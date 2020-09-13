Big Ten presidents and chancellors met again Sunday but have not voted yet on whether to accelerate the league's return to the football field, according to multiple reports. The meeting was the second of the weekend for the university leaders, who are expected to vote in the coming days on a plan that could have the league's schools playing football before the end of October.

Sunday's meeting featured an emphasis on medical protocols and what's changed since the league initially decided to cancel the fall sports season on Aug. 11, according to Yahoo's Pete Thamel. The Sunday meeting followed a Saturday meeting between the presidents and chancellors and the Big Ten's Return to Competition Task Force met Saturday with the presidents and chancellors amid continued pressure for the league to join the ACC, Big 12 and SEC in playing football this fall.

The weekend meetings of Big Ten decision makers took place after Ohio State coach Ryan Day praised the Big Ten's medical subcommittee for doing "an excellent job of creating a safe pathway toward returning to play in mid-October."

The conference has been sued, criticized by coaches and become a target for players' parents and even Donald Trump since its decision to cancel the season last month. But it never finalized a plan for when it could begin play, which has been a source of frustration for many connected to the league.

While league officials reportedly work to formulate a plan for returning to the field, here is what we know so far about where things stand within the Big Ten.