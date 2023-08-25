The Big Ten announced Thursday that it will institute a game day player availability report for all teams during the 2023 college football season season. Each member institution is responsible for submitting their injury reports at least two hours before their respective kickoff times.

The Big Ten also revealed that it is partnering with U.S. Integrity to "enhance monitoring efforts and provide additional educational resources to help prevent student-athletes, coaches, and staff from engaging in prohibited sports wagering."

"The well-being of our students, coaches, and staff, as well as the integrity of our competitions are of paramount importance," Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti said in a statement. "Enhanced transparency through availability reporting and partnering with U.S. Integrity strengthens our efforts to protect those who participate in our games as well as the integrity of the games themselves. I'm grateful for the collaboration of our schools, coaches, and administrators."

The Big Ten will distribute player availability reports on its website and post them on social media. Though a handful of individual programs have used availability reports in the past, this is the first time that a Power Five conference is enforcing the initiative league-wide.

The Big Ten's partnership with U.S. Integrity seems to be in reaction to recent NCAA investigations into Iowa -- a Big Ten school -- and Iowa State. The NCAA suspended players at both institutions for sports wagering, including Hawkeyes defensive tackle Noah Shannon. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz confirmed that Shannon was suspended for the whole year, though Iowa plans to appeal the decision.