Big Ten will reportedly reach into the NFL executive ranks for its next commissioner

The Big Ten will announce its successor to longtime commissioner Jim Delany on Tuesday, and per multiple reports, that successor is both a surprising and trailblazing name. Kevin Warren, the COO off the Minnesota Vikings, will be taking Delany's place, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and The Athletic's Matt Fortuna.

The announcement, once it becomes official, will mark a vastly different direction for the Big Ten than what has been rumored for the last several months. Northwestern athletic director Jim Phillips was long thought to have been the leading candidate to take over as the conference's commissioner once Delany officially retires in 2020. However, the Big Ten has been air-tight when it came to its pursuit.

Still, this would be a milestone move not just for the Big Ten but for all of college football, as Warren would be the first African-American commissioner of a Power Five league. Warren, 55, has previous experience with the Rams and Lions and also made similar history in the NFL. In 2015, he became the highest-ranking African-American NFL executive working in a business role for a franchise and the first African-American COO in NFL history.

Delany became the Big Ten's commissioner in 1989 and announced earlier this year that he would be retiring following the 2019-20 academic year.