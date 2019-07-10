Big Ten Media Days 2019 schedule, dates: Teams, players set for event in Chicago

The Big Ten will pack a lot of action into two days in Chicago

Just as the SEC announced its media days schedule earlier on Wednesday, the Big Ten will wrap up a busy week by holding its media days next Thursday and Friday (July 18 and 19) in Chicago. The conference packs in a lot within two days, with seven teams appearing each day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m ET. The schedule notes that Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska and Ohio State will appear on the Thursday with Iowa, Michigan, Northwestern, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin appearing on the Friday. 

Additionally, here are the players representing each school in Chicago, organized by division. 

EAST

INDIANA
Coy Cronk, Sr., OL
Reakwon Jones, Sr., LB
Nick Westbrook, Sr., WR

MARYLAND
Antoine Brooks Jr., Sr., DB
Tino Ellis, Sr., DB
Anthony McFarland Jr., So., RB

MICHIGAN
Ben Bredeson, Sr., OG
Jordan Glasgow, Sr., LB
Khaleke Hudson, Sr., LB

MICHIGAN STATE
Joe Bachie, Sr., LB
Kenny Willekes, Sr., DE 
Raequan Williams, Sr., DT

OHIO STATE
Jonathon Cooper, Sr., DE
Jordan Fuller, Sr., S
K.J. Hill, Sr., WR

PENN STATE
Cam Brown, Sr., LB
Blake Gillikin, Sr., P
John Reid, Sr., CB

RUTGERS
Tyshon Fogg, Jr., LB
Tyreek Maddox-WIlliams, Jr., LB
Zach Venesky, Sr., OL

WEST 

ILLINOIS
Reggie Corbin, Sr., RB
Nate Hobbs, Jr., CB
Alex Palczewski, Jr., OT

IOWA
Michael Ojemudia, Sr., DB
Nate Stanley, Sr., QB
Toren Young, Jr., RB

MINNESOTA
Carter Coughlin, Sr., DL
Mohamed Ibrahim, So., RB
Tyler Johnson, Sr., WR
Casey O'Brien, So., H

NEBRASKA
Mohamed Barry, Sr., LB
Khalil Davis, Sr., DL
Adrian Martinez, So., QB

NORTHWESTERN
Paddy Fisher, Jr., LB
Joe Gaziano, Sr., DE
Jared Thomas, Sr., C

PURDUE
Markus Bailey, Sr., LB
Rondale Moore, So., WR
Lorenzo Neal, Sr., DT

WISCONSIN
Tyler Biadasz, Jr., C
Chris Orr, Sr., LB
Jonathan Taylor, Jr., RB

CBS Sports Writer

Ben Kercheval joined CBS Sports in 2016 and has been covering college football since 2010. Before CBS, Ben worked at Bleacher Report, UPROXX Sports and NBC Sports. As a long-suffering North Texas graduate,... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories