The Big Ten is close to tabbing former television and Major League Baseball executive Tony Petitti to serve as its next commissioner, according to multiple reports. Petitti will step into the role vacated by former commissioner Kevin Warren, who left to take over as president of the Chicago Bears in January.

Petitti has a storied career in the sports industry. He took over as chief operating officer of Major League Baseball after Rob Manfred was elevated to commissioner in 2015. Prior to that, he was an integral part of the launch of MLB Network in 2008 as president and chief executive officer, running the day-to-day operations of the network during its infancy.

He held the role until 2020 when he left to join Activision Blizzard as the president of sports and entertainment. His primary focus at Activision Blizzard was oversight of the companies esports, consumer products and film and television ventures.

Petitti was a giant at CBS Sports beginning in 1997 when he was hired away from ABC to serve as senior vice president of business affairs and programming. He was named executive vice president in 2005, and was an integral part of CBS' coverage of the NFL until he left to join Major League Baseball.

Petitti was one of several possible candidates with experience in the television industry who had been mentioned in connection with the Big Ten vacancy. Warren negotiated a new seven-year media rights deal with CBS, Fox and NBC that is valued at approximately $1.2 billion annually before his departure. Petitti's experience with MLB Network, his connections across the sports industry and recent work in the emerging esports market will help the Big Ten move forward in an ever-evolving industry.

The news that Petitti is slated to lead the Big Ten comes just hours after reports surfaced that ACC commissioner Jim Phillips has received a three-year extension to remain in his role. Phillips was also once considered a candidate to replace Warren.