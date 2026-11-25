Everything seemed so simple heading into Week 12 in the Big Ten. If UCLA won one of their last two and Indiana ran the table as strong favorites, we'd see the Bruins and Hoosiers in Indianapolis for the Big Ten title game, and both teams would punch their tickets to the College Football Playoff.

By the end of the midday window of games on Saturday, the Big Ten had descended into chaos. UCLA got stunned by Michigan in triple overtime in Ann Arbor and saw quarterback Ty Dieffenbach get carted off the field with an injury, putting them on their third-string QB. In Seattle, Indiana tempted fate once more by going to overtime with Washington, but the third time was the charm for a Hoosiers' opponent in OT, as a missed field goal by Indiana gave the Huskies a massive win at home.

As a result, the Big Ten title game picture is an absolute mess, and the conference is staring down a potential disaster in which only one team makes the College Football Playoff. Ohio State also losing on Saturday to Nebraska likely took away one potential playoff team from the Big Ten, and with UCLA no longer a lock, Indiana likely to slip and Oregon and Iowa still with work to do to climb into the top 11, the final week of the regular season will be defined by anxiety in the Big Ten.

The four playoff contenders are all at home on Saturday, but three of those teams face serious challengers -- USC vs. UCLA, Nebraska vs. Iowa and Washington vs. Oregon -- with Indiana the biggest favorite of the bunch, with Purdue coming to town. USC is favored against UCLA, and Nebraska and Washington both proved what they can do with upset wins last week. If two or three of those teams lose on Saturday, chaos will reign in Big Ten land, and the nightmare scenario will be in play.

So, what's the fallout from a seismic shift coming out of Week 12 in the Big Ten? Let's check the power rankings to find out.

Big Ten Championship scenarios: How Ohio State can still reach title game amid crowded race Brad Crawford

1. Iowa

Last week: 3

I will admit I considered moving Oregon ahead of Iowa to the top spot, but as I dug in, I struggled to come up with a real explanation for doing so at this moment. The Hawkeyes, like the Ducks, have really kicked it into gear the last four weeks after rather embarrassing road losses (Iowa to Minnesota, Oregon to Illinois). Since that loss to the Gophers, Iowa has beaten up on Wisconsin, Northwestern, Purdue and Illinois, with the offense starting to find some rhythm under the guidance of quarterback Hank Brown. When Kamari Moulton got hurt, the expectation was that Iowa's offense would go in the tank, but Brown has raised his level and the running back room has stepped up to fill Moulton's shoes impressively. With Iowa still playing elite defense, a serviceable offense makes the Hawkeyes legitimately dangerous. They might have to make the Big Ten title game to play their way into the playoff, but what they've done over the last month has been impressive.

2. Oregon

Last week: 4

Since losing to Illinois and firing offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer, the Ducks have looked much like the team we expected at the start of the season. The offense has hit its stride with Dylan Raiola, finding ways to move the ball more efficiently and create the explosives that were lacking during their early-season swoon. The defense has looked great against Michigan and Michigan State the last two weeks, but there are still questions about how well that unit holds up against elite competition. The good news for Oregon is they appear to be in position to find that out in the playoff, as they are likely going to creep even closer to the top 11 this week and have an inside path to the Big Ten title game.

3. Indiana

Last week: 2

The Hoosiers have been playing with fire all season and finally got burned in Seattle. After escaping with a pair of overtime wins over unranked teams earlier this season, Indiana couldn't pull off another Houdini act in a 27-24 loss to Washington. Indiana has had kicking issues all season, including a pulled 37-yarder in OT, but that loss was far from the fault of just the kicking game. The Hoosiers' offense remains inefficient, and the defense wasn't at its best after a tremendous performance against USC. Now Indiana waits to find out how far they'll fall in the playoff rankings, and you can bet they'll be angling for some style points against lowly Purdue this week.

4. UCLA

Last week: 1

The Bruins' perfect season is no more after a loss to Michigan in triple overtime, and Ty Dieffenbach getting carted off with an injury in the first overtime period was disastrous for UCLA. Madden Iamaleava looked like a deer in headlights trying to come in and lead the Bruins' offense on the road, and there was immediate concern that UCLA could face a similar penalty from the committee that Florida State did when QB injuries late in 2024 dropped them out of the old four-team playoff despite a 13-0 record.

The Bruins got out in front of that news with a positive update on Dieffenbach on Monday, with CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reporting there was "optimism" he could return for the playoff. Still, his status is uncertain for the pivotal finale against USC with a hip injury, and the younger Iamaleava didn't offer much reason for confidence if Dieffenbach can't go. Perhaps a full week of practice could better prepare him, but in a year defined by quarterback injuries in college football and the Big Ten, UCLA has had it worse than anyone. Next week's game against USC has gotten even more difficult than it already was going to be, and they'll know their playoff fate (and Big Ten title hopes) hinge on beating their rivals.

5. USC

Last week: 5

The Trojans got caught sleepwalking in the first half against Maryland, but turned it on in the second half to pull away and avoid being the latest Big Ten favorite to get stunned on Saturday. Next up is their huge showdown against UCLA, where a win might not be enough to vault a three-loss Trojans squad into the playoff, but it might ruin the Bruins' chances of making the field. The magic of college football is that even if you've fallen short of your ultimate goal, the next best thing is making sure your rivals suffer as well. That should serve as plenty of motivation for USC as they make the cross-town trek on Saturday.

6. Washington

Last week: 9

A tremendously impressive performance by the Huskies against Indiana. Like the vast majority of the Big Ten, this season hasn't gone quite as well as Washington wanted, but they've steadied the ship and knocking off Indiana in overtime gives Jedd Fisch his biggest win as the Huskies' coach. After potentially spoiling Indiana's College Football Playoff dreams, the Huskies will have a chance to play that role again on Saturday against Oregon. Much like USC, Washington would revel in the opportunity to sink the Ducks' playoff hopes.

7. Nebraska

Last week: 12

The Huskers did it! For the first time in a decade, Nebraska knocked off a top-25-ranked team, snapping a 31-game losing streak in the process. Anthony Colandrea looked more like the QB who had Nebraska rolling early in the year, and for the first time all year the Huskers were able to stay composed in the fourth quarter and finish off a win with a game-killing drive they've otherwise been unable to produce. Matt Rhule needed that to quiet the conversation about his inability to win the big game, and even against Ohio State in a down year, knocking off the Buckeyes is the kind of win this Huskers team had to prove they could get.

8. Ohio State

Last week: 6

Ohio State has now lost four games in a season for the first time since 2011. Yes, the Julian Sayin injury plays a role, but the Buckeyes are, theoretically, the kind of program that should be able to withstand a QB injury with the depth of talent on one of the most expensive rosters in the sport. Four losses have, historically, been bad news for an Ohio State coach -- John Cooper, Earl Bruce and Woody Hayes' last seasons in Columbus were all four-loss years -- and Ryan Day has to know the heat is on heading into The Game against Michigan. The Buckeyes can perhaps forgive an 8-4 season with a devastating QB injury, but 7-5 including another loss to the hated Wolverines (also in a down year)? That might set Day's seat on fire.

9. Wisconsin

Last week: 10

Wisconsin had to have it on Saturday and took care of business by dominating Purdue, but Luke Fickell still may be coaching for his job this weekend against Minnesota. Wisconsin has not fared well in rivalry games under Fickell, and he desperately needs to beat the Golden Gophers this week to give himself a strong argument for staying in charge. Fickell doesn't just need to prove Wisconsin's getting better -- which they undoubtedly have this season -- but with Jason Eck, a former Badgers offensive lineman, one of the hottest names on this year's coaching carousel, he has to convince folks he's a better choice for Wisconsin than the New Mexico coach.

10. Illinois

Last week: 7

Back-to-back losses have tempered the excitement around the Illini. On Saturday, they gave Iowa a fight for the first 45 minutes, but the Hawkeyes pulled away in the fourth quarter, leaving Illinois at 6-5. The positive for Illinois this season is that they're headed to their third straight bowl game, which is, somewhat incredibly, the program's longest streak since 1992. However, after winning 19 games in the past two seasons, Bret Bielema would hate to drop to a 6-6 record this year, which puts some pressure on this week's visit to Evanston to face Northwestern and guarantee another winning season.

11. Penn State

Last week: 8

The Nittany Lions had a chance to win five straight to end the season and get to eight wins in Matt Campbell's first year. All they had to do was beat Rutgers and then Maryland. For three quarters on Saturday, it looked like Penn State would cruise before a disastrous fourth-quarter collapse that saw Rutgers win on an unbelievable play as time expired with a pitch at the goal line. Even Penn State fans knew a potential five-game winning streak would be a bit of fool's gold because of their schedule, but losing to Rutgers takes a lot of wind out of Campbell's sails heading into this offseason.

12. Minnesota

Last week: 13

The Golden Gophers absolutely had to have it last week against Northwestern, and while it wasn't pretty, they got it done. P.J. Fleck's squad is now bowl-eligible for the sixth straight season -- the longest such streak in Minnesota football history. Like a lot of teams in the Big Ten, Minnesota started the season hoping for something a bit more than just clawing their way to a bowl game, but that's still an accomplishment, and if they can close the season out with another trophy game win over Wisconsin, it'll be another successful year for Fleck.

13. Michigan

Last week: 18

Michigan's offense is still a mess, but they can play some damn defense. Dieffenbach getting hurt early in the first overtime obviously created massive problems for the Bruins in OT, but the Michigan defense had the Bruins tied up all game before the third-stringer had to come in. With that win, Kyle Whittingham avoids the indignity of missing out on a bowl entirely (or having to get chosen as a 5-7 team) and can still salvage this season to a degree if he can throw more dirt on Ohio State's grave next week and win The Game.

14. Northwestern

Last week: 11

The Wildcats' season can be neatly divided into the Aidan Chiles and post-Aidan Chiles segments. With Chiles, the offense was dynamic and exciting, as Chip Kelly had a quarterback capable of running just about anything in his massive playbook. After Chiles got hurt, the Northwestern offense stalled out, failing to reach 20 points in the last three games, and they've now lost four straight after getting beat by Minnesota on Saturday. Reaching a bowl game is always an accomplishment for the Wildcats, but this season had the promise of something much greater. Not getting to see that through because of a QB injury -- something a stunning number of Big Ten teams have had to deal with -- has been a shame.

15. Rutgers

Last week: 16

The game-winning touchdown by Rutgers to beat Penn State will go down as one of the most incredible plays of the season. After announcing Greg Schiano would be back for the 2027 season, the Scarlet Knights desperately needed another win this year to make it feel like they weren't just running out the clock on a coaching contract they couldn't afford to get rid of. Saturday provided that win in dramatic fashion and offers a glimmer of hope going forward.

16. Maryland

Last week: 14

The Terps led at the half at USC on Saturday, and it looked like Maryland might produce the latest stunning result of Week 12. The Trojans nipped that in the bud quickly coming out of halftime, but Maryland continues to play competitive ball since firing Mike Locksley. It's always hard to tell how much a post-coach-firing bump matters in this era, where a new coach is likely to turn over a considerable portion of the roster, but kudos to Aazaar Abdul-Rahim for quickly capturing the locker room's attention and keeping them playing hard.

17. Michigan State

Last week: 15

At least the Spartans will always have the win over Michigan. That's really the only positive outcome from another dreadful season in East Lansing, and it's clear there's a ton of work Pat Fitzgerald needs to do to get this team back to being competitive week in and week out in the Big Ten. The question is whether he's the right man to build that foundation, especially offensively, but a win in the Big House in his first season will keep the frustration level down heading into Year 2.

18. Purdue

Last week: 17

The wheels have come off for the Boilermakers, losing five straight, including a 42-10 beatdown at the hands of Wisconsin on Saturday at home. It's a shame how fast things seem to have fallen apart in West Lafayette considering how encouraging the start of the season was -- especially in retrospect. This is a team that lost by two to Wake Forest in double overtime and then pushed UCLA for four quarters the next week. Wins over Illinois and Minnesota back-to-back seemed to show real growth, but since then, the only time they've been within one score of an opponent has been a five-point loss to Maryland. There's still an awful lot of work to do for the Boilermakers to get out of the basement, and for now they slide back into the bottom spot in power rankings.