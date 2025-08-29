Wisconsin quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. suffered a non-contract injury in the first half of the Badgers' season-opening win over Miami (Ohio) on Thursday night. The early word coming out of Madison, per multiple sources, is Edwards' leg injury is not expected to be a long-term issue.

Full clarity is expected within the next 24-48 hours. But there's optimism around the building that Edwards could even return for Wisconsin's high-profile nonconference matchup with No. 8 Alabama on Sept. 13.

Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell did not have any updates on Edwards' status Thursday night. Though, he expressed optimism that Edwards was able to return to the sidelines during the 17-0 win.

"First things first, starting off, I don't have any answers on Billy (Edwards Jr.)," Fickell said. "Don't know a whole lot. Good to see, though, that he was back out there and able to be a part of the game, be with our team, things like that. Hopefully that's a really good sign for things moving forward, but we won't have any updates right now."

Edwards was a high-profile offseason addition for the Badgers from Maryland.

He finished Thursday night's game 6-for-13 with 68 yards passing. Wisconsin inserted San Diego State transfer Danny O'Neil in Edwards' place. O'Neil led Wisconsin on a pair of second-half touchdown drives.