Bill Belichick secured his first win against a Power Four opponent during North Carolina's 27-10 victory over Syracuse on Friday. UNC entered this weekend 0-5 against Power Four competition and was coming off back-to-back devastating losses in ACC play against Cal and Virginia, where Belichick's team had a chance to win the game in the final moments.

The highlight of Belichick's tenure at UNC thus far -- and a culmination of his team showing gradual improvement throughout the course of the season -- was on display when the Tar Heels snapped their four-game losing skid against the Orange. It was also the first time UNC scored at least 21 points against a Power Four team this season.

North Carolina quarterback Gio Lopez finished 15 of 19 for 216 yards and two touchdowns. The Tar Heels trailed 10-6 at halftime before scoring 21 unanswered points in the second half to pull away for good. UNC racked up 425 yards of total offense and held Syracuse to just 147.

The Belichick era at UNC began with a blowout loss against TCU before the long-time New England Patriots coach secured his first win at the college level against Charlotte. UNC lost its last two games against Cal and Virginia by four points combined. Against Cal, UNC had a chance to take the lead in the final minutes before fumbling at the goal line. In the game against the Virginia, UNC was unable to convert on a 2-point conversion that would've given Belichick's team a walk-off win.

Despite moving to 3-5 (1-3 ACC), North Carolina and Belichick still face an uphill climb to become bowl eligible. The Tar Heels face Stanford next at home and close out the season with games against Wake Forest, Duke and NC State.

North Carolina will need to win at least three of its five four games to avoid missing a bowl game for the first time since 2018.