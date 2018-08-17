Blind USC long-snapper Jake Olson continues to amaze by jumping off pool high dive

USC junior long-snapper Jake Olson has become an inspiration to many people around the world for his ability to overcome being blind and live out his dreams. On Thursday, he took the plunge.

The Trojans posted a video on Instagram of Olson jumping off a high dive while the rest of the team watched on.

Olson has solid form, and that splash was incredibly impressive. He even provided insight on his preparation for the big jump.

The trick is not to look down... https://t.co/GgQzbUevkc — Jake Olson (@JakeOlson61) August 17, 2018

It's not the first time during the offseason that Olson has left our jaws on the floor. In May, he jumped in a race car with NASCAR legend Todd Bodine and took a spin around Charlotte Motor Speedway. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Huntington Beach, California-native provided inspirational words following that experience.

"It's your choice to either let that disability or adversity stop you, or to overcome it," he said.

Overcoming adversity is something Olson has been since the age of 12 when he lost his eye sight due to cancer. He became a big part of Pete Carroll's Trojan programs in the late-2000's when he was featured on numerous television pieces as a big part of the program behind the scenes. Olson walked on to the football program in 2015, and didn't see action as a redshirt freshman in 2016.

He saw his first game action during USC's season-opening win over Western Michigan in 2017, when he nailed a snap on an extra point late in the game.