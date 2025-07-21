Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti sent a letter to the NCAA Committee on Infractions (COI) arguing that Michigan should not be punished any further as a result of the NCAA's investigation into an alleged sign-stealing scheme orchestrated by former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions, according to ESPN. Petitti, who could not attend the June infractions hearing in person, argued that the Big Ten already took sufficient punitive measures against Michigan after conducting its own investigation in 2023.

In a notice of allegations delivered by the NCAA, Michigan is accused of committing 11 rule violations, including six Level 1 violations. The COI has yet to deliver its ruling on the case.

In its January response to the NCAA's notice of allegations, Michigan accused the NCAA of "grossly overreaching" and "wildly overcharging" the university despite a lack of evidence, according to documents obtained by Yahoo Sports. The school contends that out of 52 games involving Michigan opponents that Stalions allegedly scouted, only one was attended by Stalions himself.

The Big Ten suspended former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh for the final three games of the 2023 regular season. Harbaugh was still allowed to attend practice and other "football team activities," and the Wolverines went on to win a Big Ten title and the College Football Playoff National Championship with Harbaugh back on the sideline.

Michigan initially took aim at Petitti at the time of Harbaugh's suspension and sought a court order to bar the punishment from taking effect.

"Commissioner Petitti's hasty action today suggests that this is more about reacting to pressure from other Conference members than a desire to apply the rules fairly and impartially," the school said in a statement. "By taking this action at this hour, the Commissioner is personally inserting himself onto the sidelines and altering the level playing field that he is claiming to preserve. And, doing so on Veteran's Day -- a court holiday -- to try to thwart the University from seeking immediate judicial relief is hardly a profile in impartiality.

"To ensure fairness in the process, we intend to seek a court order, together with Coach Harbaugh, preventing this disciplinary action from taking effect."

Michigan also suspended coach Sherrone Moore for two games during the 2025 season, though he could face further suspension from the NCAA.