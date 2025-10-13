North Carolina football coach Bill Belichick denied contract buyout discussions taking place Monday during his first media availability since a blowout home loss to Clemson earlier this month. In a joint statement last Friday, Belichick and UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham pledged "full commitment" to the Tar Heels moving forward, clearing up a week of chaotic reports indicating program turmoil.

"(The statement) was just for clarification, there were some things that were reported that factually, were totally inaccurate," Belichick said Monday before discussing preparations for UNC's trip to California. "So, just wanted to make sure those things were cleared up."

On reports of a divided locker room and culture issues forming this season, Belichick balked at the idea of outsiders having any knowledge of the inner workings of the Tar Heels' program.

"I mean, I'm with all these people every day ... coaches, players on field. Our guys work hard," Belichick said. "They have a great attitude, great energy and we've shown a lot improvement. We've made a lot of improvement and I think that's all exciting to see. I don't know what kind of perspective some of those people have that are saying that, but I think anybody that's around it on a daily basis would see that. I'm sure the players see the improvement they're making as does this coaching staff."

Pressed to detail the "improvements" made this season amid several lopsided losses, Belichick said he "100%, absolutely" believes his team is getting better.

First-half woes continue to destroy UNC's developmental progress this season, at least on the field. Against TCU, UCF and Clemson, the Tar Heels were outscored 65-13 by halftime.

"It's a learning curve, we're all in it together, but we're making a lot of progress," Belichick said Monday. "The process will eventually produce the results that we want it to produce like they have everywhere else I've been, so I'm very confident in that. Players are working hard and they're getting better, and we're going to continue to do that and improve."

In recent days, the team reportedly suspended cornerbacks coach Armond Hawkins for providing impermissible benefits to players and spiked a behind-the-scenes documentary that was supposed to air on Hulu.

Off the field, Belichick's highly publicized relationship with 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson has received unwanted attention and last week, controversy reignited after reports surfaced that Belichick had forbidden UNC's social media personnel from posting anything related to the Patriots. That was kickstarted by UNC's social channels not posting about former Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye's dramatic win over the previously unbeaten Buffalo Bills on "Sunday Night Football."

Prior to Monday's presser, UNC's student body president told The Athletic that he favors an "independent review" of exactly what is going on in the Tar Heels program under Belichick.

The Tar Heels made a splash by hiring the 73-year-old Belichick, an NFL legend with six Super Bowl rings as former coach of the New England Patriots. But that success has not carried over though five games with the Tar Heels as the misery of a poor start on the field and negative press off the field have led to questions about how long Belichick will last in the role.