Blue bloods Alabama, Texas announce future home-and-home series

Although big-time nonconference games at the beginning of the season always make college football better, one drawback for fans was the increase in neutral site matchups. In particular, Alabama has played in big nonconference games to start each of the last six seasons at a neutral site.

That won't be the case with an upcoming home-and-home series with Texas.

UT announced on Wednesday that it will play two-game series with the Crimson Tide in 2022 and 2023. The Longhorns will host the first game and travel to Tuscaloosa for the following game. The games are tentatively scheduled for Sept. 10 and Sept. 9 for those respective years.

As a side note, Texas and Ohio State are pushing back their nonconference games, originally scheduled for those years, to 2025 and 2026. Although the notion that Texas would play the Crimson Tide and Buckeyes in back-to-back weeks is tantalizing, it is also hilariously unrealistic. Besides, here's what the Longhorns have coming up in nonconference play.

Here’s what highlights the @TexasFootball non-conference schedule for the foreseeable future:

2018 vs. USC

2019 vs. LSU

2020 at LSU

2021 at Arkansas

2022 vs. Alabama

2023 at Alabama

2024 at Michigan

2025 vs. Ohio State

2026 at Ohio State

2027 vs. Michigan#HookEm #ThisIsTexas — Jeff Howe (@JeffHowe247) May 16, 2018

Games between Alabama and Texas, two blue-bloods, have been a rarity to say the least. The two teams last met in the 2010 BCS National Championship with Alabama winning 37-21 in the Rose Bowl to give coach Nick Saban his first title in Tuscaloosa. Overall, Alabama and Texas have met nine times with the Longhorns holding a 7-1-1 lead. However, the two teams have only met three times on their respective home fields.

With schedules made so far in advance, who knows what the context of these games will be, or what will be at stake. Will Saban still be the coach of the Crimson Tide? In the meantime, this is exciting news for both fanbases as well as college football fans on the whole. Texas and USC are in the middle of a home-and-home, but Alabama last left Tuscaloosa for a series like this in 2011 when it played Penn State. To see college football's top program schedule a true road game like this -- and then to host Texas in return -- is outstanding.