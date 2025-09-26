Former Wisconsin offensive lineman Bill Ferrario, a two-time All-Big Ten selection and a key contributor on two conference championship teams, died Wednesday, according to the Scranton Times-Tribune. Ferrario turned 47 on Monday, just days before his death. The Wisconsin football program confirmed Ferrario's death Thursday.

Ferrario, a native of Scranton, Pennsylvania, shined with the Badgers from 1997-2000. He started every single game of his career and in the process became just the third player in Big Ten history to reach 50 starts. The 50 consecutive starts remains the second-longest streak by a Wisconsin player.

Ferrario was a model of consistency throughout his college career and a terrific blocker. He helped pave the way for running back Ron Dayne on his way to the Heisman Trophy and was a stalwart in the trenches for Badgers teams that won two Big Ten titles and the 1999 and 2000 Rose Bowls. In turn, he earned a first-team All-Big Ten honor in 1999 and second-team nod in 2000.

The Green Bay Packers selected Ferrario in the fourth round of the 2001 NFL Draft, keeping him in the state of Wisconsin for the start of his professional career. Ferrario played in all 16 games during the 2002 season before the Packers waived him the following year. He signed with and was released by both Washington and Carolina and did not see game action for either franchise before leaving the league in 2005.

Ferrario moved back to Wisconsin at the end of his NFL career and embarked on a career in the medical sales industry. He also sold real estate and worked with high school football teams.