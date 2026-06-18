2026 Big Ten predictions: Game-by-game picks, projecting every team's final win-loss record

The Big Ten enters college football's 2026 season atop the college football hierarchy, coming off its third consecutive national championship, but projecting the conference race this fall is anything but straightforward.

Defending national champion Indiana has become the league's latest standard-bearer, Ohio State reloads with championship expectations once again, and Oregon boasts one of the nation's most talented rosters. Traditional powers Michigan, Penn State and USC all believe they're capable of making a College Football Playoff run as well.

Then comes the middle tier, arguably the most intriguing group in the country. Programs such as Iowa, Washington, Nebraska, Minnesota and UCLA have enough proven pieces to disrupt the conference pecking order, while coaching transitions at places like Michigan State add another layer of uncertainty. Across an 18-team league stretched from coast to coast, there will be no shortage of opportunities for contenders to stumble and dark horses to emerge.

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With schedules finalized and offseason roster movement complete, it's time to put projections on paper. From championship hopefuls chasing Indianapolis to rebuilding programs searching for bowl eligibility, we're predicting every Big Ten team's conference record and where each program will finish when the dust settles.

Every Saturday carries playoff implications -- and every win will be earned the hard way. For the most part, these final record picks and game-by-game predictions line up with our post-spring bowl projections and early CFP layoff bracket.

Illinois

Projected record: 8-4, 5-4

Wins: UAB, Duke, Southern Illinois, Purdue, at Maryland, Nebraska, at Northwestern, Iowa

Losses: at Ohio State, at Michigan State, Oregon, at UCLA

Despite 19 wins over the last two seasons, regression is coming a bit for Bret Bielema's team this fall. The Illini are navigating significant turnover at quarterback following Luke Altmyer's departure, replacing key offensive production and adjusting to major changes on the defensive side of the football. A tougher Big Ten slate won't do them any favors, either. Illinois has raised the standard over the last two years, yet the combination of roster turnover, a more demanding schedule and inevitable growing pains prevents the Illini from taking the next step into the Big Ten's upper tier.

Indiana

Projected record: 10-2, 7-2

Wins: North Texas, Howard, Western Kentucky, Northwestern, Ohio State, at Rutgers, at Nebraska, Minnesota, USC, Purdue

Losses: at Michigan, at Washington

Indiana won't repeat as conference champions in 2026, but don't expect Curt Cignetti's program to take much of a step back. The Hoosiers are built for sustained success thanks to an elite transfer portal operation, proven coaching stability and one of the Big Ten's deepest rosters. A 10-2 finish feels right with potentially surprising road losses at Michigan and Washington representing the toughest hurdles on the schedule, especially for a team replacing several NFL-caliber contributors from last season's title run. Still, Indiana has enough firepower offensively and a defense loaded with experienced playmakers to win every other game on the slate, including Ohio State. Josh Hoover gives the Hoosiers a capable veteran under center, and the supporting cast remains among the conference's best.

Iowa

Projected record: 9-3, 6-3

Wins: Northern Illinois, Iowa State, Northern Iowa, at Washington, at Michigan, Wisconsin, at Northwestern, Purdue, Nebraska

Losses: Ohio State, at Minnesota, at Illinois

The Hawkeyes' profile reads like a familiar story: rugged defense, efficient offense and a 9-3 record that looks solid on paper but falls short in the CFP conversation. Losses at Minnesota and Illinois highlight the Hawkeyes' recurring issue -- struggling to win games that, at times, look favorable on paper. Road victories against Michigan and Washington would be head-turners, however, if Iowa's able to handle the Gophers and Illini. Kirk Ferentz's team will still be fundamentally sound, but the lack of explosive playmaking limits its ceiling against elite opponents. In a 12-team playoff era, résumé quality matters more than record alone, and Iowa's win total won't outweigh a couple of bad losses.

Maryland

Projected record: 3-9, 1-8

Wins: Hampton, at UConn, Rutgers

Losses: Virginia Tech, UCLA, at Nebraska, at Ohio State, Illinois, Wisconsin, at USC, at Purdue, Penn State

Mike Locksley's tenure at Maryland could reach its tipping point in 2026 as the Terrapins endure a season defined by regression and missed opportunity. A brutal stretch of losses should underscore the widening gap between Maryland and the Big Ten's upper and middle tiers. There are flashes of talent on offense, but ongoing defensive breakdowns prevent any sustained progress. In Year 7 with the Terrapins, patience has worn thin. That kind of stagnation likely makes a coaching change in College Park inevitable.

Michigan

Projected record: 8-4, 6-3

Wins: Western Michigan, UTEP, at Minnesota, Penn State, Indiana, at Rutgers, Michigan State, UCLA

Losses: Oklahoma, Iowa, at Oregon, at Ohio State

Michigan's first season under Kyle Whittingham should feature noticeable progress, but the Wolverines are staring down a brutal slate, and that reality keeps them outside the CFP at 8-4 despite a notable home win over Indiana. Whittingham's reputation as a program builder and culture setter is unquestioned, and he'll have Michigan playing a physical, disciplined brand of football from Week 1. But winning immediately against this slate is another challenge altogether. The Wolverines face heavyweight matchups against Oklahoma, Iowa, Oregon and Ohio State, with three of those contests coming against proven contenders and two on the road in hostile environments. Bryce Underwood and a talented supporting cast will be good enough to beat everyone else, but growing pains are inevitable in a first-year coaching transition.

Michigan State

Projected record: 3-9, 1-8

Wins: Toledo, Eastern Michigan, Northwestern

Losses: at Notre Dame, Nebraska, at Wisconsin, Illinois, at UCLA, at Michigan, Washington, Oregon, at Rutgers

Michigan State feels like one of the Big Ten's biggest wild cards entering 2026, but a 3-9 collapse is firmly within the range of outcomes. Building consistent momentum with a first-year coach is no easy task, and a demanding conference schedule leaves little margin for error. Questions at quarterback, concerns along both lines of scrimmage and a lack of proven playmakers could create weekly problems against deeper opponents. If close games start turning into losses early, confidence could erode quickly.

Minnesota

Projected record: 5-7, 3-6

Wins: Eastern Illinois, Akron, at Purdue, UCLA, Northwestern

Losses: Mississippi State, at Washington, Michigan, Iowa, at Indiana, at Penn State, at Wisconsin

Unfortunately for the Golden Gophers, a five-win finish would represent a clear regression for P.J. Fleck, especially given the stability he's built in Minneapolis. The Gophers have been competitive in recent years, but a step back in the win column signals roster turnover finally catching up with depth issues on both lines. In a conference that's only getting tougher with new elites, Minnesota could struggle to win close games against upgraded competition this season. Fleck's culture keeps them competitive, but without consistent quarterback play, the margin shrinks fast, and 5-7 becomes a disappointing reality.

Nebraska

Projected record: 6-6, 3-6

Wins: Ohio, Bowling Green, North Dakota, at Michigan State, Maryland, at Rutgers

Losses: Indiana, at Oregon, Washington, at Illinois, Ohio State, at Iowa

Matt Rhule says he has stabilized the Huskers' foundation, but hasn't beaten a top-25 opponent, and Nebraska plays a half-dozen of them this season. Until there's proof on the field, expectations should be tempered a bit. Competitive stretches won't be enough in Lincoln if the win column stalls at .500. The frustration comes from familiarity for Nebraska fans -- close losses, flashes of progress and a finish that never quite matches the offseason expectations.

Northwestern

Projected record: 4-8, 1-8

Wins: South Dakota, Colorado, Ball State, Rutgers

Losses: at Indiana, Penn State, at Michigan State, at Oregon, Iowa, at Minnesota, at Ohio State, Illinois

The offseason addition of Chip Kelly as their new offensive coordinator was an intriguing get for the Wildcats, but he's not going to have talent overflow like he's had at many of his coaching stops since winning big at Oregon. Northwestern still faces a significant talent gap against much of the Big Ten and lacks the depth necessary to reach for a high-end finish. Even if the offense improves, questions linger about the defense against the conference's more physical teams.

Ohio State

Projected record: 10-2, 8-1

Wins: Ball State, Kent State, Illinois, at Iowa, Maryland, at USC, Oregon, Northwestern, at Nebraska, Michigan

Losses: at Texas, at Indiana

The schedule gets tricky for the Buckeyes, who are once again loaded despite heavy NFL Draft losses. Ryan Day's team won't be immune to a pair of regular-season stumbles against championship-caliber opponents, one coming outside of conference play in Week 2 against the Longhorns. A return trip to Indianapolis will be in the cards if Ohio State loses only once in Big Ten play, but a rematch with Oregon in the conference championship game ultimately keeps the Buckeyes from lifting the league trophy. The Ducks' experience, quarterback play and overall roster balance prove to be the difference in a tightly-contested title game, sending the Buckeyes into the playoff as an at-large team rather than conference champions -- just like last season.

Oregon

Projected record: 11-1, 8-1

Wins: Boise State, at Oklahoma State, Portland State, at USC, UCLA, Nebraska, at Illinois, Northwestern, Michigan, at Michigan State, Washington

Losses: at Ohio State

By our estimation, Oregon enters the 2026 season as the team to beat in the Big Ten and a legitimate national championship contender. Dan Lanning has recruited and developed at an elite level, and the Ducks once again boast one of the nation's deepest rosters on both sides of the football. An 11-1 regular season feels like the most likely outcome as long as Oregon topples USC and Michigan, with a road trip to Ohio State serving as the lone blemish. Winning in Columbus is one of college football's toughest assignments, even for a playoff-caliber team. Oregon falls short there, but the Ducks spend the rest of the season overwhelming opponents with explosive playmakers, veteran leadership and one of the conference's most-complete defenses. The payoff comes in Indianapolis. With a rematch against Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game, Oregon gets another crack at the Buckeyes and capitalizes. A projected win over Ohio State for a conference title is why we have the Ducks as the league's top seed in the CFP.

Penn State

Projected record: 9-3, 6-3

Wins: Marshall, at Temple, Buffalo, Wisconsin, at Northwestern, Purdue, Minnesota, Rutgers, at Maryland

Losses: USC, at Michigan, at Washington

Getting to nine victories in Year 1 under Matt Campbell would be an impressive start, but much of that has to do with this being one of the Big Ten's softer slates. The Nittany Lions will get to 9-3 by virtue of not holding a single ranked win, which puts them into one of the league's better bowl games but outside of the CFP conversation. Campbell's culture and player development will show up immediately, helping Penn State handle the games it's supposed to win. The difference between a good season and a great one comes against the league's toughest opponents. Nine wins in Year 1 keep Penn State in the national conversation and provide a strong foundation for Campbell's long-term vision in Happy Valley.

Purdue

Projected record: 3-9, 1-8

Wins: Indiana State, Wake Forest, Maryland

Losses: at UCLA, Notre Dame, at Illinois, Minnesota, Washington, at Penn State, at Iowa, Wisconsin, at Indiana

The outlook is bleak for the Boilermakers despite expansive roster turnover, given a schedule that offers little breathing room. Purdue is still in the early stages of a rebuild, and limited overall talent on both sides of the ball makes it difficult to consistently compete in the Big Ten. With multiple top-tier opponents on the slate, Purdue simply doesn't have the firepower yet to turn close losses into wins.

Rutgers

Projected record: 4-8, 1-8

Wins: UMass, at Boston College, Howard, Michigan State

Losses: USC, Indiana, at Maryland, at Northwestern, Michigan, at Wisconsin, Nebraska, at Penn State

Rutgers has enough offensive firepower in KJ Duff, running back Antwan Raymond and a few emerging skill players to generate weekly highlights in 2026, but that alone won't translate into wins. The Scarlet Knights are staring at one of the Big Ten's most punishing schedules and remain overmatched in the trenches against elite competition. Defensively, there are still too many question marks to trust Rutgers against the best teams on the slate. Greg Schiano's program competes hard, but depth issues push the ceiling down. Four wins feel like the realistic outcome in a season defined by growing pains.

UCLA

Projected record: 7-5, 5-4

Wins: San Diego State, Purdue, at Maryland, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Nevada, Illinois

Losses: at California, at Oregon, at Minnesota, at Michigan, USC

Verdict: Under first-year coach Bob Chesney, the Bruins are already trending toward more structure and physicality on both sides of the ball. Chesney's program-building approach should stabilize a team that's often been volatile in recent seasons, especially late in games. The schedule isn't overwhelming, and UCLA has enough offensive pieces to win a couple of the 50-50 matchups. The key will be defensive improvement and avoiding the extended losing streaks that have defined past seasons. If quarterback Nico Iamaleava settles in with this new scheme, seven wins becomes a reasonable midpoint outcome for Year 1.

USC

Projected record: 9-3, 6-3

Wins: San Jose State, Fresno State, Louisiana, at Rutgers, Washington, at Penn State, at Wisconsin, Maryland, at UCLA

Losses: Oregon, Ohio State, at Indiana

None of these projected setbacks will damage USC's résumé the way a bad loss would, giving the Trojans one of the nation's strongest at-large cases. At 9-3, USC remains firmly in the playoff discussion thanks to the strength of its schedule and battle-tested credentials. By way of a head-to-head win over Washington despite finishing with the same record, it's the Trojans who will finish fourth in the conference and be fighting for the CFP's final at-large selection with Ole Miss from the SEC.

Washington

Projected record: 9-3, 6-3

Wins: Washington State, Utah State, Eastern Washington, at Nebraska, Minnesota, at Purdue, Penn State, at Michigan State, Indiana

Losses: at USC, Iowa, at Oregon

The road schedule is unforgiving, and losses at USC and Oregon will be the setbacks that keep the Huskies out of CFP contention against competition that's built to punish mistakes at home. Outside of those trips, Washington has enough balance and experience to stack wins and stay inside the top 25 deep into November. Quarterback Demond Williams Jr., if he can steal one against the Trojans or the Ducks, could have Washington back in the playoff bracket for the first time under Jedd Fisch.

Wisconsin

Projected record: 7-5, 5-4

Wins: Western Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Michigan State, Rutgers, at Maryland, at Purdue, Minnesota

Losses: Notre Dame, at Penn State, at UCLA, USC, at Iowa

Luke Fickell's 2026 season comes with pressure, but a 7-5 finish would be enough to stabilize his job security, given the program's trajectory. The Badgers have endured roster turnover and uneven offensive production, yet still have the physical identity to grind out wins in the Big Ten. Improvement along the line of scrimmage with portal reinforcements should be enough to push Wisconsin back into bowl eligibility. In a league that punishes inconsistency, seven wins would reflect progress rather than stagnation. It's not flashy, but it's the kind of season that buys Fickell more time in Madison.

Projected final Big Ten standings

Team Projected record Projected finish Oregon Ducks 11-1, 8-1 Big Ten title game champion; No. 3 CFP seed Ohio State Buckeyes 10-2, 8-1 Big Ten title game runner-up; No. 8 CFP seed Indiana Hoosiers 10-2, 7-2 No. 6 CFP seed USC Trojans 9-3, 6-3 Las Vegas Bowl Washington Huskies 9-3, 6-3 Alamo Bowl Penn State Nittany Lions 9-3, 6-3 ReliaQuest Bowl Iowa Hawkeyes 9-3, 6-3 Music City Bowl Michigan Wolverines 8-4, 5-3 Citrus Bowl Illinois Fighting Illini 8-4, 5-4 Mayo Bowl UCLA Bruins 7-5, 5-4 Puerto Rico Bowl Wisconsin Badgers 7-5, 5-4 Cactus Bowl (formerly Rate Bowl) Nebraska Huskers 6-6, 3-6 Pinstripe Bowl Minnesota Golden Gophers 5-7, 3-6 N/A Northwestern Wildcats 4-8, 1-8 N/A Rutgers Scarlet Knights 4-8, 1-8 N/A Maryland Terrapins 3-9, 1-8 N/A Michigan State Spartans 3-9, 1-8 N/A Purdue Boilermakers 3-9, 1-8 N/A

There's the potential of a logjam of nine-win teams behind Oregon, Ohio State and Indiana this season, which could force quite the drama during final CFP selections. USC, if the Trojans finish with three losses to the Ducks, Buckeyes and Hoosiers, will have the best argument to reach the 12-team field as one of the final teams in the bracket.

Alabama reached the CFP last season as a three-loss team, but the Crimson Tide's third setback came in the SEC Championship Game. A similar path for Indiana this fall could open up as a higher seed than the projected Big Ten runner-up, Ohio State, since the Hoosiers won't have to play the extra game in Indianapolis.