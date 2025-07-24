A year after four veteran quarterbacks led four Big Ten teams to the College Football Playoff, the league's top 2025 QB storylines are about the heralded prospects who will get a chance to shine. While known commodities such as Penn State's Drew Allar and Illinois' Luke Altmyer are back, there numerous other signal-callers with one year or less of Power Four starting experience dotting the conference.

Among them is one of the most exciting college football prospects of the post-COVID era at Michigan in Bryce Underwood. The No. 1 overall prospect from the Class of 2025 has reportedly been turning heads within a Wolverines' program desperately needing an upgrade in quarterback play.

But starting as a freshman can be perilous. Just ask Nebraska's Dylan Raiola or Oregon's Dante Moore. Raiola flashed plenty of potential as a true freshman last season, but he will need to take a big sophomore year leap if the Cornhuskers are going to post a winning record in conference play for the first time since 2016. Moore is in line to start for the Ducks after redshirting last season following a disappointing true freshman campaign at UCLA in 2023.

Then, there is Julian Sayin. The Ohio State redshirt freshman is a former five-star prospect tasked with being the next in a long line of successful Buckeyes quarterbacks. If he can fend off Lincoln Kienholz (a former star prospect in his own right) for the starting job, he'll face Texas and Arch Manning Week 1.

As the season approaches, here's our best effort at ranking the Big Ten's projected starting quarterbacks.

Given that Minnesota often leans into an old-school, Big Ten West style of play, there is generally a cap on how high a QB can fly in this system. Tanner Morgan was great in 2019, and Max Brosmer was solid last season. But those seasons aren't the norm, and this Gophers team looks well-suited to pound the rock. Lindsey attempted five passes in reserve duty while redshirting last season. The former three-star prospect is well-regarded by the Minnesota staff but remains a mystery.

Filling in for the injured Hudson Card, Browne completed 18 of 26 passes for 297 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in a gut-wrenching overtime loss at Illinois last season. He also rushed for 118 yards in a performance that seemed to portend a bright future. But the Boilermakers' former staff deferred mostly to Card once he returned. Now, Browne must fend off Arkansas transfer Malachi Singleton for the starting job and prove that last year's performance against the Illini was more than a mere blip.

In three seasons of Big Ten experience at Minnesota and Rutgers, Kaliakmanis has never completed more than 54% of his passes. He totaled 2,696 yards last season but ranked 126th in passing efficiency among the 158 FBS quarterbacks who attempted at least 100 throws. Last year's incredibly manageable Big Ten slate gives way to a more challenging schedule that includes Oregon, Illinois, Ohio State and Penn State. Don't hold your breath for a senior season breakthrough.

Rutgers returns one of the Big Ten's most experienced quarterbacks in Athan Kaliakmanis. Getty Images

Washington wrapped the 2025 recruiting cycle ranked by 247Sports as the No. 5 quarterback in the class. 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins compared him to former Tennessee quarterback and NFL journeyman Josh Dobbs. He could shine against a schedule that starts soft and does not include Penn State, Ohio State or Oregon. But as with any true freshman getting the reins to a Power Four offense, don't go overboard with the expectations.

Stone was dislodged as SMU's quarterback early last season by Kevin Jennings, who led the Mustangs the CFP. But he was solid in 2023 before a season-ending leg injury in late November. Prior to the injury, he threw for 3,197 yards and 28 touchdowns while leading the Mustangs to a 10-win season. He's a veteran who can sling it around, and if he's close to the player that he was in 2023, he'll be a significant upgrade at quarterback for the Wildcats.

Third-year coach Luke Fickell is bringing in Edwards from Maryland and well-traveled offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes from Kansas to jumpstart a unit that ranked 99th in total offense last season. Edwards should be an improvement over what the Badgers got from their quarterbacks in 2024, as he threw for 2,881 yards and 15 touchdowns last season at Maryland. But it's a reach to consider him a top-half quarterback in the league at this point.

Gronowski led South Dakota State to consecutive FCS national titles while proving himself to be a dual-threat talent during a four-year stint as the starter. He's a highly decorated and grizzled veteran with a 49-6 career record, and he will be an automatic upgrade over what the Hawkeyes have trotted out at quarterback over the past several years. Limitations with the supporting cast and system will cap his production, but Gronowski will be a breath of fresh air for the program.

As a first-year starter playing for an unestablished program, things went about like we probably should have expected for Chiles last season. There were flashes of promise but also some facepalm moments during his redshirt freshman season. But Chiles is now in his third season with offensive-minded head coach Jonathan Smith and offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren after following them from Oregon State. The Spartans also have a nice group of pass-catchers in the fold, and the offensive line has nowhere to go but up. This should be a season of significant progression.

10. Dante Moore, Oregon

UCLA threw Moore into the fire as a true freshman in 2023 and then replaced him as the starter in the middle of the season. It was an odd development plan for a five-star prospect who was considered the No. 4 overall player in his class by 247Sports. Now, after getting a much-needed redshirt year at Oregon, Moore is primed for his second shot at a starting gig. The Ducks are betting big on his upside after previously opting for proven commodities in the portal under Dan Lanning.

Dante Moore is set to lead Oregon in 2025 after backing up Dillon Gabriel a year ago. Getty Images

USC's season was shot by the time Maiava took over in November of last season, but he gained some valuable experience running the Trojans' offense. It often works out that whoever Lincoln Riley anoints at QB becomes great, and that could be the case again here. Maiava is going to commit some blunders, but he'll also make highlight-reel plays to atone for them and ensure the Trojans have another high-powered offense.

8. Bryce Underwood, Michigan

It would be impossible for Michigan's quarterback play to be worse than it was last season. Considering Underwood draws comparisons to Cam Newton and Vince Young, the Wolverines might be right there with Iowa in terms of who in the Big Ten upgraded most at QB. Even the most highly touted true freshman quarterbacks take their lumps, though, and it would be unwise to expect Underwood to be anything close to a finished product out of the gate. If this were an upside ranking, he would be No. 1, but there will be potholes to navigate in 2025.

7. Dylan Raiola, Nebraska

Raiola went through the predictable growing pains of a true freshman starting quarterback in the Big Ten and still managed to lead the 2024 Cornhuskers to their first bowl appearance since 2016. His passes traveled just 7.5 air yards per attempt, putting him in the lower quadrant of FBS quarterbacks in terms of target depth as the Cornhuskers kept him on a leash. But as Raiola enters Year 2 with greater comfort and maturity, you should absolutely buy stock. He was the No. 2 quarterback in the Class of 2024 for a reason.

6. Nico Iamaleava, UCLA

Iamaleava wasn't the Heisman Trophy contender as a Tennessee redshirt freshman in 2024 that some expected him to be. But he was effective, completing 63.8% of his passes for 2,616 yards with 19 touchdowns and five interceptions. Given that he was ranked the No. 2 overall player in the Class of 2023 behind only Arch Manning, expectations remain high. The contentious circumstances of Iamaleava's departure from Tennessee only intensify the pressure he faces to produce for a Bruins team that faces serious personnel questions and a hard schedule.

5. Demond Williams, Washington

Williams was incredible in a limited sample size last season, ranking No. 2 nationally in passing efficiency nationally among those who attempted at least 100 passes. He barely qualified, and half of his 105 attempts came in mop-up duty. But Williams showed immense potential as a starter in Washington's final two games, capped by a 374-yard passing effort in a 35-34 bowl loss to Louisville. Given head coach Jedd Fisch's track record with quarterbacks, look for Williams to shine as a true sophomore.

4. Luke Altmyer, Illinois

Altmyer won the job in 2023 and then established himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the Big Ten last year. The Ole Miss transfer passed for 2,717 yards and 22 touchdowns with just six interceptions while leading Illinois to its first 10-win season since 2001. He's added some weight for 2025 and will be playing a manageable schedule behind a great offensive line.

Mendoza ranked as the No. 4 transfer quarterback of the cycle, per 247Sports, after throwing for more than 3,000 yards at Cal last season. He is already generating buzz as a potential first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and should thrive in a system that produced a 3,000-yard passer last season in Kurtis Rourke. Mendoza could easily go down as one of this cycle's most-significant portal acquisitions.

Fernando Mendoza (15) takes over at quarterback for Indiana after transferring in from Cal. Getty Images

2 Julian Sayin, Ohio State

Ohio State could have gone big-game hunting in the transfer market as it sought to replace Will Howard. That it didn't says something about the Buckeyes' faith in Sayin. He was the No. 3 quarterback in the 2024 class behind only Florida's DJ Lagway and Nebraska's Dylan Raiola. Now, after learning the ropes behind Howard during a redshirt season, he's ready for a quick ascension into the elite realm typically inhabited by Ohio State's quarterbacks. Looking good won't be too hard with the nation's top receiver room helping out.

1. Drew Allar, Penn State

Allar went from good to great last season under new offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki. The Nittany Lions lost star tight end Tyler Warren to the NFL, but they snagged some much-needed receiver talent from the portal, which will give Allar a chance to match or exceed last year's passer efficiency rating of 153.5. That mark is tops among the conference's returning starters at QB, and Allar should only be more comfortable in Year 2 with Kotelnicki. An elite running back room and great offensive line help his cause, too.