A new era in the Big Ten begins Tuesday as coaches and players from the league's 18 teams descend on Indianapolis for media days, which runs Tuesday through Thursday.

By the preseason looks of things, one of the conference's four new arrivals is set to crash the party in a major way, while members of what was once the West division might really struggle in what is now a crowded, cramped field with the conference ditching divisions.

During the offseason, 247Sports rolled out SEC positional rankings: Quarterback, skill talent, offensive line, defensive line and the secondary. Meanwhile, CBS Sports did an exhaustive ranking of the top coaches.

We've compiled the results into the below table, which will give Big Ten fans a convenient preseason guide to where every team is strong -- or weak.

Team QB Skill OL DL LB DB Coach Illinois 15 18 12 17 12 16 10 Indiana 10 8 14 14 15 15 14 Iowa 14 15 10 5 1 2 6 Maryland 16 12 17 8 13 11 13 Michigan State 8 5 15 16 7 17 7 Michigan 9 4 5 2 4 3 15 Minnesota 12 14 6 15 14 13 11 Nebraska 6 10 8 6 6 7 8 Northwestern 17 17 18 12 16 12 16 Ohio State 3 2 2 1 3 1 1 Oregon 1 1 1 4 5 4 2 Penn State 2 3 3 3 2 5 4 Purdue 11 16 11 18 18 14 17 Rutgers 18 13 7 9 8 8 12 UCLA 13 9 16 13 17 18 18 USC 4 6 9 7 10 10 3 Washington 5 11 13 10 11 9 9 Wisconsin 7 7 4 11 9 6 5

