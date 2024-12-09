Legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick confirmed Monday during an interview on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he has had conversations with the North Carolina and school chancellor Lee Harriss Roberts to potentially fill the Tar Heels' coaching vacancy. This comes amid a series of reports that indicate mutual interest between the 72-year old Belichick and North Carolina.

"We've had a couple of good conversations," Belichick said. "We'll see how it goes."

Were something to materialize, this would be Belichick's first foray into the college coaching world. He did grow up around the game under his father, Steve Belichick, who was an assistant coach at Vanderbilt, North Carolina and Navy from 1949-89.

Belichick is an eight-time Super Bowl winner. He took home the NFL's top prize twice as a defensive coordinator with the New York Giants from 1985-90 and led the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl wins during his 23-year tenure.

With a 302-165 overall record through his stints with the Patriots and the Cleveland Browns, he is also second all-time in NFL head coach wins. Belichick has not coached since 2023, when he led the Patriots to a 4-13 record. Belichick and New England agreed to mutually part ways in Jan. 2024.