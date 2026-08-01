Big Ten, SEC voice support for Protect College Sports Act, breathing new life into landmark legislation

The bill was on life support Thursday. By Friday, it had a pulse.

The Big Ten and SEC — the two conferences whose silence had threatened to sink the Protect College Sports Act before the August congressional recess — voted to support the sweeping bipartisan legislation Friday. The votes came after a day of intense negotiations that produced the one thing the conferences had been waiting for: the right language to police associated entities circumventing a revenue-sharing cap for players.

It started with the White House.

The Trump White House sent an unmistakable signal Friday morning, urging passage of the bill and adding institutional pressure to a process that had stalled overnight. The push came at a critical juncture. Congressional staff, conference leaders and lawmakers had been grinding through the associated entities provision for days, and the calendar was running out.

That White House urging triggered a final burst of negotiations Friday morning. Lawmakers and conference leaders reached what sources described as a high note in those discussions, resolving the central sticking point that had prevented both the Big Ten and SEC from publicly committing to the bill.

The hang-up, as CBS Sports reported, was the "associated entities" language, the provision designed to prevent schools from routing money to athletes through corporate sponsors and multimedia rights partners, effectively circumventing the revenue-share cap. The conferences wanted a hard cap with teeth that included money paid by those associated entities, with a stronger vetting process of deals before they are approved. There had been momentum on strengthening the language earlier in the week, but the conferences needed to see the specific language before they could endorse anything.

They got it Friday and the SEC and Big Ten made a joint announcement after making subsatantial progress Friday.

"The Big Ten Conference and Southeastern Conference support the Protect College Sports Act as currently drafted, following detailed and productive negotiations with Senators Cruz, Cantwell and Schmitt and their respective staffs," the statement read. "We appreciate the substantial work that has gone into this effort."

Big Ten, SEC finally agree

With the language resolved, the Big Ten and SEC each scheduled calls with their presidents and chancellors to formally vote on whether to support the bill. Both conferences voted yes.

Now college sports hold their breath, waiting for Senate Majority Leader John Thune to place the bill on the Senate floor for a vote as soon as next week, just days before Congress breaks for its summer recess next Friday. The most powerful conferences in college athletics are expected to now call their senators and ask them to vote yes on the bill.

The urgency behind Friday's breakthrough cannot be overstated. As recently as Thursday, the bill's co-authors — Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) and Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.) — were watching the deadline slip, with Senate staff publicly warning that the odds of passage before recess were thinning with every passing hour. Congress adjourned, and members went home for the weekend Thursday afternoon, with many not expected to return until Sunday.

Reaction was swift.

"Good. Now progress can be made in protecting women and Olympic athletes and moving this legislation closer to the President's desk," Cantwell said in a statement.

The bill, if passed, would reshape the landscape of college athletics by granting the NCAA and its conferences an antitrust exemption to enforce spending caps, transfer limits and eligibility rules that courts have gutted in recent years. Among the provisions that survived the final negotiations: institutional NIL deals exempt from valid business purpose and market-value evaluation; a closed high school recruiting loophole; recruiting and tampering rules that now cover prospects and agents; a reduced super league revenue threshold; and a prohibition on private equity acquisition of power conference assets.

The $22.5 million retention pool exception above the existing revenue-share cap — with an additional $5 million available for non-revenue sports NIL — was among the provisions that moved during negotiations, sources said. With a $21.3 million revenue-sharing cap provided by the House settlement, the new legislation makes it possible for schools to share as much as $49 million with their players.

What changed everything Friday was the combination of White House pressure and a negotiating session that finally put specific language in front of the people who needed to see it. For days, conference leaders had been asked to endorse a bill while the most critical provision remained unwritten.

The bill still faces hurdles. It must clear the Senate floor, and time remains the enemy, but Friday's development supercharged momentum.

Six weeks before the college football season kicks off, the sport's most powerful stakeholders finally got to yes.