Nebraska came close to adding a replacement game with Chattanooga for Saturday after the Cornhuskers' game with Wisconsin was canceled, according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press. But the Big Ten scuttled Nebraska's effort to deviate from the league's conference-only schedule, according to multiple reports.

The attempt by Nebraska to get a game with Chattanooga on the schedule comes after its contest with Wisconsin was declared a no contest as the Badgers deal with a COVID-19 outbreak. It's just the latest example of the Cornhuskers' willingness to buck the Big Ten establishment when it comes to football scheduling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nebraska coach Scott Frost suggested in August that Nebraska would be willing to look outside the Big Ten to compile a football schedule if the league voted to postpone or cancel its fall season. When the Big Ten did vote to postpone the fall season, university leadership was publicly critical of the decision. Ultimately, the league changed course and opted to begin its season last weekend in a nine-week, conference-only format.

But adding Chattanooga would have been a deviation from that agreed-upon structure.

Chattanooga is an FCS program expected to play a full Southern Conference schedule this spring. But Chattanooga coach Rusty Wright made it clear in August that his program would play anyone this fall. The Mocs lost 13-10 to Western Kentucky last week. The Times Free Press reported that Chattanooga would have received a payday "in the neighborhood" of $200,000 to $250,000 from Nebraska if the game had been played.