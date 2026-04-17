Ladies and gentlemen, we gather here today for BOLD PREDICTIONS about the Big Ten during the 2026 football season. But before we get to those BOLD PREDICTIONS, I want to start with a timid prediction. One that's almost certain to come true.

People will read this and think: "There's no way that's going to happen." They will then turn to a friend, or even a stranger next to them, and ask: "Can you believe what this idiot says is going to happen next year? What an idiot!"

These people have no idea what the words BOLD PREDICTION mean, or what they stand for. We did not come here today to say "Ohio State will win 11 games," we came here to say "Purdue will win 11 games!"

OK, so maybe that's a little too bold. Forgive me, I'm still fine-tuning the level of BOLD I'm looking for.

Illinois: Transfer QB Katin Houser will break a school record

Houser's return to the Big Ten didn't make a lot of headlines, but after throwing for 37 touchdowns with East Carolina the last two seasons, Houser replaces Luke Altmyer and does something neither Altmyer nor any other Illini QB has ever done. He throws at least 24 touchdowns. In fact, I'll say he cruises past the school record (Kurt Kittner, 23, 2001) and finishes with 28.

Indiana Hoosiers lose three times, miss CFP

I told you they'd be bold, didn't I? This isn't a prediction based on not believing in Indiana or being daunted. It's based on the idea that Indiana loses a lot from last year (including the best QB in the country) and has a schedule that includes games against Ohio State, Michigan, USC, and tough road trips to Nebraska and Washington. If Indiana loses to OSU, Michigan and USC (which are all played within a month of each other), it'd be 9-3 without an obvious marquee win to hang its hat on. Ask Notre Dame and Texas how that works out.

Iowa: A Hawkeye finishes with 750 yards receiving for first time since 2018

Yes, it's been that long since a Hawkeye has covered that much ground through the air. You won't be surprised to learn it was a tight end who did it. TJ Hockenson finished with 760 receiving yards during the 2018 season. Maybe it'll be DJ Vonnahme this year. He led the team with 434 yards as a freshman tight end.

Maryland: Terps win a game in November

Did you know the Terrapins are 0-9 after October the last two seasons? Maryland fans certainly know it. Since joining the Big Ten in 2014 (and ignoring the COVID season of 2020 because nothing that happened then was real), Maryland is 11-39 from Nov. 1 on. The only team in the country with a lower win percentage in November and December is UMass at 7-33. Now, we're only asking for one win, but here's the problem: Maryland's November slate is at Purdue, vs. Wisconsin, at USC and vs. Penn State. It probably needs to be one of those first two!

Michigan: Wolverines average more than 35 points per game

This isn't that bold in the greater context of time. From the 2021 season to 2023, the Wolverines averaged 37.3 points per game, but that number dipped to a meager 24.8 in the last two seasons under Sherrone Moore. With a new staff in place and Bryce Underwood taking a step forward, this unit gets back to lighting up the scoreboard and puts the team right back into Big Ten and CFP contention.

Michigan State: Spartans make a bowl game

Former Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker signed a big deal with the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason after winning Super Bowl MVP. He has played four full seasons in the NFL. I bring this up because Walker might not have played in the 2021 Peach Bowl, but Michigan State wouldn't have been there without him. That Peach Bowl was the last bowl game the Spartans played in. It's been a miserable four years since, but Pat Fitzgerald gets Sparty back to the postseason in his first year in charge.

Minnesota: Gophers pull off a big upset

I suspect Minnesota's final record will look like a typical Minnesota record, but how they get there will be more interesting. The Gophers have road games at Washington, Indiana and Penn State. They also welcome Michigan to Minneapolis. They will be underdogs in all four games, but they'll win at least one of them.

Nebraska: Cornhuskers miss out on a bowl game

This prediction is not based on Dylan Raiola leaving. I'm of the opinion that Anthony Colandrea might not be the NFL prospect Raiola is, but he's a better fit for what Dana Holgorsen likes to do. No, this prediction is based on the fact that just because he's a fit doesn't mean Colandrea is a star, and Nebraska's schedule is not easy. The Huskers will be on the road for Michigan State, Oregon, Illinois and Iowa. They could also be underdogs at home to Indiana and Ohio State, and maybe even Washington, too. If this bold prediction comes true, odds are there will be a coaching search in Lincoln this winter.

Northwestern: Aidan Chiles will lose the starting job at some point

Chiles was the big transfer addition, coming over from Michigan State to replace Preston Stone. He'll now get a chance to work in a Chip Kelly offense. And I don't think it'll work. Jonathan Smith had plenty of success with QBs at Oregon State, but couldn't get Chiles to tap into his potential and play consistent football. Even with a stud WR in Nick Marsh (now at Indiana) making him look better, Chiles lost his starting job at Michigan State. He has tremendous arm strength, but the decision-making and accuracy are far too lacking, and Northwestern isn't built to survive his turnovers.

Ohio State: Buckeyes break Big Ten title drought

Did you know Ohio State hasn't won the Big Ten since 2020? Remember, nothing that happened in 2020 counts, so really, Ohio State hasn't won the Big Ten since 2019. That's a long drought for a program that's won a national title and had multiple playoff appearances in that time! Well, Ryan Day finally gets over the hump this year!

Oregon: Ducks lead the league in rushing

Listen, Dante Moore has returned, and the Ducks have Dakorien Moore and Evan Stewart at receiver. They also added another stud freshman WR in Gatlin Bair, but I think this team's identity will be its rushing offense. Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill will combine to be an unstoppable force that, combined with an elite Oregon defense, makes this team one of the toughest to beat in the country.

Penn State: Nittany Lions won't beat a team with a winning record

Don't worry, Penn State fans! You might still finish 9-3 even if this comes true! Have you seen Penn State's schedule this year? There are road games against Michigan and Wisconsin, as well as a home game against USC (White Out plz). Outside of that, there's nothing that should scare anybody. Minnesota might be the most difficult game left. Also, I think Minnesota will get to a bowl, and earlier I said Minnesota would pull off an upset this season. *whistles to self*

Purdue: Boilermakers win a conference game

The Boilermakers are 0-18 in Big Ten play the last two seasons. Their last Big Ten win came in the final game of the 2023 campaign when the Boilermakers beat Indiana. The Hoosiers were so embarrassed by that loss that they began investing money into their football program. Anyway, back to Purdue. It's not just that they're losing conference games, it's that they're losing them by an average of 24.6 points per game. It's not like they're losing coin flips here.

Rutgers: The Greg Schiano Era comes to an end

If you understand how important Schiano is to the program, you understand how BOLD this prediction is. The problem Schiano faces is that the Knights are only 31-41 in this second stint and have made a bowl game three times in six seasons (and one of those was with a 5-7 record). That includes a mark of 15-39 in the Big Ten. This year's schedule does Rutgers few favors. They'll play Indiana, USC, Michigan, and Penn State. Sportsbooks have their win total posted at 4.5, which seems reasonable. If they play to expectations, I can see Rutgers deciding it's time to move on after the season ends.

UCLA: Sahir West leads the Big Ten in tackles for loss

You probably don't know who Sahir West is, and that's OK. Last season, as a freshman, he finished with 7.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss. He also played in a playoff game. You see, he was playing for James Madison, and he's one of a few Dukes who made the move out west with new coach Bob Chesney. Yes, it was the Sun Belt, but 7.5 sacks and 14 TFL as a true freshman doesn't happen by accident anywhere.

USC: Jayden Maiava wins the Heisman Trophy

That's right. I am predicting that a Lincoln Riley QB and a USC QB will win the Heisman Trophy. Those things never happen! There is simply nothing bolder than this prediction! OK, listen, maybe you think this isn't going too far out on a ledge, but Maiava's current Heisman odds have him behind 10 to 15 other players, depending on where you look. Also, he's lost his leading receivers from last year's Trojans offense. But I believe a second year as the starter will see Maiava take a leap forward (and he was already good last year), which will keep USC in the playoff hunt all season, helping Maiava's campaign even more.

Washington: Huskies will be ranked in the top 10 at some point

Will they stay there? I don't know, but based on their early-season schedule, I can see the Huskies getting off to a hot start. Only one of their first six games is on the road (USC), and while no road trip is easy for West Coast teams, there are tougher games than Purdue and Nebraska. It's not out of line to think this team could start 7-1 and maybe climb to 9-1 before finishing the regular season with Indiana and Oregon.