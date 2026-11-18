There are two weeks left in the 2026 college football regular season, and while the main focus nationally is on the College Football Playoff race, there are still things to play for at every program in the country.

Some teams still have all their goals ahead of them, with the playoff picture yet to be fully sorted out, but even for those whose ultimate dreams have already been dashed, the next two weeks are still important in shaping the narrative heading into the long offseason. A strong finish can right some early wrongs, while stumbling through the finish line can erase any goodwill built up at the start of the year.

The Big Ten provides a perfect case study in this. At the top, UCLA and Indiana are in control of their CFP destiny. The Bruins are trying to close out an undefeated regular season in Bob Chesney's first year in charge and make their first trip to the Big Ten title game in its final year. The Hoosiers have a title defense on their minds, and after some close calls in the middle of the season, seem to be hitting their stride at the right time.

Then there's Oregon, Ohio State and Iowa, who need wins and help to make it into the 12-team bracket. All three missed opportunities early in the season to make statements, but with a little luck and an impressive close to the year, they still have a chance to earn a spot in the dance.

You also have coaches who could desperately use a win over a rival to close out the year to cool off a potential hot seat. Lincoln Riley, Matt Rhule, Luke Fickell and Kyle Whittingham are all hearing chatter about their jobs at different volume levels, and how they finish the season over the final two weeks will determine just how real all of that hot seat talk gets.

Even those outside bowl eligibility, like Purdue, Michigan State, Maryland and Rutgers, are trying to stave off apathy around their programs. Apathy in the NIL and portal era is the worst thing possible, because that means there's no money coming in to turn things around. A late win can be a spark, a shimmer of hope for the future that can be critical for getting a little investment heading into recruiting and portal season.

Where do the 18 Big Ten teams sort out with two weeks to play in the season? Let's dive into the Week 12 power rankings to find out.

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1. UCLA

Last week: 1

The Bruins keep grinding out wins, and while they aren't often pretty, that zero in the loss column sure is. You can tell there's still apprehension among the committee (and a lot of fans nationally) about fully believing in this UCLA team as a contender, but this defense is legit, and the offense hits just enough big plays to cause problems for opposing defenses. A road trip to Michigan to face a stout defense could get tricky if they let the Wolverines hang around, but UCLA should be able to handle the woeful Michigan offense. If they get past that, then they'll get their biggest test of the second half of the year with USC making the trip across LA to the Rose Bowl.

2. Indiana

Last week: 2

It wasn't easy, but the Hoosiers finally put together the kind of performance we've been waiting on from this year's Indiana team. That was proper complementary football on display, with the defense producing takeaways and bowing up in the red zone and the offense turning those takeaways into points. Grant Wilson has taken the reins and has this Hoosiers team playing with a different level of belief on offense than under Josh Hoover, and suddenly Indiana is looking awfully dangerous again.

3. Iowa

Last week: 4

The last three games from the Hawkeyes have been nearly perfect performances on the Iowa scale. The defense has allowed a grand total of 17 points in those three games, the offense has scored 24+ in all three, and they are squeezing the life out of their opponents over the course of 60 minutes. That's all Kirk Ferentz wants in life, and with Illinois and Nebraska to close out the season, there's a chance for a 10-2 Iowa team to force the playoff committee to make a hard decision. The real question is whether the committee will be impressed by a couple more 24-10-type wins, or whether Iowa needs to find ways to produce style points -- which isn't really their style.

4. Oregon

Last week: 6

The Ducks are knocking on the door of the top 11 and are playing some really good football of late. Coordinator firings rarely bring this kind of in-season turnaround, but the offense is humming after getting rid of Drew Mehringer and with Michigan State and Washington up next, the Ducks will know they need style points to impress the committee and try to swipe that 11-seed. Expect Dan Lanning to run it up if he has the opportunity to make a push for playoff consideration.

5. USC

Last week: 3

The Trojans just cannot get out of their own way on the road. It's remarkable how predictable their mistakes are away from LA, and those miscues cost them a chance at a signature win at Indiana. The good news for USC is they won't leave Los Angeles again this season, closing out the year at home against Maryland and then on the road at UCLA. That finale against the Bruins (who could very well be undefeated at 11-0 coming in) will determine how Trojans fans feel about this season. It's going to be disappointing to fall short of the playoff regardless, but if they can earn bragging rights against their cross-town rivals and end their perfect season, it'll take some of the sting out of things.

6. Ohio State

Last week: 8

I'm not sure why the Buckeyes rocketed up the playoff rankings after a nine-point win over Northwestern, but suddenly the path to the playoff isn't completely closed for Ohio State if there's some carnage ahead of them. Nebraska and Michigan are very winnable to close out the year, but one would think the Buckeyes need to show some style points that we've yet to see with Luke Fahey under center if they're going to really grab the committee's attention and sneak back inside the top 11.

7. Illinois

Last week: 5

I won't ding the Illini too much for a hard-fought loss at UCLA, but it was an opportunity for a huge win that they just couldn't quite find enough offense to make happen. This is still a much-improved team (especially defensively) since the bye week, and Bret Bielema can still play spoiler to a couple of rivals to close out the season. First up is an Iowa team that still has dreams of sneaking into the College Football Playoff, but Illinois can put an end to that if they can topple the Hawkeyes in Champaign.

8. Penn State

Last week: 11

Since the bye week after losing to Michigan, Penn State has looked like a completely different team. The schedule has certainly helped, but the Nittany Lions are cruising in games they were losing earlier in the year, and Matt Campbell's bunch is suddenly 6-4. Eight wins are very much on the table with Rutgers and Maryland left on the schedule, and a lot of the consternation about Campbell's first year in charge will fade away if they finish the year on a five-game winning streak.

9. Washington

Last week: 12

Last week was a "have to have it" game for Jedd Fisch to get that sixth win before a brutal final two weeks. It wasn't pretty, but the Huskies got it done against Michigan State and can now breathe a little easier and try to embrace the underdog role against Indiana and Oregon to finish the season. A 7-5 year with a win over one of those two to end the season would feel pretty good -- especially considering how rough they looked at points this season.

10. Wisconsin

Last week: 7

Luke Fickell is in the danger zone (again). That win over USC that seemed to secure his job feels like it was ages ago. Getting blanked by Iowa and then losing to Maryland has chatter growing again about Fickell's job status heading into the final two weeks of the season. This week the Badgers welcome in a slumping Purdue team that they desperately need to beat comfortably before a road trip to Minnesota for a rivalry game Fickell will feel he has to get. There's still a chance to put together a strong eight-win campaign, but if they finish 6-6, he might not get another year to try turning things around.

11. Northwestern

Last week: 10

Three losses in a row have brought a cold dose of reality back to Evanston, but the Wildcats have been competitive and faced currently ranked teams in all three. Two of those losses came without Aidan Chiles at quarterback, and with a similarly slumping Minnesota team up next followed by Illinois, there's still a world where an eight-win Northwestern becomes a reality. That'd be huge for David Braun, but at the least they need a split in the final two to keep this year feeling like a step in the right direction.

12. Nebraska

Last week: 13

The Huskers had to have it last week against Rutgers and did the job, winning without drama in a 31-0 final. That was a must-win for Matt Rhule to get to six wins before the closing gauntlet of Ohio State at home and Iowa on the road. No one expects Nebraska to win either of these two games, and with bowl eligibility locked up, maybe the Huskers can finally play with some freedom against ranked opponents. The 31-game losing streak to ranked opponents looms large, but Nebraska should look at these last two weeks as opportunities to turn the tide of the program and get that monkey off their backs heading into 2027.

13. Minnesota

Last week: 9

The Gophers have begun to let go of the rope, and at 5-5, P.J. Fleck needs to rally the troops and get them to dig deep to try and finish the season out strong with winnable games in their weight class in the final two. First up is Northwestern at home, with the Wildcats riding a three-game losing streak. Then they'll face Wisconsin with a chance to collect another rivalry trophy this season. A 7-5 season with a bunch of trophy wins would be a good year for Fleck and the Gophers. Going 6-6 or 5-7 wouldn't feel nearly as positive, especially considering the way they started the year in Big Ten play.

14. Maryland

Last week: 16

Don't let the Terps get hot! Maryland's now won two in a row under interim Aazaar Abdul-Rahim, and suddenly it's not all doom and gloom in College Park. Beating Purdue is one thing, but a win at home over Wisconsin has genuinely raised spirits for the Terps. This weekend will bring a dose of reality in the form of a road trip to face USC, who will likely want to take out some frustration after their loss at Indiana last week. If the Terps can hang tough in LA, it might say as much as their recent wins.

15. Michigan State

Last week: 14

The Spartans couldn't get back-to-back road wins, falling just short in Seattle last week, but the moral victories of close losses certainly feel a bit more real after the Michigan win. The offense just lacks any sort of dynamic element, but the defense seems legit, and the boys are playing hard, which is more than some teams can say this time of year. A revitalized Oregon rolls into town this week for a tough test, and the finale against Rutgers is likely the Spartans' best chance to double up their Big Ten win total this year.

16. Rutgers

Last week: 15

A 31-0 loss to Nebraska has the Scarlet Knights back at the bottom of the Big Ten standings. This week they face a Penn State team that's suddenly been beating up on Big Ten bottom feeders, and the last few weeks have the feeling of a team running out the clock on another frustrating season in New Jersey. Greg Schiano would love to steal a late win to improve the vibes, because while he's not on the hot seat (largely because Rutgers can't afford to fire him), there's little excitement about the program's future.

17. Purdue

Last week: 17

The Boilermakers got put in The Device by Iowa last week and couldn't do anything offensively. What was a promising season early on looks like it'll end in disappointment again, but this week provides a shimmer of hope to get one more win to feel good about, with Wisconsin limping into town after losing to Maryland. Barry Odom could really use a win there to get to four wins on the season and at least create a feeling of progress in West Lafayette.

18. Michigan

Last week: 18

Perhaps Michigan was able to spend its bye week figuring things out offensively after firing Jason Beck. A win on Saturday over UCLA to end their perfect season changes a lot in Ann Arbor and might earn Kyle Whittingham enough goodwill to keep his job, but until proven otherwise, this is the Big Ten's saddest team right now.