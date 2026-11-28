The Bill Belichick tenure at North Carolina got off to a disastrous start in 2025 as the Tar Heels went 4-8 for their worst season since 2018 -- Larry Fedora's final season in charge.

Coming into 2026, there was ample pressure on the legendary coach to show tangible improvement in Chapel Hill given the massive investment the program made in bringing him in. In spite of some off-field controversies to begin the season, Belichick's Heels have been far more competitive in his second season in charge, and after dominating rival NC State 35-6 on Saturday, they got to 6-6 and will be headed to a bowl game.

Perhaps most important to North Carolina fans was that Belichick's second season in Chapel Hill saw the Tar Heels win both of their rivalry games against NC State and Duke, after losing both a year ago.

Wins over the Blue Devils and Wolfpack give them some welcome bragging rights in the state, and they will have a chance to win a bowl game for the first time since 2019 -- the Heels have lost five straight bowl appearances.

While there's still a ways to go to reach the level they dreamed of when they brought Belichick in after firing Mack Brown following a 6-6 season, the Tar Heels can at least head into this offseason feeling like they are on an upward trajectory -- especially if they cap off the season with a bowl victory.

The next step for North Carolina in 2027 will be winning big games after being competitive with Notre Dame and Miami this season, but ultimately falling short of upsets that would've given Belichick his first true signature win since taking over. To get there, the roster will need to continue improving, and there's work to be done this offseason to make that happen.

After signing the No. 17 recruiting class in 2026, the Tar Heels currently rank 51st in the 2027 class rankings, per 247Sports. That would currently be the 13th-best class in the ACC, which isn't what Belichick needs to take the next step from a bowl team to a contender for the 24-team Playoff.

There is work to be done on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal to bolster the roster, but Belichick can at least sell to players and boosters that the program is making progress after two years in charge.

UNC bowl outlook

Is Belichick due for a possible mayonnaise bath in Charlotte? The Tar Heels have made two trips to the Mayo Bowl over the last five seasons, and both were attendance highs over that stretch for the Charlotte Sports Foundation-owned game. There's no strict pecking order in the ACC, but the league does have a selection-tiered system of sorts and will try to avoid repeat appearances and matchups.

With Miami and Wake Forest expected to reach the CFP and Louisville, SMU, Clemson and Duke going to the mid-tier bowls, the Tar Heels will fall somewhere in the middle of the ACC's remaining teams -- a logjam of 6-6 finishers. Entering Rivalry Weekend, UNC was one of six ACC teams that could finish .500 on the campaign.

The Mayo Bowl is considered above the Fenway, Military, Birmingham, and Gasparilla Bowls, and is on the same tier as the Holiday, Pop-Tarts, Gator, and Pinstripe games.

Another possible destination for Belichick's crew is the Military Bowl in Annapolis, Maryland. The Tar Heels, who could face Army the week after Christmas, last played in that game during the 2019 season. UNC last played the Black Knights in 1992.