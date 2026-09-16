Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, has been the subject of heavy speculation ever since his hire at North Carolina. Given her presence on the Tar Heels' sideline and previous reports that Belichick had requested that Hudson be copied in on emails sent to the coach, many have wondered what role -- if any -- the 25-year-old had in the program's day-to-day operations.

Speaking on the subject for the first time in over a year, the future NFL Hall of Famer said the request was taken out of context.

"When I took the job here, it was December, and at that time I was doing five TV shows, the radio show, I had a book coming out," Belichick told the Wall Street Journal. "I had a lot of other things going on when I took the job. So, I sent an email when I got here and I said, 'Can you please forward any requests to Jordon about my personal appearances so that I can work and coordinate them outside the university?'

"Didn't have anything to do with the university. Well, that was leaked as released as 'Jordon's involved in every single thing that I do and she's copied on every email.' That's just a flat-out lie."

According to Belichick, several media outlets blew the story out of proportion from there.

"The way the story was picked up was a long way from that," Belichick said. "Like, 'She's trying to be the general manager of the team,' and it's so ridiculous."

Belichick says Hudson has no role or input with the North Carolina football program.

"There are some things that she helps me schedule or look at," he said. "It's not North Carolina stuff."

Ongoing investigation

Hudson is far from the only off-the-field distraction surrounding the North Carolina program. Longtime Belichick ally and former UNC general manager Michael Lombardi resigned Sept. 3 during the university's active investigation into a human resources complaint filed by a former front office employee. He was placed on administrative leave on July 27.

WRAL reported the university's ongoing internal investigation into the football program includes Lombardi and Steve Belichick, who allegedly has been questioned by lawyers for drug-related issues and involvement with players.

"[We] understand the importance of the work that's being done by the investigative team and, obviously, our high standard here of our code of conduct and doing things the right way and making sure that our student-athletes are given the utmost, the best treatment, the very best care, and the very best coaching that we can possibly give them," Belichick told reporters on Sept. 7. "So that's critically important to us."

On to Clemson

Despite multiple potential distractions, the Tar Heels are 2-0 and go into Week 3 with a chance to do something the program hasn't done since 2001 -- beat Clemson on the road.

The sixth-time Super Bowl champion said he spent time at Clemson prior to his first season with the Tar Heels, learning what he could about the college game from Dabo Swinney.

"Coach Swinney has done a great job," Belichick said this week. "I've known him a long time. I think he's a guy who really cares about the game, cares about his players, and cares about doing the right thing. Obviously winning is at the top of the list, but doing it the right way and making sure that his players get a good education, that they're ready to go into the next step, whether it's in the NFL or in life.

"All the kids that have come out of there, I've been really impressed with. So, I think that speaks a lot to the way he runs his program."

The Tigers and Tar Heels kick off at 11 a.m. on Saturday.