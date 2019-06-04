Big Ten will reportedly reach into the NFL executive ranks for its next commissioner
Minnesota Vikings COO Kevin Warren is reportedly set to succeed Jim Delany in 2020
The Big Ten will announce its successor to longtime commissioner Jim Delany on Tuesday, and per multiple reports, that successor is both a surprising and trailblazing name. Kevin Warren, the COO off the Minnesota Vikings, will be taking Delany's place, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and The Athletic's Matt Fortuna.
The announcement, once it becomes official, will mark a vastly different direction for the Big Ten than what has been rumored for the last several months. Northwestern athletic director Jim Phillips was long thought to have been the leading candidate to take over as the conference's commissioner once Delany officially retires in 2020. However, the Big Ten has been air-tight when it came to its pursuit.
Still, this would be a milestone move not just for the Big Ten but for all of college football, as Warren would be the first African-American commissioner of a Power Five league. Warren, 55, has previous experience with the Rams and Lions and also made similar history in the NFL. In 2015, he became the highest-ranking African-American NFL executive working in a business role for a franchise and the first African-American COO in NFL history.
Delany became the Big Ten's commissioner in 1989 and announced earlier this year that he would be retiring following the 2019-20 academic year.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bama, Clemson co-favorites to win it all
The Tigers and Tide are the betting favorites to win the College Football Playoff in the eyes...
-
ACC championship odds, picks
To the surprise of no one, Clemson is an overwhelming favorite to win the ACC
-
Fun comes first as Collins remakes GT
Fun comes first as Collins looks to remake the Yellow Jackets in his own image
-
SEC moves forward with allowing alcohol
Commissioner Greg Sankey knows the importance of being careful with this decision
-
Bru McCoy heading back to USC
The highly touted recruit began his college career briefly at USC before transferring to Texas...
-
SEC will allow alcohol sales at stadiums
The ban on alcohol in general seating areas has been in place for more than 30 years