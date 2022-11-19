Michigan running back Blake Corum left the No. 3 Wolverines' game against Illinois after suffering an apparent left knee injury near the end of the first half with the Wolverines leading 7-3.

Corum took a snap facing second-and-10 in the Illinois red zone. He ran a typical stretch play but grabbed his knee after getting tackled awkwardly by Illinois defensive back Xavier Scott. Corum fumbled the ball as he grabbed his knee following the tackle, allowing Illinois to stop the drive short of the end zone. Corum walked off the field under his own power, but left immediately for the locker room.

The junior has been unstoppable for Michigan in the first half with 103 yards and the lone touchdown for the Wolverines. He ranked fourth nationally with 1,349 yards rushing entering Week 12 and is a serious Heisman Trophy contender. Backup running back Donovan Edwards is also out against the Illini, leaving freshman C.J. Stokes as the primary rusher remaining for the No. 4 national rushing offense.

Stokes has just 42 carries for 232 yards and a touchdown entering Saturday, and will have to play well against an Illinois squad ranked No. 2 nationally in total defense. Michigan has scored at least 27 points in every game in 2022.