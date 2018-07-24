Big Ten Media Days 2018: It's clear Nebraska is poised for quick success with Scott Frost

CHICAGO -- A 43-year-old with two years of head coaching experience has the Nebraska fan base buzzing. Scott Frost is everything they've been clamoring for in Lincoln. He's a nod to the past with an offense from the future. He's a native son. He's a former national champion under Tom Osborne. His coaching mentors are all either hall of famers or hall of famers in waiting. And yet, he's still just a 43-year-old with two years of head coaching experience.

One lesson has already been learned by opponents he's faced in those two years: underestimate Frost at your own peril.

When he strolled through the 2018 Big Ten Media Days on Monday, Frost exuded a calm and a confidence of somebody that knows the answers to the test.

"People better get us now," Frost said at one point, "because we're going to keep getting better."

The confidence is well-earned. UCF was winless win he took over prior to the 2016 season, his first as a head coach. He left them undefeated two seasons later. The program Frost has taken over at Nebraska is reeling from its worst season since the 1960s after a 4-8 campaign in 2017. But just like the UCF team he inherited, it is only one year removed from nine wins.

The good news for Frost -- and a reason for optimism for Nebraska fans -- is that he inherits some players that don't just work for his offensive system. They have the potential to excel in it.

"Some of the pieces that were in place particularly on offense I think fit us pretty well. You look at the receiver group and Stanley Morgan and JD [Spielman] and Tyjon Lindsey, those are the type of guys we would recruit," Frost said. "I'm excited about some of the guys on the offensive line, [Jack] Stoll at tight end. There's definitely some pieces that we're glad we have."

In addition to the skilled playmakers, Nebraska has four starters returning on the offensive line. For a coaching staff that worked wonders up front at UCF, this is a saving grace.

And then there's the quarterback position. Back to that quiet confidence from Frost.

"I think we've done a great job identifying quarterbacks in our offense and developing quarterbacks in our offense," Frost said. "I'm kind of proud of that track record. Had Marcus Mariota at Oregon, and he led the country in pass efficiency. The next year, Vernon Adams led the country in pass efficiency; and last year, McKenzie [Milton] only second to Baker Mayfield."

Frost inherited a capable quarterback at Nebraska in Tristan Gebbia, a gym rat that handles the position like a professional and fits the critical criterion for a Frost passer.

"The number one trait that a quarterback in our offense has to have is he has to be a fast blinker; he has to be able to process information really quickly and be a step ahead of the game," Frost explained. "All the guys that we've had that have excelled have had that trait."

But Frost has also had a chance to go out and get his own quarterback in Adrian Martinez, a guy that is one of the higher-upside freshmen at the position in college football. Already, Martinez flashed some magic in the spring game, accounting for four touchdowns and nearly 200 yards of offense. He's the arm of the future of Nebraska, even if he doesn't turn out to be the arm of the present.

With tools in place for immediate and smooth implementation on offense, there's still the defense that needs to be addressed. Don't underestimate that side, either. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander inherits eight returning starters on the No. 112 defense in the country last fall in yards per play. In 2016 at UCF, he inherited the No. 115 defense in the country in yards per play only to guide them to 12th in the same category one year later.

The one thing that hasn't changed since Frost has last been around Nebraska is the fan base, and that's yet another ingredient towards an up arrow in Lincoln.

"I'm from Nebraska, and even I've been shocked with the enthusiasm right now. Nebraska fans are hungry to have Nebraska matter again and be a really dominant program again," he said. "It's not going to happen overnight, but I think everybody is back on board. Everybody's excited. We get some of the best support in the entire country."

This is a renovation, not a tear-down. Nebraska may not be playing in the Big Ten Championship Game this year, but an appearance may not be far off. The pieces are there, and so is the coach.