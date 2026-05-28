Big Ten post-spring intel: Breakout players, key QB battles, more buzz from across the league

Spring practice is over across the country, and teams are in full recruiting mode as the summer approaches. That makes it a perfect time to survey contacts across the country for intel and updates from spring practice.

Over the next few weeks, CBS Sports will be going conference-by-conference around the Power Four with the latest post-spring intel. After hitting on the SEC last week, we're on to the Big Ten.

Team intel

Oregon

A year after an offseason knee injury that caused Even Stewart to miss all of the 2025 season, Oregon's star wide receiver is healthy and back in the same position he was before suffering that patellar injury last June as a top weapon for Dante Moore and an early-round NFL draft prospect.

Based on feedback from sources, Stewart -- who had 48 catches for the Ducks in 2024 -- was essentially back to normal this spring.

"He's doing great and looked really good (this spring)," a source said.

With Stewart back, Oregon will not only have potentially the nation's top quarterback in Moore but also one of the nation's top wide receiver groups, a unit that includes sophomore Dakorien Moore and redshirt sophomore Jeremiah McClellan.

As for Moore, the consensus among NFL front-office sources CBS Sports has spoken to recently is that he's the top quarterback prospect for next year's draft. One NFL front office official, who recently evaluated Moore, went as far as saying Moore's tape was even better than expected.

Moore's improved since last season, too, with sources indicating that he's taken a step forward as a leader and seems more comfortable being vocal and holding other players accountable.

"He seems to be even more comfortable in his shoes," a source said.

Michigan

With sources indicating that Michigan's passing game remains a work in progress at the moment, it's becoming increasingly clear that the Wolverines will likely lean on their talented running back group a lot this season.

Not only will Jordan Marshall, who ran for 932 yards last year, be a big part of that, but it also seems like five-star true freshman Savion Hiter will be as well.

Hiter has made a big early impression since arriving in Ann Arbor, and sources expect him to be an immediate impact player. Among other things, the 6-foot, 210-pounder has been described as "tough to tackle" and has impressed with "how physical he is as a freshman."

"He looks like a first-round draft pick," a source said. "It's insane."

Michigan five-star freshman running back Savion Hiter could be a major part of the Wolverines' rushing attack in 2026. Getty Images

USC

USC went all-in on the 2026 high school class, landing nine top 100 players and finishing with its first No. 1 class under Lincoln Riley. That 32-player group is viewed as the future of the program. It will also be counted on as part of the present.

Members of the 2026 class are expected to pop up across the depth chart, and it's not just the five-star recruits. Among those who flashed during spring practice, talking with sources, were tight end Mark Bowman, wide receiver Trent Mosley, linebacker Talanoa IIi and safety Madden Riordan.

"All (four) have been great," a source said. "The young guys will make a huge impact."

There's a lot of new on USC's roster and staff, but an underrated change among the coaches is the addition of special teams coordinator and inside linebackers coach Mike Ekeler.

Ekeler, who came from Nebraska, has been a boon for a USC special teams unit that struggled at times last year. He's also been a big addition for new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson.

"Mike Ekeler has been a huge addition with the linebackers and special teams," a source said.

Washington

Demond Williams Jr. created a shockwave in early January when he announced his intention to enter the transfer portal. The star quarterback had already signed a lucrative contract with the Huskies but wanted to enter the transfer portal anyway, with multiple sources linking him to LSU, Miami and others.

Washington refused to enter Williams in the portal. The Big Ten got involved. Williams' agents, who also represent Washington coach Jedd Fisch, parted ways with their client.

It was messy. But it ended quickly, too. Williams reversed course a few days later and announced he would stay.

A few months later, it seems that the brief foray with the portal is well in the past for both Williams and those within the program. A source indicated the Huskies' coaches and players have moved on, and Williams looked fantastic during the spring, per sources.

"It was totally fine," a source said. "No problem at all. Whatever is keeping that afloat is not in this building. It's not been a single problem for us. It's way in the past. He had a great spring. He looked damn good."

Ohio State

Five-star Chris Henry Jr. isn't the only true freshman in position to immediately contribute for Ohio State this season.

Another is an unheralded three-star recruit who wasn't even ranked among the top 100 receiver prospects in the 2026 recruiting class -- Texas native Brock Boyd.

Boyd became Texas state power Southlake Carroll High School's all-time leading receiver last year, breaking records that had been in place for two decades.

"Him and Chris Henry Jr. are both going to be very good players," a source said. "Skill sets are very different, but both are really effective at what they do. As freshmen, it's always hard, but both will help this year. … Brock can go play right now at all three receiver positions. He's really sharp."

Another of the Buckeyes' true freshmen on offense making a big early impression is four-star running back Legend Bey.

Bey, who initially signed with Tennessee before being granted his release and then landing at Ohio State, played quarterback in high school but has stood out at running back early on with the Buckeyes. Bey posted a 10.23 time in the 100-meter dash while in high school.

"Legend Bey is a freak," a source said. "He's extremely dynamic. What does that role look like? I don't know yet. But he's a freak."

Indiana

The top of the 2027 NFL draft wide receiver class, at least in mock draft circles, is mostly focused on Jeremiah Smith, Cam Coleman and sometimes Ryan Coleman-Williams. But there's another receiver who's clearly emerged as a solid first-round draft pick at this point when speaking with those around in the NFL personnel space -- Charlie Becker.

A breakout player for the Hoosiers last season during their national title run, Becker finished the year with 679 yards and four touchdowns on 20 yards per catch. Becker, at a verified 6-foot-3, 207 pounds, is considered by many around the college football landscape as the best 50-50 receiver in the country -- he caught 13 of 17 contested catch attempts last season -- but he's also faster than you might realize.

An Indiana source noted that Becker has hit around 22.5 miles per hour on the GPS and is even faster than former Hoosiers teammate and recent New York Jets first-round draft pick Omar Cooper, who posted a 4.42 40-yard dash time at this year's NFL scouting combine.

Smith may be an unimpeachable No. 1 WR in the 2027 draft class. But Becker is clearly in that second tier, along with Coleman, in the eyes of scouts.

"The kid can run the entire route tree, catch radius, and he can f---ing roll (speed-wise)," a source said.

Indiana wide receiver Charlie Becker (80) is working his way up 2027 NFL Draft boards. Getty Images

UCLA

While his numbers from last season weren't anything special, there were enough flashes from Nico Iamaleava that there are at least some in the NFL personnel space -- based on recent feedback shared with CBS Sports -- that still consider the former Tennessee transfer as a possibility to go in the first few rounds of next year's draft.

Iamaleava, who has officially measured for NFL scouts at 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, finished last season with 1,928 passing yards, 505 rushing yards and 17 total touchdowns (13 passing and four rushing) along with seven interceptions.

His top game last season came during UCLA's 42-37 win over Penn State. As a passer, he was 17 of 24 for 166 yards with two touchdown passes and no interceptions. He also ran for 128 yards and three touchdowns.

QB battles rage on at Iowa, Rutgers

Iowa has one of the few legitimate quarterback battles in the Power Four this offseason with Jeremy Hecklinski battling Hank Brown for the starting job. Both Brown (Auburn) and Hecklinski (Wake Forest) joined the program during the 2025 offseason. The Hawkeyes were pleased enough with what they had in the QB room -- particularly Hecklinski's progress -- to hold pat in the portal and not seek a plug-and-play transfer to replace Mark Gronowski.

Exiting spring ball, sources have indicated that Brown has closed the gap, and the battle is expected to extend into fall camp.

"It's neck and neck," one source said.

There's a similar sense of uncertainty at Rutgers, where returnee AJ Surace is battling Boston College transfer Dylan Lonergan for the starting job. Surace, a junior, has the experience advantage in the system, but Lonergan has thrown 292 career passes compared to just nine for Surace.

"It's too close to call, and it will head into training camp," a source said. "Both QBs impressed us, and we feel good about both heading into the summer."

Players poised for breakout seasons

Tre Bell, CB, Michigan State

Bell emerged as a starter for Iowa State last season amid a wave of injuries in the secondary. He totaled 638 snaps across 12 games and eight starts. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder has continued his growth path in East Lansing, impressing the new Spartans staff.

"Very focused young man and carries himself like some (future early-round NFL draft picks) I've seen during my career," a source said.

Ben Black, WR, Rutgers

Rutgers' No. 1 receiver, KJ Duff, is an early-round NFL draft prospect and one of the clear top wide receivers in the nation. Black will be the starter opposite of him after serving as the Scarlet Knights' No. 4 receiver last year behind not only Duff but also Ian Strong, who's now at Cal, and DT Sheffield, who's now with the New York Jets. In his lone start last season, Black had four catches for 56 yards against Purdue.

"Black impressed throughout the spring, and his breakaway speed offers a different dynamic opposite KJ Duff," a source said.

Floyd Boucard, DL, USC

Based on spring practice, Jahkeem Stewart won't be the only impactful sophomore defensive lineman for USC this season. Internally, the expectation is that Boucard is poised to be a factor as well after posting nine tackles and a sack in his freshman debut last year.

"Has always had it athletically and physically," a source said. "Just taking the next step mentally has been great."

JJ Buchanan, WR, Michigan

Buchanan had 26 catches as a freshman at Utah last season and is now in a position to be one of the top targets for Michigan second-year QB Bryce Underwood. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Buchanan is playing wide receiver for the Wolverines after playing tight end at Utah last year.

"He's a stud," a source said. "Very confident. Very poised. And his demeanor as a young guy is really good too."

Cam Buffington, Iowa, LB

Buffington's highlights last season were an interception against Minnesota and a four-tackle performance against Wisconsin. He finished the season with just seven tackles, but it seems like he's set for a greater impact this season.

"Leadership, has athletic ability and is mature beyond his years," a source said.

Josh Burnham, EDGE, Indiana

Burnham transferred to Indiana this offseason after four years at Notre Dame. He's impressed early on to the point that Hoosiers sources believe he could end up being a big piece of Indiana's defense. He had 16 tackles and three sacks last season at Notre Dame.

"He's going to have a chance to have a hell of a year, just his overall ability to rush the passer, but also to be able to play the run," a source said. "He's a big, physical guy that also has burst and speed."

Quaid Carr, RB, Washington

The Huskies have a big hole to fill in their backfield with the departure of star back Jonah Coleman. They brought in a pair of transfers (Trey Cooley, Jayden Limar) to help, but it's actually Carr, a redshirt freshman, who impressed most in spring practice.

"Really, really talented player," a source said. "Redshirt freshman, so he's unproven. But extremely talented and a great chance of winning the starting job. It's a very different room. We have two veteran guys we brought in that missed the spring with different ailments that won't bleed into training camp. But I think Quaid Carr is the most talented guy. He's just really naturally instinctive. He's got a big opportunity."

Washington running back Quaid Carr is expected to play a major role in the Huskies' backfield this fall. Getty Images

Davion Chandler, WR, Indiana

Indiana has two big-time talents at wide receiver in Becker and Michigan State transfer Nick Marsh, who ranked as one of the top 15 overall players to enter the transfer portal this past cycle. However, the Hoosiers staff is extremely high on Chandler, too, and expects him to be a factor this season in the slot. His one catch as a freshman last season was a 65-yard touchdown against Purdue.

"He runs 4.4, jumps 40 inches, low 4.0 shuttle," a source said. "The biggest thing that he had to do was just mature and understand that if he really wanted to go to that next level that he really had to take care of his off-the-field stuff and all of that. He's done that."

Luke Dehnicke, TE, Northwestern

Dehnickle isn't exactly a secret as a four-star transfer, but the former D-II tight end still wowed during spring practice for the Wildcats. Dehnicke, who at 6-foot-4, 240 pounds posted 1,119 yards and 14 TDs last year, had no issue adjusting to the Big Ten speed and pace during Northwestern's run of practices.

"A newcomer who was like, 'whoa' is Luke Dehnicke," a source said. "REALLY GOOD."

Messiah Delhomme, S, Maryland

A key depth piece who made one start as a true freshman and finished with 39 tackles, Delhomme continued on the path of being an impact player this spring. He's someone those around the Maryland program believe will be a huge contributor as a sophomore.

"He's definitely got a shot to be a future NFL guy," a source said.

Enow Etta, DL, Michigan

It was a notable win for Michigan to keep Etta in Ann Arbor this January after he spent 15 days in the transfer portal following the Wolverines' coaching change. Despite modest production the last few years, including 15 tackles and a shared sack last season, the 6-foot-5, 320-pounder was highly coveted by other teams once he entered the portal.

Now, there are big expectations for him entering his redshirt junior season.

"He's an absolute freak, his frame and athleticism," a source said. "I think he's going to end up being a top-50 pick in the draft. He's great at the point of attack. Great movement skills. And he has a massive frame."

Malachi Goodman, OT, Penn State

There aren't many offensive tackles with the skillset of Malachi Goodman. The redshirt freshman and former five-star recruit is massive at 6-foot-6, 331 pounds, with a near-seven-foot wingspan and a huge lower half. He redshirted as a true freshman in 2025 but is primed for a much bigger role this season.

"Malachi could be a top 10 pick someday if he continues his growth year after year," a source said. "He's very unique."

Kevin Heywood, OT, Wisconsin

Heywood, a Class of 2024 top-50 overall recruit, was set to be Wisconsin's starting left tackle last year before suffering a spring ACL injury that caused him to miss all of last season. Now, the 6-foot-9, 320-pounder is back and in position to be a starter for the Badgers.

"Looks good and excited about him," a source said.

Devon Jackson, LB, Oregon

Jackson has been a factor in some of these past few years at Oregon, including 88 total tackles the last two seasons, but he's expected to be an even bigger piece of the defense as a redshirt senior.

"He's a freak," a source said. "He's 250 pounds (and runs) 4.3 (in the 40-yard dash). One of the fastest players on our team. He's a machine. They don't make humans like him."

Jacob Lane, EDGE, Washington

Lane isn't a secret, having started for Washington last season. But given the way he finished the 2025 campaign, including a dominant performance against Boise State in the bowl game, those around Seattle believe Lane is in for a breakout year.

"I think he's going to have a big season," a source said.

Fredrick Moore, WR, Michigan State

After spending the last three seasons at Michigan, Moore transferred to the rival Spartans this past portal cycle and is now expected to be one of the top playmakers in the Michigan State passing game. Before redshirting at Michigan last season, he made three starts for the Wolverines in 2024.

"He is going to be put in some positions to make plays in this offense," a source said.

Jesse Ofurie, S, Rutgers

Rutgers has had past success converting wide receivers to defensive backs, most notably with 2025 Baltimore Ravens sixth-round draft pick Robert Longerbeam. Ofurie could be the next success story in that vein.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Ofurie, who moved to defensive back in 2024 following his freshman season with the Scarlet Knights, was a standout this spring and ended spring practice as the winner of Rutgers' Most Improved Defensive Player award. He's putting himself in a position to be a factor for Rutgers this season.

Payton Pierce, LB, Ohio State

Pierce made an impact as a sophomore at Ohio State last season, making three starts and finishing the year with 43 tackles. Now, he appears poised to emerge as even more of a standout for the Buckeyes.

"Payton will be a dude," a source said.

Ohio State linebacker Payton Pierce steps into a big role in 2026 after a slew of former teammates left for the NFL. Getty Images

Brock Riker, C, Penn State

A starter at center for Texas State last season as a redshirt freshman, Riker's been one of the early standouts among the transfer class for Penn State. The 6-foot-4, 290-pound O-lineman has all the tools to be an NFL player.

"He's really damn good," a source said. "Can bend, is strong and understands leverage and angles. He finishes."

UCLA, WR, Brian Rowe

Rowe, a Class of 2025 four-star recruit, tallied 19 catches as a freshman at South Carolina last season. Now, after transferring to UCLA, he's expected to emerge as a playmaker for the Bruins.

"Body control and speed (are impressive) and wins one-on-one," a source said. "I think he's a freak."

Jamal Rule, RB, Nebraska

Rule isn't a secret if you watched Nebraska's spring game when he went off for 119 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. But that's the type of production he showed through most of spring practice as a true freshman.

"He's going to play a role in the rotation," a source said. "He had a big spring game and was good in practice, too."

Devin Sanchez, CB, Ohio State

After starting once for Ohio State as a freshman last season, Sanchez is now set to be a full-time starter for the Buckeyes. There are big expectations internally for the former five-star recruit.

"He's going to be really good," a source said.

Chase Taylor, LB, Michigan

Despite Taylor not ranking among the top 65 linebacker prospects in the 2025 recruiting class, there are high hopes internally at Michigan for the 6-foot-2, 235-pound Georgia native. Taylor recorded 10 tackles as a freshman last year.

"He's going to be a good player," a source said. "Seeing his frame fill out, his athleticism, his ability at the point of attack, he's just a good player overall. And to see someone have that kind of poise and presence already at 19 years old is impressive."

Jahsear Whittington, DT, Nebraska

Whittington isn't the most physically imposing interior defender at 6-foot, 270 pounds, but he's more than held his own in Lincoln since transferring in from Pittsburgh. Whittington, who posted 3.5 TFLs and a sack last year, is expected to play a key role for Nebraska in pass rush situations.

"He's undersized but can really play," a source said.

Carl Williams, DB, Oregon

Oregon had two transfer defensive backs drafted in April: safety Dillon Thieneman (first round) and cornerback Jadon Canady (fourth). Now, the Ducks have multiple new transfer defensive backs set to be big factors. Former Minnesota star safety Koi Perich is one. Williams, who was limited by injuries the last two years at Baylor, has a chance to be an impact player as well.

"He's kind of like Jadon Canady," a source said. "Might be a little bigger and a little more talented, but same player. Might go get drafted."