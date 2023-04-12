The Big Ten has hired former television and Major League Baseball executive Tony Petitti to serve as its next commissioner, the conference announced on Wednesday. Petitti replaces former commissioner Kevin Warren, who took over as president of the Chicago Bears in January after negotiating a seven-year media rights deal for the Big Ten valued at approximately $1.2 billion annually. Petitti will begin his tenure as Big Ten commissioner on April 15.

Petitti has developed a storied career in the sports industry through the years. He took over as chief operating officer of Major League Baseball after Rob Manfred was elevated to commissioner of the league in 2015. Prior to that, Petitti served as president and chief executive officer of MLB Network, overseeing the launch the network and running day-to-day operations during its infancy.

He held the role until 2020 when he left to join Activision Blizzard in the roie of president of sports and entertainment. His primary focus at Activision Blizzard was oversight of the companies esports, consumer products and film and television ventures.

"At this important and transformational time in collegiate athletics, it is truly my great honor to be chosen by the council of presidents and chancellors as the commissioner of the Big Ten Conference," Petitti said. "I am energized to work alongside the best athletics directors, coaches, conference staff and board in the country as -- together -- we continue to elevate the academic and athletic experiences and resources for our 14, soon-to-be 16, world-class universities with nearly 10,000 incredible student-athletes.

Petitti was a titan at CBS Sports beginning in 1997 when he was hired away from ABC to serve as senior vice president of business affairs and programming. He was named executive vice president of CBS Sports in 2005, and was an integral part of the network's NFL coverage before leaving to join Major League Baseball.

Petitti's experience with MLB Network, his connections across the sports industry and recent work in the emerging esports market will help the Big Ten move forward in an ever-evolving industry. The multiple ways in which individuals consume sports coverage, NIL opportunities athletes are now afforded in a radically changing industry and the ability to harness those realities in a new Big Ten world that will including USC and UCLA beginning in 2024 demands a leader with an extensive and diverse resume.

"We are at a time in collegiate athletics that we need leaders with innovative forethought, the highest principles, and a spirit of fairness and partnership," University of Illinois chancellor Robert Jones said. "Tony brings a dynamic style of leadership and impeccable integrity to the conference."

The Big Ten hiring Petitti is just the latest in what has become a trend of outside-the-box thinking by Power Five conferences. The Big 12 hired Brett Yormark in August 2022 after Yormark spent three years at Roc Nation, Jay-Z's sports and entertainment agency. One year prior, the Pac-12 hired Georgia Kliavkoff away from MGM Resorts International to serve as its commissioner.

The news that Petitti will lead the Big Ten comes just hours after reports surfaced that ACC commissioner Jim Phillips, who was once considered a top target to replace Warren, received a three-year extension to remain in his role.