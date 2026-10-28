"Is anyone actually really good in college football this season?"

This is the general question I get asked more than any other when people find out what I do for a living, and after eight weeks of the season there are still very few teams I feel comfortable answering affirmatively about. In the Big Ten, that list seemingly grows shorter by the week as injuries pile up at key positions and teams who were supposedly contenders continue to lose in stunning fashion.

It's fitting for the conference's long-time identity that I am mostly confident in a handful of defenses to be genuinely elite. Ohio State, Indiana, Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota and Michigan seem to fit the bill, and UCLA's defense is entering that mix with a midseason turnaround that has kept the Bruins undefeated.

The problem is, none of those teams have an offense I trust -- with some worse than others. The Buckeyes and Hoosiers have elite talent at the skill positions, but quarterback play is a major question entering the stretch run of the regular season. Josh Hoover has proven to be a significant downgrade for Indiana, and Ohio State now faces real uncertainty with a backup quarterback.

UCLA was dominant early in the season on the strength of the nation's best rushing attack and a high-powered offense. But with the quarterback run threat neutralized by Nico Iamaleava's absence, they've been contained recently and have started to lean on their defense and grind out games like a good Big Ten team should.

Iowa is the same Iowa they've been for decades, and Minnesota and Wisconsin are in that same class. Michigan is the worst of the bunch offensively, and watching them try to score touchdowns is a legitimately painful experience.

The one team zigging when others zag is Northwestern, which has built one of the most fun offenses in the country under Chip Kelly, but questions about their ceiling persist, as they've yet to face the conference's top teams (which is about to change).

The result of all that uncertainty is one of the most fun and exciting seasons of Big Ten football to watch. It feels like any team is capable of winning or losing on any given week, and for as much fun as it is from the outside to watch them cannibalize themselves, the league office has to be stressed each Saturday watching teams eliminate themselves from College Football Playoff contention.

Typically, by Week 9 we have a good feel for which teams will be real title contenders in January, but right now there are more questions than answers at the top of the sport -- and that's especially true in the Big Ten.

Tom Fornelli's College Football Power Ratings: Big Ten hype gives way to hard truths Tom Fornelli

1. Ohio State

Last week: 1

Ryan Day has kept his quarterback decision close to the vest this week between Luke Fahey (who came in as the backup against Indiana) and Tavien St. Clair. We'll find out Saturday who gets the start, whether Ohio State plays both QBs, and which QB can operate the Buckeyes' offense best against a USC defense that has been very friendly to opposing quarterbacks this season. The Ohio State defense can keep them in the mix for a title even with limited quarterback play, but Saturday is going to be telling of just how much this offense will slip in Julian Sayin's absence.

2. UCLA

Last week: 2

The Bruins' offense has cooled off considerably since they were piling up points to start the season, and there's real reason for concern about the rushing attack that has sputtered since Nico Iamaleava's injury. That said, the defense continues to impress and looks miles better than they did at the start of the season, and Ty Dieffenbach has been good enough through the air to get them two more wins. Nevada this week should present opportunities for the offense to get back on track before hitting the stretch run of the Big Ten season at 8-0 barring something unforeseen on Saturday.

3. Northwestern

Last week: 4

The Wildcats steamrolled Rutgers, which, on its face, doesn't mean much, but for a program that recently sat below the Scarlet Knights on the Big Ten totem pole, taking care of business against bad teams with ease is a meaningful step. Northwestern begins a challenging closing stretch of the season with a trip out to Eugene for a less-spooky-than-usual Halloween game against Oregon this Saturday, where we'll learn even more. The Wildcats are short dogs on the road, but a win against a Ducks team limping in would further prove how high David Braun has raised the floor in Evanston.

4. Indiana

Last week: 3

Indiana won last week, but the offensive performance in the Big House laid bare the issues they've had with Josh Hoover throwing the ball. There are occasional big plays from Charlie Becker and Nick Marsh, but Hoover's inability to consistently complete passes and move the chains has made this Indiana offense a chore to watch. The running game is, as a byproduct, less effective because opposing defenses can play downhill with less fear of getting beat on the pass. The good news is the defense is still a hellacious bunch, and that gives them a shot against anyone. However, this is definitely not last year's Indiana and matchups with Minnesota and USC the next two weeks will present two very different tests for Curt Cignetti's bunch.

5. Wisconsin

Last week: 8

If there was any doubt left that Luke Fickell was going to remain the coach at Wisconsin, that was removed with the Badgers' 24-7 win over USC on Saturday night. That was Fickell's finest hour in Madison, as the Badgers' defense had the Trojans' offense in hell all night, and the offense did its job by playing complementary football and finishing good drives off with touchdowns rather than field goals. I still don't know what to make of this team's ceiling, which feels fairly low with Colton Joseph at quarterback, a limited passer. That said, the floor has been raised considerably, and Wisconsin once again has a real identity as a dominant defensive team, which is really the way to the hearts of Badgers fans. Now they head off to Iowa City to face the Hawkeyes in a game that could easily be won if either team can score two touchdowns.

6. Minnesota

Last week: T11

The Gophers won the Floyd of Rosedale in the only way that big pig should be won: a 13-10 masterpiece of special teams and defense. It wasn't pretty football, but it was classic Big Ten football. With the win, P.J. Fleck collects another rivalry win and is inching towards one of the best seasons in recent memory for the Gophers. The upcoming schedule is challenging, but also presents opportunities for Minnesota to put together a genuinely fantastic year. First up, they travel to Indiana for another game that should be a defensive struggle, given what the Hoosiers showed this past week.

7. Iowa

Last week: 5

After Iowa beat Michigan, there was a lot of talk about how easy their remaining schedule was, which seemed to leave out a critical piece of the puzzle: this is Iowa football. This is not a team that just goes out and beats up on bad teams. Every game, against a great or mediocre opponent, feels about the same. That makes the Hawkeyes a threat to upset anyone at any time, because if they can grind the game down to a glacial pace and make a little magic happen on defense and special teams, it flips in their favor. The problem is, there's no other gear to go to, so when they face a team like Minnesota that also wants to play the exact same game, it becomes a coin flip. On Saturday, Iowa lost that and had to watch the Gophers carry that big, beautiful bronze pig off the field. Now they've got back-to-back games with Wisconsin and Northwestern to deal with, which may feel very similar no matter the result.

8. Nebraska

Last week: 9

The Huskers have had a bye week to figure out what went wrong in the fourth quarter in Eugene and to try to turn the page after back-to-back heartbreaking losses. The Washington Huskies roll into town off a bye and feeling much better about themselves, but Nebraska desperately needs this win to get to 6-2 and settle things down. Another second-half collapse wouldn't sit well with the Huskers faithful, and with three winnable games before a tough final two, Matt Rhule really needs his team to get right and rip off another winning streak.

9. USC

Last week: 7

Lincoln Riley's Trojans just cannot help but step on a few rakes during the Big Ten season. This time it was a road trip to Madison where Jayden Maiava struggled, the run game literally went backward, and the USC defense couldn't keep Wisconsin out of the end zone in the red zone. It's an all-too-familiar sight for USC fans, and while, at 6-2, the season's not over, the upcoming schedule is absolutely brutal. They get Ohio State at home this week, which is maybe the best time to get the Buckeyes in their first game without Julian Sayin, but they have two more top-10 teams in Indiana and UCLA left -- with a free space for the Maryland game in between. Riley desperately needs to go 9-3 to avoid real hot seat talk picking up this winter, and that's going to be an uphill climb with this defense.

10. Washington

Last week: T11

Minnesota breaking out of the middle pack means Washington moves one spot ahead of Purdue off its win two weeks ago. The Huskies are in Lincoln on Saturday night to face a Nebraska squad limping in off back-to-back losses, and this will be a critical game for both teams this season. A win for the Huskies gets them to 5-3 and inching towards a .500 record in conference play after a woeful start to the Big Ten slate. A loss, however, drops them deeper into the bottom half of the conference standings and makes the final four games a stressful battle for bowl eligibility.

11. Purdue

Last week: T11

Purdue had a bye week to lick their wounds from the Washington game and now look to get back on track with a road trip to Penn State. The offense has been rolling and will see the Nittany Lions defense as an opportunity to get right after some struggles against the Huskies. The defense has been spotty for Purdue this season, but Rocco Becht has been prone to turnovers. If they can apply some pressure and be ready to jump on mistakes, they can pick up another quality road win in conference play.

12. Illinois

Last week: 14

Big win for the Illini last week to calm some nerves among the fan base. The most encouraging part of the win was the way the defense looked, and even with Oregon's offense putrid since the USC game, that wasn't a performance Illinois had seemed capable of against any team, regardless of form or talent, prior to the bye week. Now the Illini look to turn that into a winning streak as they travel to College Park to take on Maryland this weekend. A win there and the vibes might be all the way back, while a shocking loss to the Terps with an interim coach would undo all the goodwill the Oregon win provided.

13. Oregon

Last week: 6

I've got to take some accountability with the Ducks and put my hand up and admit I was still letting preseason expectations cloud my judgment on Oregon up through this past week. That's not the case anymore after a complete no-show in Champaign against Illinois. This team is basically Michigan with a bunch of different jersey combinations at this point. We'll see what a coordinator change does for them, but with Dante Moore officially out for the season as he works back from his concussion, this offense hasn't shown any life under either Dylan Raiola or Brock Thomas (aside from the USC game against a defense that is one of the worst in the conference). This is now a lost season for the Ducks, and the pressure shifts to Dan Lanning to figure out his coordinator situation going into 2027.

14. Michigan

Last week: 10

The good vibes around Tommy Carr lasted exactly one week before Indiana's defense brought a cold dose of reality. In spite of a rough outing from Carr, the Wolverines still had a chance late to beat the Hoosiers, and if it weren't for a catastrophic play-action call on the goal line (and a subsequent missed field goal), we might be talking about how Michigan's defense carried them to a stunning upset. That defense proved it's legitimately elite and can keep them in the game with most anyone. The problem is that Carr hasn't fixed the offense's problems, which clearly extend beyond Bryce Underwood.

15. Rutgers

Last week: 15

Rutgers got a dose of reality on Saturday as they got blown out by Northwestern in Evanston, but the Scarlet Knights have a great opportunity to get a second Big Ten win this week when they host Michigan State. A win over Pat Fitzgerald and company would cool down Greg Schiano's seat -- although the money makes it nearly impossible for him to get fired this year anyway -- and affirm that Rutgers is genuinely improving as this season wears on.

16. Penn State

Last week: 16

Matt Campbell will have spent the bye week trying to get the Nittany Lions' defense prepared for a high-powered Purdue attack, while also priming Rocco Becht and the offense for an opportunity against a Boilermakers defense that can be gettable. In a year with a very friendly schedule, Campbell has to get a few wins coming home. A loss at home to Purdue would only add to his stress in Year 1 and would make it highly unlikely the Nittany Lions see a bowl game this winter.

17. Michigan State

Last week: 17

The script drive at UCLA couldn't have gone better for the Spartans and freshman quarterback Kayd Coffman. Unfortunately, that touchdown drive was the only time they scored, watching as UCLA slowly pulled away for a 28-10 win. This week the Spartans head to the other coast to face Rutgers in the most winnable game left on Michigan State's schedule. A win would give Pat Fitzgerald at least something to build off of, but a loss would be demoralizing for a program desperate to show signs of progress.

18. Maryland

Last week: 18

Misery loves company, and Maryland is at least no longer the only Power Four program to fire their coach after NC State and Baylor followed their lead this past weekend. That's about all the Terps have going for them at the moment, but coming off the bye week, they will welcome Illinois to town on Halloween to see if they can find a little interim coach bounce in the second half of the season.