Big Ten passes SEC in total revenue by more than $100 million in 2017-18, a report says
The Big Ten is rolling in money after a reported revenue of $759 million
The Big Ten hasn't placed a team in the College Football Playoff in either of the last two seasons, but they can wipe away those tears with stacks and stacks of cash. According to USA Today, the conference raked in a revenue of $759 million during the 2018 fiscal year, up 45 percent from the $512.9 million from the previous season. Twelve of the 14 member institutions will take home a paycheck of a little over $54 million, with Rutgers and Maryland receiving a smaller share due to their transition to the conference in 2014.
The massive dollar figure tops the SEC's 2017-18 fiscal revenue by a whopping $131.9 million. The SEC announced in February that it brought in $627.1 million, and doled out just over $43.1 million per school.
According to the San Jose Mercury News, the Big Ten trailed the SEC during the 2017 fiscal year. The SEC distributed roughly $41 million to its schools last year, while the Big Ten schools received an average of $38.5 million from the conference.
Not only do we have a new king of cash among the Power Five conferences, the Big Ten exceeded the projected $50 million figure from a year ago. What's the reason? Television, of course. The conference announced a massive six-year, $2.64 billion deal with ESPN and Fox Sports in June 2017.
The massive dollar figure will only increase the support for players to receive more compensation for their work. The NCAA announced that it has appointed a working group to explore concepts related to legislation proposed at the federal and state levels surrounding the name, image and likeness rights of student-athletes.
