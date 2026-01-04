Bill Belichick's North Carolina Tar Heels found a new quarterback, as former Wisconsin and Maryland signal-caller Billy Edwards Jr. committed to UNC, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. Edwards is expected to receive a medical redshirt and be ready for spring ball, ESPN reports.

Edwards entered the 2025 season as the Badgers' starter, but suffered a knee injury in the first game of the season. It held him to just two total games played, and he finished the season having completed just 7 of 16 passes for 113 yards. The Virginia native ranked as a three-star recruit in the 2021 class by 247Sports. Edwards initially committed to Wake Forest, but took a redshirt year and transferred to Maryland in 2022.

At Maryland, Edwards went 7-7 as a starter over three years. He earned the 2023 Music City Bowl MVP after throwing for 126 yards and a touchdown, and leading the Terrapins in rushing with 50 yards and another touchdown in a 31-13 win over Auburn. In 2024, Edwards completed 65% of his passes for 2,881 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and added five more scores on the ground. His 261.9 passing yards per game ranked second in the Big Ten that year.

The Belichick era got off to a slow start, as the Tar Heels finished this season 4-8, and went 2-6 in conference play. South Alabama transfer Gio Lopez was the Tar Heels' leading passer, as he threw for 1,747 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. UNC finished 2025 ranked dead last in the ACC in total offense (288.8 yards per game), and second-worst in scoring offense (19.3 points per game).