In an effort to revamp North Carolina's offense ahead of the 2026 season, Bill Belichick has added to his quarterback room, landing his third transfer this cycle in Western Carolina's Taron Dickens. An FCS record-breaker for the Catamounts, Dickens joins Maryland's Billy Edwards and Texas A&M's Miles O'Neill in Chapel Hill as new additions at quarterback following a position overhaul and hiring Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator.

Dickens set an FCS record during a win over Wofford last season with 46 consecutive completions during a 53-of-56, 378-yard, three-touchdown performance. His 94.6 completion percentage was also the highest completion percentage in a game in FCS history.

One of the most exciting players in the country who flew under the radar a bit given his stance in the FCS ranks, Dickens finished runner-up in final Walter Payton Award voting, which is given to the FCS offensive player of the year. Dickens threw for 3,508 yards, 38 touchdowns and two interceptions over nine starts with a 74.2% completion rate -- eye-popping numbers that led to his portal intentions in November.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Miami native was rated as three-star transfer by 247Sports and will be one of five scholarship quarterbacks vying for the starting job in the spring for the Tar Heels. North Carolina went 4-8 last season in Belichick's first campaign with inconsistent quarterback play, leading to three signal callers leaving the program for the portal: Gio Lopez (Wake Forest), Bryce Baker (Virginia Tech) and Max Johnson (Georgia Southern).

Belichick fired offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens in December as part of sweeping changes made to his coaching staff after a disappointing debut. Petrino's tempo-driven spread system should provide the Tar Heels with explosive play opportunities and his track record for developing quarterbacks at various career stops is notable.

North Carolina opens spring practice March 4 with what's expected to be a wide-open quarterback competition. Edwards started at Maryland during the 2024 season, finishing with 2,881 yards and 15 touchdown passes before tearing a ligament in his knee during last season's opener.

O'Neill served as Texas A&M's backup to College Football Playoff-bound Marcel Reed and played sparingly last fall. The Tar Heels also welcome early enrollee Travis Burgess and bring back 2025 signee Au'Tori Newkirk.

Belichick betting on transfer QBs

It's not hyperbole to say the Tar Heels were anemic offensively last season. North Carolina ranked 119th nationally in scoring (19.3 points per game), 129th in total offense (288.8 yards per game) and 97th in third-down conversions (36.9%).

The addition of Dickens provides Petrino with another talent to assess at quarterback next month and beyond as the Tar Heels determine a depth chart ahead of 2026. Five of Petrino's former quarterbacks have been drafted, most notably Lamar Jackson (Louisville), and there's a chance he adds another with Taylen Green (Arkansas) in April.

Arkansas ranked fourth in the SEC in total offense last season under Petrino's tutelage at 454.8 yards per game and fifth in scoring (32.9 points). Green rushed for 777 yards and eight touchdowns, continuing what has become a staple strength of Petrino-coached schemes -- mobility at the quarterback position.

Dickens showed escapability last season at Western Carolina and could be answer to the Tar Heels' money-down woes if he wins the job. Individual top-end performances for Dickens last season included a 624-yard, six-touchdown outing against Samford and 551 yards passing along with seven scores against Mercer.

Dickens is presumably the last of 20 transfers this cycle for the Tar Heels, who have 51 new players overall with a roster in transition. Belichick said last month that North Carolina will have considerably more "continuity" in 2026 thanks to several returning talents and expects improvement in Year 2 with better communication, training and technique.

The upside at quarterback depends largely on Edwards' knee, Dickens' transition to the ACC and what North Carolina brings with its offensive line. When he was healthy as Maryland's starter as a junior in 2024, Edwards finished second in the Big Ten in passing yards per game, including a 373-yard performance during a win over USC -- and that came behind a front that ranked near the bottom of the conference.

Much like the quarterback depth chart, North Carolina's offensive line two-deep will be all new through the portal and 2026 signing class. The rebuild will be fast-tracked this spring, and Belichick hopes Petrino and his new crop of signal callers can make it happen.