Bill Belichick points to offseason culture shift, continuity as UNC enters Year 2 rebuild

Bill Belichick stood in front of reporters at ACC media days last summer as the most talked-about hire in college football, a six-time Super Bowl champion trying to explain how he would rebuild North Carolina with a roster he had assembled in barely seven months. On Friday, he returned to the same event in Charlotte with a different message.

The Tar Heels are coming off a 4-8 season that included five losses by double digits, hardly the debut anyone in Chapel Hill envisioned. But speaking on Friday, Belichick made clear he views this offseason as fundamentally different from last year's scramble. Not because the wins have arrived yet, but because the program finally resembles a normal football operation.

"Culture's a lot different, work ethic's different," Belichick said. "Not to take anything away from the guys that were here, but compared to a year ago, we just know a lot more about what we're doing, how to do it, and our culture's a lot different."

Practices look different now

Belichick's clearest evidence of that shift, he said, is a level of self-sufficiency on the practice field that simply didn't exist a year ago. Last summer, UNC couldn't run a single practice without coaches setting up both sides of the ball themselves. The roster was too new, too unfamiliar with the offense and defense, to function without that oversight.

"We didn't have anybody that knew enough on either side of the ball to do that," Belichick said. "Whereas this year, these guys have done that all spring and all summer. They go out there on their own and have 7-on-7 and do drills and all that, because we have enough experience of guys that can do that."

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The quarterback picture reflects the same jump.

A year ago, none of UNC's quarterbacks had even taken a spring snap for the program. This time, transfers Miles O'Neill and Billy Edwards Jr., along with true freshman Travis Burgess, all enter preseason camp with spring reps already in the bank as they compete for the starting job. Sophomore Au'Tori Newkirk, the lone returner at the position, rounds out the field.

Belichick has stopped short of naming a leader in that race, saying he would rather wait until the picture is clear than name a starter and have to reverse course later.

Unlike last summer, every contender has now spent at least one spring learning the offense before preseason camp opens.

"We had so many new players coming in that had never even been in spring ball," Belichick said. "At least most of our players now have been in spring ball. ... So we're way ahead."

A roster built in a more traditional way

Belichick wasn't officially hired until Dec. 11, 2024, well after most high school prospects had already signed elsewhere. That forced UNC to rely almost entirely on the transfer portal to build a roster from scratch. That included a spring portal wave that brought in players who didn't arrive on campus until summer, adding another layer of unfamiliarity to a team with little continuity to begin with.

In all, Belichick brought in roughly 70 newcomers through the high school ranks and the transfer portal, effectively rebuilding the roster from the ground up.

"All the players had signed in December, so we were picking up leftovers there and picking up leftovers in the portal," Belichick said. "It was just so much newness. So many new players. New coaches -- that wasn't that big of a problem, that's just what it is. But this year we have much more continuity."

This offseason looked a bit different. UNC still added 20 transfers, but Belichick was also able to build through high school recruiting, signing a 41-player class that was the second-largest among Power Four programs in the 2026 cycle. Many of those newcomers enrolled in January, giving them a full spring practice slate and an offseason training program the team didn't have in place a year ago.

Whether the on-field results catch up remains the open question. UNC kicks off the season against TCU -- the same team that routed the Tar Heels 48-14 in Belichick's debut -- this time in Week 0 in Dublin.

For a program still searching for its footing, Belichick's message Friday wasn't that UNC has arrived. It was that, for the first time since he took the job, the foundation finally resembled the one he envisioned.