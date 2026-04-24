The Big Ten flexed 10 first-round picks at the start of the 2026 NFL Draft, not unsurprising given the league's third consecutive national championship and impressive stockpiling of talent in recent years. And what's coming in 2027 might make this class look like a warmup lap.

This cycle already felt like a statement. The conference didn't just show up — it dictated the tone early and often, planting flags across the board with blue-chip prospects who've been battle-tested in one of college football's most demanding leagues. From No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza to Ohio State's notable showing defensively, the Big Ten's identity was clear: pro-ready, tough and dependable.

NFL front offices noticed and they leaned in. Evaluators around the country are already whispering about what's next, and it's not subtle. The 2027 draft cycle, fueled by former elite recruits recruiting hauls and high-end quarterbacks, has the potential to tilt the league-wide talent balance even further in the Big Ten's favor.

Here's a glance at the Big Ten's top talent entering the season who all have a chance to be Day 1 selections next spring:

1. Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

Four of the Big Ten's first-round picks Thursday night were former Buckeyes and there's more on the way. The best player overall in next year's class is Smith, a former five-star receiver who may have been the top overall pick two years ago had he been eligible after his true freshman season. A freak at the wide receiver position, there's no weakness in a skill set that mirrors many of the all-time greats before him. Unless there's a quarterback-needy team at No. 1 overall looking in Texas standout Arch Manning's direction, Smith will be the pick.

2. Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

There's a good chance Moore would've been the second quarterback selected this cycle behind Mendoza had he declared, but the former UCLA transfer is running it back with the Ducks in hopes of being the top pick in 2027 after a national title run under Dan Lanning. Moore threw 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns in his first full season as a college starter, this coming after transferring to Oregon in December 2023 and serving as the backup to Dillon Gabriel in 2024 before assuming the starting role and leading the Ducks to 13 wins.

3. Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State

Set to join Justin Fields and C.J. Stroud as former Ryan Day-coached signal callers to be first-round picks, Sayin will be draft-eligible after his redshirt sophomore season this fall. The reigning Heisman finalist fired off a 77% completion rate to the tune of 3,610 yards and 32 touchdowns and this season, is adding escapability with designed runs to his arsenal under newly-hired Ohio State offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

4. Jamari Johnson, TE, Oregon

Playing alongside first-round pick Kenyon Sadiq and fellow tight end, Johnson contributed 32 receptions for 510 yards and three touchdowns as a sophomore and jumps off the page as the next cycle's top player at his position in a battle with LSU's Trey'Dez Green. When franchises can access a proven commodity at tight end in the first round as a reliable third-down weapon, they take it. And Johnson checks every box.

5. A'Mauri Washington, DL, Oregon

All three of the Ducks' returning starters along the defensive front in their 3-3-5 look could be drafted next cycle, but Washington is drawing the most buzz as a potential first-rounder. He can play across multiple fronts and at 6-3, 330 pounds, has relentless power and strength at the point of attack.

6. Anthony Smith, DL, Minnesota

For years, critics knocked the Big Ten for lacking explosive edge rushers compared to the other Power Four talent-producing league that will not be named. That narrative is fading fast. Speed and athleticism is arriving in waves and it's paired with physicality that translates. This 6-6, 285-pound defensive lineman managed 12.5 sacks last fall and chose to stay another season with the Golden Gophers rather than enter the 2026 draft cycle.

7. Koi Perich, S, Oregon

After producing first-round safety Dillon Thieneman this week, the Ducks have another transfer at the back end set to dominate with the Perich addition from Minnesota. He's a playmaker in centerfield with six interceptions over the last two years and tracks the football better than most nationally. Elijah Rushing off the edge is another Oregon starter on its 2026 defense that is generating early first-round buzz this offseason.

8. John Henry Daley, DE, Michigan

Fifth on college football's active list of coaches in all-time draft picks with 59 after Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu came off the board Thursday night, Kyle Whittingham could soon have another in this defensive end transfer from Utah. As a third-year sophomore All-American last season, Daley collected 11.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and tied for the FBS lead with 17.5 TFL.

9. Carter Smith, OT, Indiana

This left tackle is one of the rare stars who will play a fifth season in 2026, this after earning All-Big Ten, the league's Offensive Lineman of the Year and a First Team All-American nod last fall.Smith did not give up a sack until he played first-rounders Rueben Bain Jr. and Akeem Mesidor with Miami in the national championship game and should be one of the first players picked along the offensive line.

10. Trevor Lauck, OT, Iowa

If there's a potential Iowa player going in the first, Lauck is the guy. His tape impressed as a first-year starter in 2025. Kirk Ferentz has produced 13 first-round picks with the Hawkeyes and 94 selections overall entering Friday's second round of the 2026 cycle, most among active coaches. Lauck plays with a mean streak at offensive tackle with extremely violent hands.

Pay attention to ...

Jayden Maiva, QB, USC — NFL teams can draft former Lincoln Riley quarterbacks with confidence given the success of Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and others at the next level. He identifies talent at the position better than most and Maiava is next in line to hear his name called early if his senior season with the Trojans meets expectations. Maiva looks the part at 6-4, 230 and backs it up with excellent arm strength and high IQ.

Nick Marsh, WR, Indiana — The Hoosiers' new addition in their wideout room starred the last two years at Michigan State where he led the Spartans with 100 catches for 1,311 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. His star power will only be heightened for a preseason top-10 program and playing alongside Charlie Becker, who's going to demand attention. Marsh will try and become the second pass-catcher taken in the first round out of Indiana in as many years, joining Omar Cooper.

Demond Williams, QB, Washington — The fourth Big Ten elite quarterback who could generate Day 1 interest is Williams, who is coming off a 3,000-yard, 25-touchdown campaign with the Huskies. Undersized a bit under 6-foot, Williams' ability to extend plays and his heightened pocket awareness are strengths quickly identifiable on film. Keep an eye on UCLA's Nico Iamaleava, too.

Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana — Known as Mr. Backshoulder now in Bloomington after several clutch receptions in the title game, Becker offers notable size at 6-4 and owns an expansive catch radius as a leaper and someone who hauls in just about everything football thrown in his direction.

Austin Siereveld, OG, Ohio State — We'll designate this draft hopeful with the versatility tag after Ian Moore took most of the reps at left tackle this spring following Siereveld's minor knee injury. He was poised to be the anchor on the left side of the Buckeyes' offensive line before the setback and was kicked to guard thereafter. A player with high upside, Siereveld could sneak into the back end of the first round with a solid season.