Big Ten Media Days 2026 fact or fiction: Can USC's hyped freshman class make an instant impact?

Big Ten Media Days kicked off Tuesday in Chicago with a mix of established contenders, new faces and programs looking to make a statement in 2026. These events are not what they used to be. Coaches and players are more calculated than ever with their words, careful not to set unrealistic expectations or provide bulletin-board material before the season begins.

But every program arrives with a message. Whether it's a new quarterback, a revamped roster, a coaching change or a belief that this is the year everything comes together, optimism is always part of the equation. The challenge is separating legitimate confidence from offseason optimism that still needs to be proven once the games begin.

With that in mind, we examined a few topics from each Big Ten team on Day 1 of Big Ten Media Days and determined whether they were fact or fiction.

Illinois: Katin Houser will continue Bret Bielema's transfer QB success

Bret Bielema has a pretty good success rate when it comes to picking the right quarterback out of the transfer portal. From Russell Wilson at Wisconsin to Tommy DeVito and Luke Altmyer at Illinois, experienced transfers have flourished under his watch. The Fighting Illini are hoping Katin Houser is the next name on that list.

The East Carolina transfer arrives with 26 career starts under his belt, throwing for 6,438 yards and 43 touchdowns after beginning his college career at Michigan State in 2022. That experience was one of the biggest reasons Bielema targeted Houser to replace Altmyer.

"Even though he hasn't started a game at Illinois, he did play at Michigan State, has been a really good football player for a long time at East Carolina," Bielema said. "So I'm counting on those reps to carry into Illinois, as well."

Houser also steps into a stable environment with offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. back for his fifth season in Champaign. Another reason to believe the transition at quarterback will be a smooth one.

Verdict: Fact

Iowa: QB battle still undecided

The most anticipated question Kirk Ferentz faced on Tuesday was who would start at quarterback for Iowa in 2026. His response? "Right now, we don't know the answer."

Is that an honest assessment, or is Ferentz simply choosing not to reveal his decision? Redshirt junior Hank Brown and redshirt sophomore Jeremy Hecklinski have spent the offseason competing in Iowa's first legitimate quarterback battle since 2017 after both transferred into the program a year ago and sat behind Mark Gronowski.

While Ferentz is reluctant to name a starting quarterback, the smart bet is that Hecklinski wins the job. The former Wake Forest transfer offers more long-term upside, and if Iowa has the slightest belief he's its best option, there is little reason to delay making him QB1.

Hecklinski was a high three-star recruit coming out of Marietta (Georgia) Walton in the 2024 class and ranked as the No. 25 quarterback nationally that cycle.

Ferentz may not be ready to announce his starter publicly, but it would be a bit of a surprise if Hecklinski isn't under center when the Hawkeyes open the season against Northern Illinois.

Verdict: Fiction

Penn State: D'Anton Lynn was right hire for DC

Matt Campbell believes Penn State found the right person to lead the defense as the program enters a new era. D'Anton Lynn returns to his alma mater after two years at USC and a track record of rapid turnarounds. The Nittany Lions don't need a complete rebuild, but they do need a coordinator capable of keeping the unit among the Big Ten's best.

"You saw his impact at both UCLA and USC and the improvement that those teams were able to make," Campbell said.

UCLA ranked 90th nationally in scoring defense (29.0 points per game) the year before Lynn arrived, before jumping to 14th in 2023, allowing 18.4 points per game. USC ranked 121st nationally in scoring defense (34.4 points per game) in 2023 before improving to 56th in 2024 (24.1) and 51st in 2025 (23.0) with Lynn leading the defense.

Penn State presents a new challenge with only two returning starters on defense, but Lynn has already shown he can quickly elevate units. His familiarity with the Big Ten and the program only strengthens the fit.

Verdict: Fact

Rutgers: Deepest roster of the Greg Schiano era

Greg Schiano was vocal about the improved alignment and investment at Rutgers, and the Scarlet Knights benefited from retaining two of their top offensive playmakers in KJ Duff and Antwan Raymond. Those were significant offseason wins for a program trying to return to a bowl game, but his declaration for 2026 still feels premature.

"We have a deep and talented roster, the deepest and most talented I've had since I've been back, and it's only going to get better now with the resources now starting to match the expectations that you have when you're in the Big Ten Conference," Schiano said Tuesday.

Rutgers still has major questions to answer before that claim becomes reality. The Scarlet Knights must settle on a starting quarterback -- where Dylan Lonergan and AJ Surace still competing -- replace three starters along the offensive line and adapt to new defensive coordinator Travis Johansen after finishing 117th nationally in point allowed last season. The roster may be improving, but there's still too much uncertainty to call it Schiano's best since returning to Piscataway.

Verdict: Fiction

USC: Instant impact from No. 1 recruiting class

Much has been made of USC's incoming recruiting class, which finished No. 1 nationally, and how quickly the group can make an impact in 2026. However, with 15 returning starters -- the most in the entire FBS -- the Trojans are not relying on freshmen to immediately carry the program. The bigger question is whether Lincoln Riley's latest recruiting haul can provide enough instant-impact talent to push USC closer to Big Ten contention.

"There's going to be some that contribute a little bit later on down the line in their careers, but there's a large number that people will see this fall, and I think several that will be high-impact players for us," Riley said.

The sixth-year coach didn't want to single out names, but several members of the class are expected to compete for immediate roles. Tight end Mark Bowman could be a Day 1 starter, while wide receiver Trent Mosley brings another explosive option to a reloaded pass-catching group. Five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe likely slots in as a backup on the right side to begin the season as he adjusts to the college game.

With USC's returning experience, this class does not need to be the foundation, but it could be the difference-maker if the Trojans want to make their first College Football Playoff appearance.

Verdict: Fact

Wisconsin: Badgers' improved depth will aid turnaround

Never mind the brutal schedule Wisconsin has faced the past two seasons, injuries (particularly at quarterback and offensive line) exposed the lack of depth that hindered Luke Fickell's rebuild. Now, entering 2026 with Fickell facing one of the hottest seats in college football, there is belief within the program that the Badgers have addressed one of their biggest weaknesses by making a greater investment in roster construction.

"If you don't have what you need in this new world, you can't have some of the depth, especially at the quarterback position, that if something does happen," Fickell said. "What you haven't had is what's next. That's not a good way to build your program, and I think that's one of the bigger changes that we've had."

Wisconsin added the third-largest transfer portal class in the Big Ten, with 33 newcomers, many of whom are expected to provide valuable depth and fill reserve roles. While former Old Dominion quarterback Colton Joseph is the biggest addition under center, the class also includes five offensive linemen and 10 skill players.

The Badgers still have plenty to prove, but a deeper roster should give Fickell a better chance to weather injuries and avoid the setbacks that have derailed the program over the past two seasons.

Verdict: Fact