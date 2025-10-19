Billy Napier has been on the hottest of seats at Florida, and rumors have been swirling about his future with the program. Even after a 23-21 win over Mississippi State, the Gators coach was faced with questions about his job security.

When Napier took the podium inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, he was immediately confronted with questions about his job status. Whatever happens in the coming weeks, Napier feels like he was meant to be a football coach, and he applauded the effort from his team.

"I think I'm made for it. I'm built for it," Napier said. "I chose the coaching profession, and I was called to coach. The good comes with the bad. The bad comes with the good.

"I do think that the game is about the players, and I'm proud of the players and the way they played. Never gonna make everybody happy in these leadership positions. When you're in charge, these are the things that come with it. I love the game of football. I love the game."

Asked whether he might have just coached his last game for the Gators, Napier said his main focus was on the players.

"No," Napier replied. "I think about our players, man. That's what I think about."

After a close SEC win, Napier said he wasn't looking beyond the rest of the night. He'll soak in the victory and worry about tomorrow when it comes.

"I'm gonna enjoy this one tonight," Napier said. "That's what I'm gonna do. I'll wake up tomorrow and worry about what's next."

With Saturday afternoon's win over the Bulldogs, Napier is now 22-23 in his career at Florida. The Gators now get a bye week before going to Jacksonville for a rivalry game against Georgia on Nov. 1.