The Big Ten released its full 2024 conference schedule, giving a clear-eyed view of next year's slate with the additions of Oregon, Washington, USC and UCLA. The 18-member conference will be the biggest in the Football Bowl Subdivision, and the new scheduling model attempts to balance geography, history and competitive balance -- a challenge for a league that stretches from Piscataway, New Jersey, to Los Angeles, California.

Maryland hosts Michigan State in the first Big Ten game of the year in Week 2, but several follow soon after. UCLA becomes the first newcomer to play a Big Ten game as the Bruins host Indiana on Sept. 14. One week later, USC travels to play two-time reigning Big Ten champion Michigan in a marquee matchup. Washington also hosts Northwestern the same week.

The schedule makers opted to ease the pressure on the West Coast schools in the early schedule. USC, UCLA, Washington and Oregon only play two combined Big Ten games outside of Pacific Time Zone during the month of September. However, one is a Huskies road trip to Rutgers, three time zones away.

With the expansion, the Big Ten opted to get rid of a divisional format after more than a decade. The Big Ten Championship Game will now feature the top two teams in the conference standings after tiebreakers. Seventeen of the 18 member institutions have at least one protected rivalry in the new "Flex Protect XVIII model," which was released at the beginning of October. Penn State is the only team that will have a fully rotating schedule.

While the weekends are largely set for games, the Big Ten and its television partners could adjust other games to Friday nights. As of release, Nebraska-Iowa on Black Friday is the only scheduled Friday game on the calendar. Washington, Rutgers and Northwestern are the only schools remaining with openings on their schedule.

2024 schedules for each Big Ten team can be viewed below.

Note: Not every team has filled out its nonconference slate.

Protected rivalries

Illinois: Northwestern, Purdue

Northwestern, Purdue Indiana: Purdue

Purdue Iowa: Minnesota, Nebraska, Wisconsin

Minnesota, Nebraska, Wisconsin Maryland: Rutgers

Rutgers Michigan: Michigan State, Ohio State

Michigan State, Ohio State Michigan State: Michigan

Michigan Minnesota: Iowa, Wisconsin

Iowa, Wisconsin Nebraska: Iowa

Iowa Northwestern: Illinois

Illinois Ohio State: Michigan

Michigan Oregon: Washington

Washington Purdue: Illinois, Indiana

Illinois, Indiana Rutgers: Maryland

Maryland USC: UCLA

UCLA UCLA: USC

USC Washington: Oregon

Oregon Wisconsin: Iowa, Minnesota

2024 Big Ten schedule

Illinois

Aug. 31: Kansas

Sept. 7: Central Michigan

Sept. 14: Eastern Illinois

Sept. 21: at Nebraska

Sept. 28: at Penn State

Oct. 12: Purdue

Oct. 19: Michigan

Oct. 26: at Oregon

Nov. 2: Minnesota

Nov. 16: Michigan State

Nov. 23: at Rutgers

Nov. 30: at Northwestern

Indiana

Aug. 31: FIU

Sept. 7: Western Illinois

Sept. 14: at UCLA

Sept. 21: Charlotte

Sept. 28: Maryland

Oct. 5: at Northwestern

Oct. 19: Nebraska

Oct. 26: Washington

Nov. 2: at Michigan State

Nov. 9: Michigan

Nov. 23: at Ohio State

Nov. 30: Purdue

Iowa

Aug. 31: Illinois State

Sept. 7: Iowa State

Sept. 14: Troy

Sept. 21: at Minnesota

Oct. 5: at Ohio State

Oct. 12: Washington

Oct. 19: at Michigan State

Oct. 26: Northwestern

Nov. 2: Wisconsin

Nov. 9: at UCLA

Nov. 23: at Maryland

Nov. 29: Nebraska

Maryland

Aug. 31: UConn

Sept. 7: Michigan State

Sept. 14: at Virginia

Sept. 21: Villanova

Sept. 28: at Indiana

Oct. 12: Northwestern

Oct. 19: USC

Oct. 26: at Minnesota

Nov. 9: at Oregon

Nov. 16: Rutgers

Nov. 23: Iowa

Nov. 30: at Penn State

Michigan

Aug. 31: Fresno State

Sept. 7: Texas

Sept. 14: Arkansas State

Sept. 21: USC

Sept. 28: Minnesota

Oct. 5: at Washington

Oct. 19: at Illinois

Oct. 26: Michigan State

Nov. 2: Oregon

Nov. 9: at Indiana

Nov. 23: Northwestern

Nov. 30: at Ohio State

Michigan State

Aug. 31: FAU

Sept. 7: at Maryland

Sept. 14: Louisiana

Sept. 21: at Boston College

Sept. 28: Ohio State

Oct. 5: at Oregon

Oct. 19: Iowa

Oct. 26: at Michigan

Nov. 2: Indiana

Nov. 16: at Illinois

Nov. 23: Purdue

Nov. 30: Rutgers

Minnesota

Aug. 29: North Carolina

Sept. 7: Rhode Island

Sept. 14: Nevada

Sept. 21: Iowa

Sept. 28: at Michigan

Oct. 5: USC

Oct. 12: at UCLA

Oct. 26: Maryland

Nov. 2: at Illinois

No. 9: at Rutgers

Nov. 23: Penn State

Nov. 30: at Wisconsin

Nebraska

Aug. 31: UTEP

Sept. 7: Colorado

Sept. 14: Northern Iowa

Sept. 21: Illinois

Sept. 28: at Purdue

Oct. 5: Rutgers

Oct. 19: at Indiana

Oct. 26: at Ohio State

Nov. 2: UCLA

Nov. 16: at USC

Nov. 23: Wisconsin

Nov. 29: at Iowa

Northwestern

Aug. 31: Miami (Ohio)

Sept. 7: Duke

Sept. 21: at Washington

Oct. 5: Indiana

Oct. 12: at Maryland

Oct. 19: Wisconsin

Oct. 26: at Iowa

Nov. 2: at Purdue

Nov. 16: Ohio State

Nov. 23: at Michigan

Nov. 30: Illinois

Ohio State

Aug. 31: Southern Miss

Sept. 7: Western Michigan

Sept. 21: Marshall

Sept. 28: at Michigan State

Oct. 5: Iowa

Oct. 12: at Oregon

Oct. 26: Nebraska

Nov. 2: at Penn State

Nov. 9: Purdue

Nov. 16: at Northwestern

Nov. 23: Indiana

Nov. 30: Michigan

Oregon

Aug. 24: at Hawaii

Aug. 31: Idaho

Sept. 7: Texas Tech

Sept. 14: Boise State

Sept. 28: at UCLA

Oct. 5: Michigan State

Oct. 12: Ohio State

Oct. 19: at Purdue

Oct. 26: Illinois

Nov. 2: at Michigan

Nov. 9: Maryland

Nov. 16: at Wisconsin

Nov. 30: Washington

Penn State

Aug. 31: at West Virginia

Sept. 7: Bowling Green

Sept. 21: Kent State

Sept. 28: Illinois

Oct. 5: UCLA

Oct. 12: at USC

Oct. 26: at Wisconsin

Nov. 2: Ohio State

Nov. 9: Washington

Nov. 16: at Purdue

Nov. 23: at Minnesota

Nov. 30: Maryland

Purdue

Sept. 7: Indiana State

Sept. 14: Notre Dame

Sept. 21: at Oregon State

Sept. 28: Nebraska

Oct. 5: at Wisconsin

Oct. 12: at Illinois

Oct. 19: Oregon

Nov. 2: Northwestern

Nov. 9: at Ohio State

Nov. 16: Penn State

Nov. 23: at Michigan State

Nov. 30: at Indiana

Rutgers

Sept. 7: Akron

Sept. 21: at Virginia Tech

Sept. 28: Washington

Oct. 5: at Nebraska

Oct. 12: Wisconsin

Oct. 19: UCLA

Oct. 26: at USC

Nov. 9: Minnesota

Nov. 16: at Maryland

Nov. 23: Illinois

Nov. 30: at Michigan State

UCLA

Aug. 31: at Hawaii

Sept. 14: Indiana

Sept. 21: at LSU

Sept. 28: Oregon

Oct. 5: at Penn State

Oct. 12: Minnesota

Oct. 19: at Rutgers

Nov. 2: at Nebraska

Nov. 9: Iowa

Nov. 16: at Washington

Nov. 23: USC

Nov. 30: Fresno State

USC

Sept. 1: LSU (in Las Vegas)

Sept. 7: Utah State

Sept. 21: at Michigan

Sept. 28: Wisconsin

Oct. 5: at Minnesota

Oct. 12: Penn State

Oct. 19: at Maryland

Oct. 26: Rutgers

Nov. 2: at Washington

Nov. 16: Nebraska

Nov. 23: at UCLA

Nov. 30: Notre Dame

Washington

Aug. 31: Weber State

Sept. 7: Eastern Michigan

Sept. 21: Northwestern

Sept. 28: at Rutgers

Oct. 5: Michigan

Oct. 12: at Iowa

Oct. 26: at Indiana

Nov. 2: USC

Nov. 9: at Penn State

Nov. 16: UCLA

Nov. 30: at Oregon

Wisconsin