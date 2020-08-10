Watch Now: Power Five Leaders Meeting On Monday To Discuss 2020 Season ( 6:44 )

Though there are expectations that the Big Ten may cancel its fall 2020 college football season on Tuesday, the conference says it has not come to that decision at this time. Responding to multiple reports on Monday, a Big Ten spokesman said the league has yet to formally vote on the matter.

"No vote has been held by our presidents and chancellors," the spokesman said.

According to the Detroit Free Press and radio host Dan Patrick, the Big Ten has all but decided not to move forward with playing college sports of any kind this fall. Though Patrick reported on his show that the Big Ten held a vote with league presidents opting by a 12-2 margin to not play this fall (Nebraska and Iowa were reportedly the dissenters), a formal vote has not been substantiated at this time.

For weeks, it was believed that if any Power Five conference decided to punt first on playing college football in the fall, it would be the Big Ten. After all, this was the conference that announced over a month ago it was moving to a conference-only schedule for the fall.

The Big Ten became the first conference to make such an adjustment in a move that blindsided other prominent college football decision-makers. In short order, the other Power Five conferences ultimately made similar moves albeit with varied configurations and projected start dates.

Power Five commissioners met on Sunday to discuss the viability of playing the season amid the coronavirus pandemic. Sources told CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd that the meeting was previously scheduled with the commissioners set to meet again Monday.

Two Power Five athletic directors deemed "inevitable" the cancellation of fall sports and the 2020 college football season in conversations with Dodd on Saturday.

Though cancellations have been taking place at all levels of college football, only recently did they affect the 130-team FBS. UConn was the first FBS team to call curtains on a fall 2020 season, while the MAC was the first FBS conference to call off playing fall sports. Old Dominion on Monday became the first individual member of an FBS conference to cancel its season.