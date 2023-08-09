The inaugural season of the Big Ten on CBS is here and seven of the biggest games are featured in this year's package. All Big Ten on CBS games are available on the streaming service Paramount+, making a subscription the perfect choice for fans looking to watch college football this season. Five of the matchups have already been determined, while two late-season contests will be announced on a 12- or six-day basis. You can live stream all Big Ten on CBS matchups with a Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscription, so sign up now with a seven-day free trial to get ready to stream college football in 2023.

The Week 1 college football schedule is highlighted by a pair of Big Ten on CBS matchups, beginning with Ohio State vs. Indiana on Saturday, September 2 at 3:30 p.m. ET. Ohio State is expected to compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff, earning a top-four ranking in the preseason Coaches Poll for the fourth straight year. Junior wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka were both named to the preseason Biletnikoff Award watch list. Northwestern travels to Rutgers the following day for a Sunday matchup.

Two-time defending Big Ten champion Michigan will face UNLV the following week during the 2023 Big Ten on CBS schedule. Penn State will face Iowa in the annual White Out game later in September, while Iowa and Nebraska will meet in November. The other two matchups will be on October 28 and November 4, with both noon ET games being announced at a later date.

In addition to the Big Ten, CBS and Paramount+ are the exclusive home of the 2023 SEC Championship Game on December 2 at 4 p.m. ET. The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl will be aired on CBS and Paramount+ on December 29 at 2 p.m. ET, while College Football Today returns as the network's pre-game, halftime and post-game studio show for every broadcast. It's a must-see lineup for college football fans, so sign up for Paramount+ now.

How to watch the Big Ten on CBS with Paramount+

If you haven't already subscribed for Paramount+, you can sign up now. The Paramount+ Essential plan is $5.99 per month and includes over 40,000 episodes of TV and movies with limited commercial interruptions. With the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME bundle, you'll get 45,000 episodes of TV, your live local CBS affiliate and access to the entire SHOWTIME library completely ad-free.

Once you've signed up for a Paramount+ subscription, you can begin watching the Big Ten on CBS live on gameday. Simply open the Paramount+ app, click the live TV button and you can choose from a variety of live CBS programming, including your local CBS affiliate, CBS News, CBS News Local, CBS Sports HQ, CBS Sports Golazo Network and more. Subscribe to Paramount+ today.

What else you get with a Paramount+ subscription

With over 60 million subscribers, Paramount+ is an industry leader in live streaming content and a subscription gets you access to an expansive library from several of the most recognizable brands in entertainment. There are thousands of episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, MTV and others available on Paramount+, and the addition of SHOWTIME brings shows like Dexter, Billions and Homeland to the premium bundle.

In addition to being able to live stream Big Ten on CBS games on CBS, Paramount+ gives you unparalleled access to live streaming sports, including the ability to watch your live, local NFL games and featured CBS games. It's also the exclusive broadcast home of UEFA Champions League, Serie A, NWSL, Bellator MMA and more. Paramount+ also takes you behind the scenes with 60 Minutes Sports, and All Access along with original sports documentaries and reality sports shows like Texas 6.

Plans begin for as low as $5.99 per month and you can watch on-demand content ad-free with Showtime for just $11.99 per month while also streaming your live local CBS affiliate from any device. Start with a free seven-day trial now.

2023 Big Ten on CBS broadcast schedule (all times ET)

Subscribe to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME here

Saturday, Sept. 2

OHIO STATE at INDIANA, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 3

NORTHWESTERN AT RUTGERS, Noon

Saturday, Sept. 9

UNLV AT MICHIGAN, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

IOWA AT PENN STATE 7:30 p.m.

Saturday Oct. 28

BIG TEN ON CBS, Noon

Saturday, Nov. 4

BIG TEN ON CBS, Noon

Friday, Nov. 24

IOWA AT NEBRASKA, Noon