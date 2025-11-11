Bill Belichick is not worrying about anything but North Carolina's next opponent. The UNC coach knows there's an opening in the NFL that many will link him to, but his attention is on Wake Forest.

Belichick's name has been tied to the New York Giants coaching vacancy since Daboll was relieved of his duties following New York's Week 10 loss to the Chicago Bears. In classic Belichick style, he downplayed the question while reaffirming his commitment to his current role.

"I've been asked about it from time to time, but I've been down this road before," Belichick said. "I'm focused on Wake Forest. That's it, and that's my commitment to this team, and next week, it'll be to our next opponent, and so forth. But, you know, I'm here to do the best I can for this team."

It's easy to see why so many have speculated about Belichick's possible interest in the Giants, and vice versa. Prior to winning six Super Bowls with the Patriots, Belichick won a pair of Super Bowls as the Giants' defensive coordinator under Bill Parcells. He was carried off the field by Giants players after New York shut out Washington in the 1986 NFC title game en route to defeating the Broncos in Super Bowl XX.

Four years later, Belichick's defense held the mighty 49ers' offense to just 13 points in what was one of the biggest upsets in conference title game history. A week later, his defense made even more history by holding the prolific Bills offense to just 19 points in the closest Super Bowl ever played.

In 2009, during a return trip to Giants Stadium, Belichick broke down in tears while reflecting back on his years with the Giants. Ironically, it was the Giants who handed Belichick's Patriots two of his three Super Bowl losses that includes New York's shocking upset over the previously-undefeated Patriots in Super Bowl XLII.

While he said that he is focused on his current task as the Tar Heels' coach, Belichick didn't rule out the possibility of taking the Giants' job, either. Until he does, or until the Giants hire another coach, don't expect this storyline to go anywhere anytime soon.