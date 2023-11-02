The Big Ten released its full 2024 conference schedule, giving a clear-eyed view of next year's slate with the additions of Oregon, Washington, USC and UCLA. The 18-member conference will be the biggest in the Football Bowl Subdivision, and the new scheduling model attempts to balance geography, history and competitive balance -- a challenge for a league that stretches from Piscataway, New Jersey, to Los Angeles, California.
Maryland hosts Michigan State in the first Big Ten game of the year in Week 2, but several follow soon after. UCLA becomes the first newcomer to play a Big Ten game as the Bruins host Indiana on Sept. 14. One week later, USC travels to play two-time reigning Big Ten champion Michigan in a marquee matchup. Washington also hosts Northwestern the same week.
The schedule makers opted to ease the pressure on the West Coast schools in the early schedule. USC, UCLA, Washington and Oregon only play two combined Big Ten games outside of Pacific Time Zone during the month of September. However, one is a Huskies road trip to Rutgers, three time zones away.
With the expansion, the Big Ten opted to get rid of a divisional format after more than a decade. The Big Ten Championship Game will now feature the top two teams in the conference standings after tiebreakers. Seventeen of the 18 member institutions have at least one protected rivalry in the new "Flex Protect XVIII model," which was released at the beginning of October. Penn State is the only team that will have a fully rotating schedule.
While the weekends are largely set for games, the Big Ten and its television partners could adjust other games to Friday nights. As of release, Nebraska-Iowa on Black Friday is the only scheduled Friday game on the calendar. Washington, Rutgers and Northwestern are the only schools remaining with openings on their schedule.
2024 schedules for each Big Ten team can be viewed below.
Note: Not every team has filled out its nonconference slate.
Protected rivalries
- Illinois: Northwestern, Purdue
- Indiana: Purdue
- Iowa: Minnesota, Nebraska, Wisconsin
- Maryland: Rutgers
- Michigan: Michigan State, Ohio State
- Michigan State: Michigan
- Minnesota: Iowa, Wisconsin
- Nebraska: Iowa
- Northwestern: Illinois
- Ohio State: Michigan
- Oregon: Washington
- Purdue: Illinois, Indiana
- Rutgers: Maryland
- USC: UCLA
- UCLA: USC
- Washington: Oregon
- Wisconsin: Iowa, Minnesota
2024 Big Ten schedule
Illinois
- Aug. 31: Kansas
- Sept. 7: Central Michigan
- Sept. 14: Eastern Illinois
- Sept. 21: at Nebraska
- Sept. 28: at Penn State
- Oct. 12: Purdue
- Oct. 19: Michigan
- Oct. 26: at Oregon
- Nov. 2: Minnesota
- Nov. 16: Michigan State
- Nov. 23: at Rutgers
- Nov. 30: at Northwestern
Indiana
- Aug. 31: FIU
- Sept. 7: Western Illinois
- Sept. 14: at UCLA
- Sept. 21: Charlotte
- Sept. 28: Maryland
- Oct. 5: at Northwestern
- Oct. 19: Nebraska
- Oct. 26: Washington
- Nov. 2: at Michigan State
- Nov. 9: Michigan
- Nov. 23: at Ohio State
- Nov. 30: Purdue
Iowa
- Aug. 31: Illinois State
- Sept. 7: Iowa State
- Sept. 14: Troy
- Sept. 21: at Minnesota
- Oct. 5: at Ohio State
- Oct. 12: Washington
- Oct. 19: at Michigan State
- Oct. 26: Northwestern
- Nov. 2: Wisconsin
- Nov. 9: at UCLA
- Nov. 23: at Maryland
- Nov. 29: Nebraska
Maryland
- Aug. 31: UConn
- Sept. 7: Michigan State
- Sept. 14: at Virginia
- Sept. 21: Villanova
- Sept. 28: at Indiana
- Oct. 12: Northwestern
- Oct. 19: USC
- Oct. 26: at Minnesota
- Nov. 9: at Oregon
- Nov. 16: Rutgers
- Nov. 23: Iowa
- Nov. 30: at Penn State
Michigan
- Aug. 31: Fresno State
- Sept. 7: Texas
- Sept. 14: Arkansas State
- Sept. 21: USC
- Sept. 28: Minnesota
- Oct. 5: at Washington
- Oct. 19: at Illinois
- Oct. 26: Michigan State
- Nov. 2: Oregon
- Nov. 9: at Indiana
- Nov. 23: Northwestern
- Nov. 30: at Ohio State
Michigan State
- Aug. 31: FAU
- Sept. 7: at Maryland
- Sept. 14: Louisiana
- Sept. 21: at Boston College
- Sept. 28: Ohio State
- Oct. 5: at Oregon
- Oct. 19: Iowa
- Oct. 26: at Michigan
- Nov. 2: Indiana
- Nov. 16: at Illinois
- Nov. 23: Purdue
- Nov. 30: Rutgers
Minnesota
- Aug. 29: North Carolina
- Sept. 7: Rhode Island
- Sept. 14: Nevada
- Sept. 21: Iowa
- Sept. 28: at Michigan
- Oct. 5: USC
- Oct. 12: at UCLA
- Oct. 26: Maryland
- Nov. 2: at Illinois
- No. 9: at Rutgers
- Nov. 23: Penn State
- Nov. 30: at Wisconsin
Nebraska
- Aug. 31: UTEP
- Sept. 7: Colorado
- Sept. 14: Northern Iowa
- Sept. 21: Illinois
- Sept. 28: at Purdue
- Oct. 5: Rutgers
- Oct. 19: at Indiana
- Oct. 26: at Ohio State
- Nov. 2: UCLA
- Nov. 16: at USC
- Nov. 23: Wisconsin
- Nov. 29: at Iowa
Northwestern
- Aug. 31: Miami (Ohio)
- Sept. 7: Duke
- Sept. 21: at Washington
- Oct. 5: Indiana
- Oct. 12: at Maryland
- Oct. 19: Wisconsin
- Oct. 26: at Iowa
- Nov. 2: at Purdue
- Nov. 16: Ohio State
- Nov. 23: at Michigan
- Nov. 30: Illinois
Ohio State
- Aug. 31: Southern Miss
- Sept. 7: Western Michigan
- Sept. 21: Marshall
- Sept. 28: at Michigan State
- Oct. 5: Iowa
- Oct. 12: at Oregon
- Oct. 26: Nebraska
- Nov. 2: at Penn State
- Nov. 9: Purdue
- Nov. 16: at Northwestern
- Nov. 23: Indiana
- Nov. 30: Michigan
Oregon
- Aug. 24: at Hawaii
- Aug. 31: Idaho
- Sept. 7: Texas Tech
- Sept. 14: Boise State
- Sept. 28: at UCLA
- Oct. 5: Michigan State
- Oct. 12: Ohio State
- Oct. 19: at Purdue
- Oct. 26: Illinois
- Nov. 2: at Michigan
- Nov. 9: Maryland
- Nov. 16: at Wisconsin
- Nov. 30: Washington
Penn State
- Aug. 31: at West Virginia
- Sept. 7: Bowling Green
- Sept. 21: Kent State
- Sept. 28: Illinois
- Oct. 5: UCLA
- Oct. 12: at USC
- Oct. 26: at Wisconsin
- Nov. 2: Ohio State
- Nov. 9: Washington
- Nov. 16: at Purdue
- Nov. 23: at Minnesota
- Nov. 30: Maryland
Purdue
- Sept. 7: Indiana State
- Sept. 14: Notre Dame
- Sept. 21: at Oregon State
- Sept. 28: Nebraska
- Oct. 5: at Wisconsin
- Oct. 12: at Illinois
- Oct. 19: Oregon
- Nov. 2: Northwestern
- Nov. 9: at Ohio State
- Nov. 16: Penn State
- Nov. 23: at Michigan State
- Nov. 30: at Indiana
Rutgers
- Sept. 7: Akron
- Sept. 21: at Virginia Tech
- Sept. 28: Washington
- Oct. 5: at Nebraska
- Oct. 12: Wisconsin
- Oct. 19: UCLA
- Oct. 26: at USC
- Nov. 9: Minnesota
- Nov. 16: at Maryland
- Nov. 23: Illinois
- Nov. 30: at Michigan State
UCLA
- Aug. 31: at Hawaii
- Sept. 14: Indiana
- Sept. 21: at LSU
- Sept. 28: Oregon
- Oct. 5: at Penn State
- Oct. 12: Minnesota
- Oct. 19: at Rutgers
- Nov. 2: at Nebraska
- Nov. 9: Iowa
- Nov. 16: at Washington
- Nov. 23: USC
- Nov. 30: Fresno State
USC
- Sept. 1: LSU (in Las Vegas)
- Sept. 7: Utah State
- Sept. 21: at Michigan
- Sept. 28: Wisconsin
- Oct. 5: at Minnesota
- Oct. 12: Penn State
- Oct. 19: at Maryland
- Oct. 26: Rutgers
- Nov. 2: at Washington
- Nov. 16: Nebraska
- Nov. 23: at UCLA
- Nov. 30: Notre Dame
Washington
- Aug. 31: Weber State
- Sept. 7: Eastern Michigan
- Sept. 21: Northwestern
- Sept. 28: at Rutgers
- Oct. 5: Michigan
- Oct. 12: at Iowa
- Oct. 26: at Indiana
- Nov. 2: USC
- Nov. 9: at Penn State
- Nov. 16: UCLA
- Nov. 30: at Oregon
Wisconsin
- Aug. 31: Western Michigan
- Sept. 7: South Dakota
- Sept. 14: Alabama
- Sept. 28: at USC
- Oct. 5: Purdue
- Oct. 12: at Rutgers
- Oct. 19: at Northwestern
- Oct. 26: Penn State
- Nov. 2: at Iowa
- Nov. 16: Oregon
- Nov. 23: at Nebraska
- Nov. 30: Minnesota