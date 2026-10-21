Halfway through the 2026 college football season, the Big Ten has produced its share of surprises. UCLA and Northwestern are vying for spots in Indianapolis while Oregon and Penn State are just trying to get their seasons back on track.

Let's talk about those Bruins. They've aced every single test they've faced in Year 1 under Bob Chesney. A road trip to Eugene? Win. Hosting Wisconsin with backup Ty Dieffenbach starting in place of the injured Nico Iamaleava? Win. The defense has taken immense strides, setting UCLA up to do real damage down the stretch.

On the other side of the country and conference, another first-year coach is having the opposite experience. Matt Campbell is still looking for his first Big Ten win at Penn State, and the Nittany Lions have totally squandered what appeared to be one of the softest schedules in the Power Four. To make matters worse, fifth-year senior Rocco Becht was supposed to provide a high floor at quarterback, but the offense has been stuck in the mud for weeks now.

There are a couple more overachievers (Northwestern and Iowa), but the conference is filled with teams who have yet to impress. That group includes marquee brands like Michigan, Oregon and Washington.

Before we kick off the second half of the season, I channeled my inner teacher and doled out grades to each Big Ten team. I can empathize with those on the wrong end of the grading curve.

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Illinois

Record: 3-3, 1-2 | Preseason AP ranking: N/A

The Illini defense has gotten worse over the last couple of years, and this year's unit is a major problem (in the bad way). Illinois is a bottom-five Big Ten team in yards allowed per game (375.2), passing yards per game (248.3) and points allowed per game (27.8). The Illini defense also ranked 111th nationally in yards allowed per play at 6.46. I mean, Illinois gave up 37 points to Michigan State! To make matters worse, the offense could be limited moving forward with Katin Houser undergoing hand surgery. Can Illinois scrape together three more wins and reach a bowl? Grade: D+

No. 6 Indiana

Record: 6-1, 3-1 | Preseason AP ranking: 6

We are using a sliding scale today; otherwise, Indiana would probably have higher marks at 6-1 with a four-point loss to Ohio State as the only blemish. If Nick Marsh gets his foot in bounds, the Hoosiers are undefeated and looking at an "A." It's a game of inches. Having said all that, Indiana still faces a few questions. The offense really lit up the scoreboard in the first five games against overwhelmed opponents, but it scored 35 points in the last two games combined. Josh Hoover has missed on some throws, and the run game has really leveled off after a hot start. Grade: B+

No. 15 Iowa

Record: 5-1, 2-1 | Preseason AP ranking: 22

Iowa has put itself in an excellent position to make a run at the College Football Playoff. There's no shame in a 17-point loss to Ohio State, and with the Hawkeyes sitting at 5-1, the path is wide open. At the moment, Iowa is set to face exactly one ranked team -- No. 24 Northwestern -- the rest of the way. Led by a strong run game, the Iowa offense has been quite effective, and the defense remains stout. Jeremy Hecklinski started at quarterback against Washington, and he threw for three touchdowns and 10.6 yards per attempt in a 41-point effort. If Hecklinski elevates the passing game, watch out for Iowa. Grade: A

Maryland

Record: 2-5, 0-4 | Preseason AP ranking: N/A

Our expectations were already pretty low, and then Maryland lost to Rutgers at home. Mike Locksley entered the season on the hot seat after two consecutive 4-8 seasons, but a 2-5 start this fall cost him his job. Four wins sound pretty good right about now. The offense hasn't been great -- and Malik Washington has disappointed -- but the defense is atrocious. The Terrapins allow an average of 33.3 points per game, which is 127th in the country. Maryland also fired defensive coordinator Ted Monachino after that loss to the Scarlet Knights. Can they be fixed this year? Grade: F

Michigan

Record: 4-2, 1-2 | Preseason AP ranking: 16

By just about every possible metric, Michigan's offense is meaningfully worse than it was last year. That's saying something because the Wolverines weren't exactly lighting it up last fall. Bryce Underwood has regressed, and Kyle Whittingham finally benched him in last week's win over Penn State. Freshman quarterback Tommy Carr gave the offense a spark it had been looking for, and hopefully that's a sign of things to come because the defense is too good to waste. If Whittingham can't get the offense fixed, Michigan will be scrapping to reach a bowl, and there's a possibility he could be one-and-done. Grade: D+

Michigan State

Record: 2-5, 0-4 | Preseason AP ranking: N/A

Pat Fitzgerald's second stint in the Big Ten isn't off to an encouraging start. The Spartans are the only Big Ten team that finds the end zone less frequently than Michigan, averaging 21.3 points per game, and there appears to be no end in sight for those woes. As a result, Michigan State is 0-4 in Big Ten play, and the easiest portion of the team's schedule is in the rearview mirror. Road trips to UCLA and Michigan are up next, followed by home games against Washington and Oregon. If you're looking for a silver lining, the Spartans are getting closer. They've lost their last two games by a combined four points. Grade: D-

Minnesota

Record: 4-2, 2-1 | Preseason AP ranking: N/A

The Golden Gophers have a road win over Washington and a home win over Michigan, but they've also been dismantled by Mississippi State and Purdue. That type of inconsistency is what you get when the program does the bare minimum in NIL spending. Drake Lindsey has been a bit disappointing at quarterback, but in his defense, there aren't many difference-makers around him. Minnesota is on track to finish 6-6 or 7-5. It's a perfectly middle-of-the-pack Big Ten team, and the grade reflects that. Grade: C

Nebraska

Record: 5-2, 2-2 | Preseason AP ranking: N/A

If I told you before the season that Nebraska would be 5-2 -- and its losses to Indiana and Oregon would come by a combined six points -- you'd probably be encouraged. Fast-forward to the present day, and it just feels like the same old Nebraska. The Huskers led well into the fourth quarter of both games, and they couldn't hold on for a win. That Dylan Raiola came off the bench to lead a game-winning drive for the middling Ducks only adds salt to the wound. Was the Huskers' 5-0 start a product of its soft schedule, or have they made meaningful progress under Matt Rhule? We'll find out in the second half. Grade: C

No. 24 Northwestern

Record: 5-1, 2-1 | Preseason AP ranking: N/A

He's been overshadowed by Bob Chesney and Will Stein, but David Braun absolutely deserves consideration for Coach of the Year. Braun's decision to bring in Chip Kelly as offensive coordinator is paying off in spades. The Wildcats offense, which was among the worst in the country last season, is among the most efficient in 2026. Northwestern ranks sixth in the Big Ten in yards per game (424.5), and it ranks third nationally in adjusted EPA per play (0.21). The Wildcats have the chance to reach 6-1 against Rutgers on Saturday. Grade: A+

No. 3 Ohio State

Record: 6-1, 4-0 | Preseason AP ranking: 1

The Buckeyes are one bad quarter away from being 7-0 with a pair of top-five wins on their resume. Jeremiah Smith is the best player in college football, and he seems like the runaway favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. The defense has settled in after a somewhat underwhelming start. That's all good, but Ohio State hasn't made life easy on itself. The run game hasn't been dominant, and no one aside from Smith has asserted themselves in the passing game. Now Julian Sayin is dealing with an injury to his throwing shoulder, and the Buckeyes offense may struggle in the coming weeks, but I can only grade what's happened to this point. Grade: A-

Oregon

Record: 4-2, 2-1 | Preseason AP ranking: 2

Oregon is in a three-horse race with Texas and Penn State for the honor of being the most disappointing team in college football, and it's currently winning. Dan Lanning's decision to promote from within for coordinator positions has been a misstep, especially regarding offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer. Dylan Raiola was supposed to be the best backup quarterback in the sport, but that hasn't panned out either. As a result, a team that began the season as national title favorites may miss the College Football Playoff altogether. The only reason the Ducks avoided a failing grade is that they managed to pull out wins over USC and Nebraska without Dante Moore. Grade: D-

Penn State

Record: 3-4, 0-4 | Preseason AP ranking: 18

Could the Matt Campbell era at Penn State have started any worse? With the exception of losing a non-conference game as a heavy favorite, no. We're more than halfway through October, and the Nittany Lions are still looking for their first conference win. Penn State's four losses to this point include a home defeat at the hands of a middling Wisconsin team, a humiliation against Northwestern and a loss to a Michigan team that used a freshman quarterback. The Nittany Lions' manageable schedule was a reason to buy into this squad in the preseason, but now I'm wondering whether they'll even reach a bowl. To make matters worse, Campbell may have to consider benching fifth-year quarterback Rocco Becht, who followed him from Iowa State. Grade: F

Purdue

Record: 3-4, 2-2 | Preseason AP ranking: N/A

After posting three combined wins in 2024 and 2025, Purdue has already hit that number in the 2026 season. Quarterback Ryan Browne has taken a noticeable step forward and commands a dangerous Boilermakers passing attack, but don't sleep on the ground game. Purdue ran roughshod over Minnesota for 305 yards in a 41-13 rout. The defense is still a work in progress, to put it kindly, but you can't deny that this team has made tangible progress. The schedule will make it tough to reach a bowl, but the Boilermakers could get there if they go 3-0 against Penn State, Maryland and Wisconsin. Grade: B

Rutgers

Record: 2-4, 1-2 | Preseason AP ranking: N/A

Losing to UMass in Week 1 was a pretty good omen for how this season was going to go. A loss to Boston College in Week 2 really cemented Rutgers' fate. The defense in particular is an abomination -- and yet it's a marginal upgrade over last season's unit. The Scarlet Knights are allowing 402.5 yards and 31.8 points per game, and the offense simply isn't capable of keeping up with opponents, although KJ Duff is a superstar stuck in a bad situation. Greg Schiano's second stint in Piscataway may have run its course, but at least Rutgers got on the board with a Big Ten win over Maryland. Grade: D-

No. 9 UCLA

Record: 6-0, 4-0 | Preseason AP ranking: N/A

When the Bruins hired Bob Chesney, most everyone expected immediate improvement over the team's 3-9 record in 2025. I don't think anyone saw a 6-0 start and a top-10 ranking coming. The most impressive part of UCLA's immediate turnaround under Chesney has to be the defense. Last season, the Bruins allowed 33.4 points per game, which ranked 133rd nationally. That number has dropped by nearly 20 points to 16.2 points per game, which ranks 22nd. Whatever happens the rest of the way, the future is extremely bright in Westwood. Grade: A+

No. 16 USC

Record: 6-1, 3-1 | Preseason AP ranking: 14

Lincoln Riley has his team in position to challenge for a College Football Playoff spot at 6-1, and the offense has been humming with Jayden Maiava at the helm. Only Ohio State is averaging more yards per game, and the Trojans rank fourth in the conference in scoring offense at 36.4 points per game. That said, the defense is a serious concern, and the schedule has been incredibly soft thus far. USC has yet to beat a ranked opponent, and the only ranked team it faced was No. 20 Oregon, which had to replace an injured Dante Moore with Dylan Raiola in the first half. USC's home stretch is much tougher, and it starts this weekend with a road trip to Wisconsin. Grade: B

Washington

Record: 4-3, 1-3 | Preseason AP ranking: 17

Coming off a nine-win season in 2025, Washington seemed like it could be a team on the rise, especially with Demond Williams Jr. returning. Thus far, it's been a struggle for the Huskies. They haven't been able to run the football at all, which has put more weight on Williams' shoulders, who is now banged up after an uneven start. The defense has been middling overall, but it's had some really tough performances in Big Ten play. The worst came in a 41-24 loss to Iowa in which the Huskies allowed the Hawkeyes to pile up 465 yards with Jeremy Hecklinski at quarterback. Grade: D+

Wisconsin

Record: 4-2, 2-1 | Preseason AP ranking: N/A

The Badgers have already matched last season's win total of four as Luke Fickell aims to cool a seat that was rather warm entering Week 1. The addition of Colton Joseph at quarterback has produced mixed results, but it's hard to argue with what the defense has done, for the most part. Wisconsin is giving up just 16.2 points and 286.7 yards per game. The lack of a reliable offense cost the Badgers a potential win over No. 12 UCLA last weekend, but the team has a major bounce-back opportunity as 16th-ranked USC comes to town. If Wisconsin can emerge victorious, eight or nine wins could be on the table. Grade: B-