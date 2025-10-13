The Big Ten fined USC $5,000 for inserting running back Bryan Jackson into their Week 7 win over Michigan despite listing him as "out" on the team's final pregame availability report, a conference spokesperson told CBS Sports' Richard Johnson. The Trojans called on Jackson after two ballcarriers, Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders, both exited the game with injuries.

Jackson had not played since Week 1 because of a turf toe injury. USC ruled him out prior to the Week 7 contest against the Wolverines, but coach Lincoln Riley said after the game that team doctors cleared Jackson to play. The intention, he said, was only to use Jackson in an emergency scenario.

That situation arose when Jordan and Sanders' injuries trimmed the running back group thin. Jackson entered the game in the fourth quarter and proceeded to take five carries for 35 yards and a touchdown.

"On Saturday, USC listed a student-athlete as 'out' on its availability report for the game against Michigan, but that student-athlete later participated in the game," the Big Ten said in a statement to CBS Sports. "The student-athlete had previously been sidelined due to injury and did not initially dress in uniform for the game; however, following a sequence of unfortunate injuries that occurred in the first half at the student-athlete's position, he was medically cleared to play, suited up, and later entered the game.

"Although these circumstances were unfortunate, it is critical for availability reports to be accurate. Consequently, the conference is imposing a $5,000 fine and admonishes all institutions to use the 'out' designation only if there are no circumstances under which a student-athlete could participate in a game. The conference considers the matter closed and will have no further comment."

Riley insisted that USC contacted the Big Ten to explain its extenuating circumstances. Regardless, his program faces a fine for Jackson's participation.

"Unique situation," Riley said. "It was a wellness issue obviously in the game. He has been practicing in a very limited capacity in the build up the last several weeks. He had a turf toe. There was the expectation coming into this game that outside of the near catastrophe that we weren't going to play him.

"The game plays out, we have a couple of injuries that you obviously never expect to happen," he continued. "We were able to get into communication with the league office and explain the situation. Our doctors medically cleared him. Again, it just became a wellness issue for us. We made sure to clear it.

The injuries to those who opened the game as available could be costly for USC. Jordan is expected to miss up to six weeks after hurting his ankle in the win, and he will undergo tightrope surgery to repair the injury that forced him to be carted off the field. Jordan has been one of college football's most prolific ballcarriers through seven weeks, and he ranks third in the Big Ten with 576 rushing yards on the season.