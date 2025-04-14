Bill Oliver, a program legend at Alabama who was a part of five national championships with the Crimson Tide as a player and assistant coach, has died at age 85, according to multiple reports. Though Oliver was known primarily for his time with the Tide and coach Paul "Bear" Bryant, he coached on both sides of the Iron Bowl rivalry during 33 years in college football.

Oliver was best known as the defensive coordinator on Alabama's 1992 national championship team that shut down Miami's high-powered offense in the Sugar Bowl. The Hurricanes, led by Heisman winner Gino Terretta, were playing for back-to-back undefeated national championship seasons. Oliver organized a defense that led to a 34-13 decimation and held the Hurricanes without an offensive touchdown.

Oliver was also a defensive back on the 1961 title team and defensive backs coach under Bryant on teams that won titles in 1973, 1978 and 1979. He was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2013.

After 14 years at Alabama, Oliver earned the job at Chattanooga, his only full-time head coaching job. Oliver led the Mocs to a 29-14-1 record in four seasons before joining the Memphis Showboats of the USFL as defensive coordinator. He later served as defensive coordinator at both Alabama and Auburn, ultimately becoming the interim coach with the Tigers for five games in 1998 after Terry Bowden resigned.