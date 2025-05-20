Look what you made her do. North Carolina head coach, and future Pro Football Hall of Famer, Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson are taking a play from superstar singer Taylor Swift.

Trouble Cub Enterprises, of which Hudson is the CEO and founder per her own LinkedIn, filed 14 trademarks on April 3 with the federal trademark office with phrases commonly used by the head coach in his day with the Patriots and are owned by the team and team owner Robert Kraft.

"No Days Off," "Do Your Job" and "Ignore the Noise" are expressions heard often by Belichick to motivate and keep his players on track during his multi-decade stint in New England. The terms were part of the "Patriot Way," a term used to describe how the team ran things during their six championship run and Hudson is putting a little spin on these catchphrases.

Trouble Club Enterprises filed for trademarks for these phrases adding "(Bill's Version)" at the end, in the same way Swift re-recorded her albums with "(Taylor's Version)" at the end of song titles, so she could own the records.

"No Days Off (Bill's Version)," "Do Your Job (Bill's Version)," "Ignore the Noise (Bill's Version), "Dynasty (Bill's Version)" and "Chapel Bill (Bill's Version)" are all phrases her company is looking for ownership of, as the original phrases are not available. They may not roll off the tongue as well as the original quips, but could be seen on merchandise at some point, if the two are looking to make money off the phrases.

Hudson and Belichick both appear to be "Swiftys," with "The Hoodie" attending the singer's Era's Tour and seen wearing a sweatshirt from the concert in photos. Hudson has mentioned Swift lyrics in multiple Instagram posts.