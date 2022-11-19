Michigan running back Blake Corum left the No. 3 Wolverines' game against Illinois after suffering an apparent left knee injury near the end of the first half with the Wolverines leading 7-3. Corum was able to walk off the field under his own power and entered the tunnel prior to the half, and he returned to the game for the Wolverines as the second half got underway in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Corum took a snap facing second-and-10 in the Illinois red zone. He ran a typical stretch play but grabbed his knee after getting tackled awkwardly by Illinois defensive back Xavier Scott. Corum fumbled the ball as he grabbed his knee following the tackle, allowing Illinois to stop the drive short of the end zone.

The junior was unstoppable for Michigan in the first half with 103 yards and the lone touchdown for the Wolverines. He ranked fourth nationally with 1,349 yards rushing entering Week 12 and is a serious Heisman Trophy contender. Backup running back Donovan Edwards is also out against the Illini, which leaves freshman C.J. Stokes as the primary rusher remaining for the No. 4 national rushing offense should Corum be limited the rest of the way in this one as the Ohio State showdown looms ahead next weekend.