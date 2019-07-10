Big Ten Media Days 2019 schedule, dates: Teams, players set for event in Chicago

Just as the SEC announced its media days schedule earlier on Wednesday, the Big Ten will wrap up a busy week by holding its media days next Thursday and Friday (July 18 and 19) in Chicago. The conference packs in a lot within two days, with seven teams appearing each day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m ET. The schedule notes that Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska and Ohio State will appear on the Thursday with Iowa, Michigan, Northwestern, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin appearing on the Friday.

Additionally, here are the players representing each school in Chicago, organized by division.

EAST

INDIANA

Coy Cronk, Sr., OL

Reakwon Jones, Sr., LB

Nick Westbrook, Sr., WR

MARYLAND

Antoine Brooks Jr., Sr., DB

Tino Ellis, Sr., DB

Anthony McFarland Jr., So., RB

MICHIGAN

Ben Bredeson, Sr., OG

Jordan Glasgow, Sr., LB

Khaleke Hudson, Sr., LB

MICHIGAN STATE

Joe Bachie, Sr., LB

Kenny Willekes, Sr., DE

Raequan Williams, Sr., DT

OHIO STATE

Jonathon Cooper, Sr., DE

Jordan Fuller, Sr., S

K.J. Hill, Sr., WR

PENN STATE

Cam Brown, Sr., LB

Blake Gillikin, Sr., P

John Reid, Sr., CB

RUTGERS

Tyshon Fogg, Jr., LB

Tyreek Maddox-WIlliams, Jr., LB

Zach Venesky, Sr., OL

WEST

ILLINOIS

Reggie Corbin, Sr., RB

Nate Hobbs, Jr., CB

Alex Palczewski, Jr., OT

IOWA

Michael Ojemudia, Sr., DB

Nate Stanley, Sr., QB

Toren Young, Jr., RB

MINNESOTA

Carter Coughlin, Sr., DL

Mohamed Ibrahim, So., RB

Tyler Johnson, Sr., WR

Casey O'Brien, So., H

NEBRASKA

Mohamed Barry, Sr., LB

Khalil Davis, Sr., DL

Adrian Martinez, So., QB

NORTHWESTERN

Paddy Fisher, Jr., LB

Joe Gaziano, Sr., DE

Jared Thomas, Sr., C

PURDUE

Markus Bailey, Sr., LB

Rondale Moore, So., WR

Lorenzo Neal, Sr., DT

WISCONSIN

Tyler Biadasz, Jr., C

Chris Orr, Sr., LB

Jonathan Taylor, Jr., RB