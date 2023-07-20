Iowa defensive lineman Noah Shannon will not attend Big Ten Media Days due to his involvement in an NCAA investigation into sports wagering at the university. In a statement, Shannon revealed he was the one who made the decision to pull out of representing the Hawkeyes.

"Being selected to represent the Iowa Hawkeye football team at Big Ten Media Day is a tremendous honor and privilege," Shannon said. "I am grateful for the opportunity. However, given the circumstances I told Coach Ferentz it would be best for him to select another player. Since the NCAA review is not yet complete, I don't feel it is right for me to represent the team."

Linebacker Jay Higgins, a senior and expected starter for the 2023 season, will take Shannon's place on Wednesday, July 26. He will be joined by tight end Luke Lachey and defensive back Cooper DeJean as Iowa's full contingent of player representatives.

"Noah is a committed and dedicated teammate, and this is a fine example of him always wanting to put the team first," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said in a statement.

Iowa announced in May that it was aware of the NCAA's sports wagering investigation and fully cooperating. School officials also stated that 26 student-athletes -- from baseball, football, men's basketball, men's track and field and men's wrestling -- and one full-time employee of the athletics department are involved.

Iowa State is also undergoing a similar investigation. Iowa's issues initially cropped up when three baseball players were suspended for a three-game series against Ohio State in May. Gambling is legal in the state of Iowa, but the NCAA prohibits student athletes from participating.