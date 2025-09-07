Bill Belichick picked up his first win as a college coach on Saturday, as his North Carolina team cruised to a 20-3 win over Charlotte. After a disastrous 48-14 loss to TCU in Week 1 that spoiled his debut with the Tar Heels, his team responded behind a standout performance from quarterback Gio Lopez.

Lopez, who exited UNC's game against TCU in the third quarter and did not return, was more efficient against the 49ers. The South Alabama transfer finished 17 of 25 for 155 yards and a touchdown. As a team, North Carolina finished with 300 total yards of offense.

This weekend marked Belichick's first win in any capacity since Dec. 24, 2023, when the New England Patriots defeated the Denver Broncos, 26-23. After spending 24 seasons as the coach of the Patriots, Belichick left his post following the 2023 season and took last year off from coaching.

Belichick was courted by North Carolina this past offseason to replace legendary coach Mack Brown. The hope with adding one of the best NFL coaches of all time was that he could bring new light to a program that has struggled since the turn of the century. The Tar Heels have had just one season with at least 10 wins (2015) during the last 25 years and have lost five consecutive bowl games.

Under Belichick, North Carolina completely transformed its roster this offseason. The Tar Heels brought in 41 transfers and added 30 high school signees to field almost an entirely new roster.

North Carolina hosts Richmond next on Saturday and faces UCF on the road in its final game of nonconference play on Sept. 20. The Tar Heels' opening game in ACC play is in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, against Clemson on Oct 4.