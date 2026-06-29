Big Ten freshmen to watch in 2026: Ohio State, Michigan lead loaded class of first-year players

Every season, there's a collection of true freshmen in the Big Ten who immediately change the conversation. Some are forced into action by opportunity. Others are simply too talented to stay off the field. Heading into the 2026 campaign, sources across the conference believe this freshman class has several players capable of making an immediate impact on teams with championship aspirations and College Football Playoff expectations.

Michigan's loaded haul features a couple of instant contributors, while Ohio State welcomes another wave of blue-chip talent expected to push for meaningful snaps right away. USC's first-year offensive personnel has generated buzz with a potential mismatch weapon, and several freshmen at Oregon, Washington and Penn State have quietly impressed coaches during offseason workouts.

The Big Ten's depth has never been stronger, but elite talent has a way of accelerating development. From future stars in the trenches to explosive skill-position playmakers, these freshmen aren't waiting for their turn.

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Based on conversations around the league, these are the newcomers with the best chance to become household names before the 2026 season is over:

Legend Bey, RB, Ohio State

It takes a lot to have a comparative physique to Jeremiah Smith, but Bey's already almost there as a freshman. He's added noticeable muscle in his first few months on campus following a body transformation, a credit to Buckeyes strength and conditioning coach Mick Marotti, and looks like a player who could have a role in his first season behind Bo Jackson and Isaiah West in the backfield. When you're labeled as a "poor man's Tyreek Hill" by your head coach, that's high praise. Coaches got an extended look at the former Tennessee commit during the spring due to a rushing attack marred by injuries, and Bey made the most of his chance in the spotlight.

Mark Bowman, TE, USC

When you sign college football's No. 1 class, there's bound to be a few freshmen amped to move up the two-deep. And it didn't take long for Bowman, as an early enrollee, to flash as a definite target in the 2026 passing game. The former five-star recruit has strong hands and runs routes much like former first-round tight end Brock Bowers out of Georgia. He's almost identical in size to Bowers at 6-foot-4, 235 pounds and delivers a punch when asked to block, but his top strength is his athletic ability and his ability to pull down receptions with defenders around him.

Titan Davis, DL, Michigan

Michigan's defense under Kyle Whittingham is built on versatility, physicality and players who can diagnose quickly before attacking downhill. That's exactly why this freshman interior defensive lineman is such a natural fit. One of the most instinctive bullies in this 2026 class for the Wolverines, Davis has the frame, athleticism and football IQ to contribute earlier than most freshmen, especially from a rotational sense. However, being a summer enrollee may alter that timeline a bit. The Wolverines won't need him to be a star immediately, but his blend of toughness and athletic upside could earn him meaningful snaps in Year 1 playing behind Trey Pierce and Enow Etta inside. Long-term, Davis has all the tools to become one of Michigan's most impactful defenders and a cornerstone of Whittingham's defensive identity.

Zion Elee, EDGE, Maryland

The Baltimore Metro's Player of the Year as a senior at St. Frances Academy, Elee was the No. 10 player nationally this cycle and ranks as one of the highest-rated signees in school history for Maryland. He committed back in December 2024 and believes in what Mike Locksley and staff are selling, despite the program falling on hard times in consecutive seasons. Elee hopes to be part of the turnaround in 2026 as a headliner within the Terrapins' pass rush. Defensive coordinator Ted Monachino will rely on several young players to be impactful, with none more important than Elee off the edge.

Kodi Greene, OT, Washington

The Huskies' not-so-hidden weapon on the left side of the offensive line, Greene assumed a starring role this spring at the tackle position and reportedly took every snap with the starters since his arrival. Greene's a traditionalist in the sense that he brings his lunch pail to practice every day and goes to work as one of the linchpins of Washington's effort at the line of scrimmage. There's heightened pressure that comes with being a true freshman difference-maker, but Greene doesn't feel any of it as of now.

"Kodi Greene's done some impressive things out here," offensive line coach Michael Switzer said during spring camp. "He's talented in terms of his athleticism and his ability to play the game of football, but what I'd say is most impressive is what he's doing in the film room, how he's understanding defenses, how he's communicating with the offensive line. He's taken it very serious since the day he got here, and it's showing; he's doing some nice things."

Nick Hankins, CB, Illinois

Illinois quietly signed a top-25 class in the country, its highest-ranked class in almost two decades, with this in-state cornerback as the headliner. Hankins has the clearest path of five four-star signees to an early role after shining during spring practice despite the Illini returning All-Big Ten nickel Xavier Scott, All-Big Ten cornerback Juice Clarke and adding top-ranked JUCO cornerback Jakwon Morris. Hankins already has a frame that's built to last in the Big Ten with top-end athleticism and ability. This is what attracted the Illinois coaching staff to Hankins as a player and potential immediate contributor. Look for Hankins to appear in the return game early and perhaps find a spot in the two-deep at the back end, given his play during spring ball.

Kendre Harrison, TE, Oregon

There are at least a half-dozen first-year freshmen expected to play for the Ducks this season, but few hold a loftier recruiting grade than Harrison, last year's Gatorade State Player of the Year in North Carolina. Oregon lacks experience at the position behind expected starter Jamari Johnson following Kenyon Sadiq's NFL entry, and Harrison, a former two-sport star, brings impressive ability. As part of Oregon's offensive transition following Will Stein's departure to Kentucky as head coach, Harrison, along with others, learned what changes were being made schematically. With Dante Moore in charge, this passing game will still look like Oregon with subtle differences. Harrison is a plug-and-play athlete as long as he brings physicality as a multi-dimensional threat.

Chris Henry Jr., WR, Ohio State

There are grand expectations for Henry, the cycle's second-highest-rated wideout after he was virtually uncoverable this spring in Columbus at 6-foot-5, 195 pounds. Ohio State's ridiculously talented room of pass-catchers has a void following Carnell Tate's first-round exit alongside Smith, and Henry could slide right in as a co-starter. Brandon Inniss, fellow freshman Brock Boyd and transfer Devin McCuin will have something to say about positioning for reps, too. Oregon tried to make a late push for Henry's services, but he stuck with the Buckeyes as the jewel this cycle for Ryan Day.

Savion Hiter, RB, Michigan

Ask anyone close to the Wolverines' football program and one name tends to surface before others as an immediate impact player based on early on-field returns. Hiter is exactly who Michigan expected him to be after stepping on campus as the 2026 recruiting cycle's second-highest-rated ballcarrier nationally. He's a ball of muscle at 6-foot, 210 pounds and already shows a willingness in pass protection not often seen from first-year players. Hiter has played himself into the two-deep as a combo punch of sorts with Jordan Marshall in the backfield.

Amarion Jackson, WR, Penn State

A spring riser for the Nittany Lions, Jackson's pushing to crack the rotation at wide receiver in Happy Valley ahead of Matt Campbell's first campaign. Assuming Penn State's starters are Iowa State transfers Chase Sowell, Brett Eskildsen and sophomore Koby Howard, Jackson hopes to crack that next tier of potential targets for new quarterback Rocco Becht, who was the Cyclones' previous starter for multiple seasons. Jackson, a three-star signee out of Omaha, Nebraska, arrived as a defensive back before quickly converting to a wideout.

Jamal Rule, RB, Nebraska

Some would say he was overlooked a bit by the elite programs during the recruiting process, but this three-star out of Charlotte, North Carolina, was identified early as a must-have for the Huskers and checked every box for coach Matt Rhule and his staff. Virginia Tech, Michigan State and Syracuse were in on Rule as well, but Nebraska won his commitment and may have grabbed an unexpected freshman starter as a result. Hoping to prove a point during spring camp, Rule showed aggression and ran hard on every rep. The expectation is that the Huskers will take a by-committee approach in the run game this season following the departure of leading rusher Emmett Johnson, and Rule should get some totes along with Isaiah Mozee and Mekhi Nelson.