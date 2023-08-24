College football season is nearly upon us and the Big Ten will usher in a new era with the debut of the Big Ten on CBS. The conference has agreed to bring seven marquee matchups to America's Most-Watched Network in 2023, beginning with a pair of matchups on the Week 1 college football schedule. It all starts on Saturday, Sept. 3 with No. 3 Ohio State vs. Indiana at 3:30 p.m. ET and then the Big Ten on CBS will return the following day for Northwestern vs. Rutgers in a noon ET kickoff. You won't have to miss a second if you have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

Other Big Ten on CBS matchups this season will include No. 2 Michigan hosting UNLV on Sept. 9 and No. 7 Penn State hosting No. 25 Iowa for the Nittany Lions' annual "White Out" game on Sept. 23 in primetime. Iowa will also be featured against Nebraska on Nov. 24 and there are two Big Ten on CBS games that are yet to be determined in the final two weeks of the regular season. You can live stream all Big Ten on CBS matchups with a Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscription, so sign up now with a seven-day free trial to get ready to stream college football in 2023.

From now until September 20, you can get half-off your first year of the Paramount+ Essential or Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan. That means it's just $2.50 per month for the Essential plan or $5 per month for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. You also get one week completely free. Sign up here now.

In addition to the Big Ten, CBS and Paramount+ are the exclusive home of the 2023 SEC Championship Game on December 2 at 4 p.m. ET. The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl will be aired on CBS and Paramount+ on December 29 at 2 p.m. ET, while College Football Today returns as the network's pre-game, halftime and post-game studio show for every broadcast. It's a must-see lineup for college football fans, so sign up for Paramount+ now and get a special promo.

How to watch the Big Ten on CBS with Paramount+

If you haven't already subscribed for Paramount+, you can sign up now. The Paramount+ Essential plan is $5.99 per month and includes over 40,000 episodes of TV and movies with limited commercial interruptions. With the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME bundle, you'll get 45,000 episodes of TV, your live local CBS affiliate and access to the entire SHOWTIME library completely ad-free. Plus, you can get half-off select plans until Sept. 20.

Once you've signed up for a Paramount+ subscription, you can begin watching the Big Ten on CBS live on gameday. Simply open the Paramount+ app, click the live TV button and you can choose from a variety of live CBS programming, including your local CBS affiliate, CBS News, CBS News Local, CBS Sports HQ, CBS Sports Golazo Network and more. Subscribe to Paramount+ today.

What else you get with a Paramount+ subscription

With over 60 million subscribers, Paramount+ is an industry leader in live streaming content and a subscription gets you access to an expansive library from several of the most recognizable brands in entertainment. There are thousands of episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, MTV and others available on Paramount+, and the addition of SHOWTIME brings shows like Dexter, Billions and Homeland to the premium bundle.

In addition to being able to live stream Big Ten on CBS games on CBS, Paramount+ gives you unparalleled access to live streaming sports, including the ability to watch your live, local NFL games and featured CBS games. It's also the exclusive broadcast home of UEFA Champions League, Serie A, NWSL, Bellator MMA and more. Paramount+ also takes you behind the scenes with 60 Minutes Sports, and All Access along with original sports documentaries and reality sports shows like Texas 6.

Plans begin for as low as $5.99 per month and you can watch on-demand content ad-free with Showtime for just $11.99 per month while also streaming your live local CBS affiliate from any device. Start with a free seven-day trial now and get a special promo.

2023 Big Ten on CBS broadcast schedule (all times ET)

Subscribe to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME here

Saturday, Sept. 2

OHIO STATE at INDIANA, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 3

NORTHWESTERN AT RUTGERS, Noon

Saturday, Sept. 9

UNLV AT MICHIGAN, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

IOWA AT PENN STATE 7:30 p.m.

Saturday Oct. 28

BIG TEN ON CBS, Noon

Saturday, Nov. 4

BIG TEN ON CBS, Noon

Friday, Nov. 24

IOWA AT NEBRASKA, Noon