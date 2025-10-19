Billy Napier on Sunday became the fourth consecutive Florida coach to be fired in their fourth season or sooner. The Gators axed Napier seven games into his fourth season. His final record of 22-23 marked the worst winning percentage for a Florida coach since 1950.

While Florida routinely faced brutal schedules during Napier's four-year run, the statistics surrounding his futility are nevertheless jarring. Here are a few of the numbers that explain why Napier became the latest Gators coach to get canned:

1-4 against Florida State and Miami

5-17 against ranked teams

18-23 against FBS opposition

Not since Raymond B. Wolf's tenure from 1946-49 has another Florida coach concluded a tenure of at least 20 games with a losing record. Ultimately, it wasn't just that Florida often lost under Napier, part of his undoing was that the Gators were often not competitive.

In 22 games against ranked opponents, Florida was outscored by an average of 9.8 points. Last season, the losses for Napier's Gators included 41-17 to Miami and 49-17 at Texas. While the Gators (3-4, 2-2 SEC) notched a win over Texas on Oct. 4 this season, they also suffered losses by double-digit margins against LSU, Miami and Texas A&M.

An 18-16 loss to in-state foe South Florida in Week 2 didn't fall into the "blowout loss against a ranked opponent category," but it marked a new realm of disappointment, as Florida's first home loss against a non-power conference opponent since 2013. Florida's offensive woes became painfully apparent in that game.

An inability to move the football was a recurring theme for the Gators under Napier, who never relinquished play-calling duties. Despite his background as an offensive coach, Florida never found an offensive groove during his tenure.

Here are the statistics that underscore the program's offensive issues under Napier: