Jim Harbaugh (4 overall): Harbaugh's ascension to No. 1 doesn't come as much of a surprise given Michigan's consecutive Big Ten titles and College Football Playoff appearances. Harbaugh's revitalized the program, and if you remove the 2020 COVID season (given some of the results we saw around the country, maybe we should), the Wolverines are 44-10 over the last four full seasons. The next step is winning a playoff game. Last year: 2 in Big Ten

Ryan Day (8 overall): The best indicator of Ryan Day's success is that the Buckeyes went 11-2 last year, reached the College Football Playoff, and it hurt his standing among our voters. Seriously, the Buckeyes lost to Michigan and Georgia (two playoff teams!), and people are like, "I don't know, I think he's lost his fastball, you guys." Of course, that comes with the territory when you're the Ohio State coach and you've lost two straight to Michigan. Last year: 1 in Big Ten

Luke Fickell (9 overall): Seems pretty high for a guy who went 6-6 as head coach at Ohio State, doesn't it? I'm kidding, though I have had some fans question Wisconsin's hire of Fickell for that reason. It's true; Fickell did go 6-6 as an interim at Ohio State. Since then, however, he went 57-18 at Cincinnati and led the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff as the only Group of Five program to accomplish the feat. And if you remove Fickell's first season with the Bearcats, he went 53-10 overall and 33-5 in conference the last five seasons. Last year: N/A

James Franklin (10 overall): Franklin's reputation took a bit of a hit following the 2020 and 2021 seasons, but Penn State rebounded last year to go 11-2 and win the Rose Bowl. Its only two losses came to Michigan and Ohio State. Penn State is once again the clear-cut No. 3 team in the league (at least until 2024), but if Franklin is going to climb any higher, he needs to beat Michigan and Ohio State more consistently; he's 4-14 against them since taking the Penn State job. Last year: 5 in Big Ten

Bret Bielema (21 overall): Bielema finished last season ranked No. 38 overall and No. 11 in the Big Ten. I don't make a habit of tooting my own horn, but in this story last year Last year: 11 in Big Ten

P.J. Fleck (24 overall): The man keeps rowing the boat. Minnesota has become one of the more underrated programs in the country, and I don't think Fleck gets enough credit for it. The Gophers have not won a division title, but they're 29-10 overall and 18-9 in the Big Ten over the last three full seasons. Last year: 7 in Big Ten

Matt Rhule (27 overall): Rhule returns to the college game after an unsuccessful stint with the NFL's Carolina Panthers. Fortunately for Rhule and Nebraska, the list of coaches who have failed in the NFL only to return to college with success is quite long. Of course, the list of coaches who have failed to resurrect Nebraska is growing longer, too. If somebody can finally wake this program up, it's Rhule. He's undergone program rebuilds at Temple and Baylor, so the track record is there. Last year: N/A

Kirk Ferentz (30 overall): Nobody falls further in the Big Ten rankings than Iowa's Kirk Ferentz, and as I wrote in our full Power Five rankings, I don't understand why. The Hawkeyes went 8-5 last year with a bad offense and incredible defense, and that's basically what they've been doing for the last quarter century. While we don't know for sure, there are plenty of signs that Iowa is changing its offensive approach for 2023 by actively using the transfer portal to bring in a new QB and pass-catchers. If Iowa "rebounds" in 2023, will our voters do the same? Last year: 3 in Big Ten

Pat Fitzgerald (45 overall): While Ferentz fell further within the conference than anybody else, nobody dropped as many spots in the overall rankings as Northwestern's Pat Fitzgerald. Fitz's tenure with the Wildcats has been remarkable, but there's no denying the last few years have been bad. Yes, the Wildcats won the West during the COVID campaign, but they're only 7-29 in the last three full seasons and 3-24 in the Big Ten. The offense has disappeared, and the defense hasn't been the same since defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz retired. Last year: 6 in Big Ten

Mel Tucker (47 overall): Last season Mel Tucker climbed from No. 13 in the B1G to No. 8 after winning 11 games and the Peach Bowl. Tuck falls back down to Earth a bit after a disappointing 5-7 record last season, and the Spartans had a couple of key departures in the transfer portal this offseason. The 2023 season is setting up to be an important one for Tucker and the Spartans, and my gut tells me we'll see things even out. I didn't think Michigan State was as good as its 11-2 record indicated in 2021, nor did I think it was as bad as 5-7 said last year. Last year: 8 in Big Ten

Mike Locksley (49 overall): There may not be a coach in the league in a bigger hurry to eliminate divisions than Locksley. Maryland has steadily improved every season under Locksley, but nobody seems to notice because the Terps are buried beneath the East's traditional powers. Hence, while the win total in conference play has improved yearly, the Terps are yet to finish with a winning conference record under Locksley. Last year: 13 in Big Ten

Greg Schiano (50 overall): We're going the wrong way in Piscataway. Schiano took over during the COVID season, and the Scarlet Knights went 3-6. While they improved their win total to five in 2021, their Big Ten record fell to 2-7. Last year, they won only four games and their conference record dropped to 1-8. It's no surprise to see Schiano drop a few spots here because of it. Last year: 10 in Big Ten

Tom Allen (62 overall): It would be easy to write off Indiana's 2020 campaign as a fluke and the result of the strange COVID season, but to do so ignores that the Hoosiers went 8-5 and 5-4 in the Big Ten the season before. Unfortunately, the they haven't come close since. After going 24-21 in Allen's first four seasons, the Hoosiers are 6-18 the last two years and 2-16 in the Big Ten. Last year: 12 in Big Ten